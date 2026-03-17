Domain joined
The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.
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Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
- Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.
- Select Domain Joined.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- Enter the domain you want to check for, such as
example.com.
- Select Save.
Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.
To check the domain value on your Windows device:
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Open a PowerShell window.
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Run the following command:
The command will return the Active Directory domain to which your device belongs.