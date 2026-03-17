The Domain Joined device posture attribute ensures that a user is a member of a specific Windows Active Directory domain.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.

Enable the Domain Joined check

In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Reusable components > Posture checks. Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check. Select Domain Joined. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Enter the domain you want to check for, such as example.com . Note The Domain field is case-sensitive. If your domain is example.com , entering Example.com will fail the posture check. Select Save.

Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the Domain Joined check is returning the expected results.

To check the domain value on your Windows device:

Open a PowerShell window. Run the following command: PowerShell ( Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem ) .Domain

The command will return the Active Directory domain to which your device belongs.