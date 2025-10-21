Connect to RDP with client-side cloudflared

End users can connect to an RDP server without the WARP client by authenticating through cloudflared in their native terminal. This method requires having cloudflared installed on both the server machine and on the client machine, as well as an active zone on Cloudflare. The traffic is proxied over this connection, and the user logs in to the server with their Cloudflare Access credentials.

Client-side cloudflared can be used in conjunction with routing over WARP and Browser-based RDP so that there are multiple ways to connect to the server. You can reuse the same Cloudflare Tunnel when configuring each connection method.

1. Connect the server to Cloudflare

Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following our dashboard setup guide. In the Published application routes tab, choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example, rdp.example.com ). For Service, select RDP and enter the RDP listening port ↗ of your server (for example, localhost:3389 ). It will likely be port 3389 . Select Save.

2. (Recommended) Create an Access application

By default, anyone on the Internet can connect to the server using the hostname of the published application. To allow or block specific users, create a self-hosted application in Cloudflare Access.

3. Connect as a user

Install cloudflared on the client machine. Run this command to open an RDP listening port: Terminal window cloudflared access rdp --hostname rdp.example.com --url rdp://localhost:3389 This process will need to be configured to stay alive and autostart. If the process is killed, users will not be able to connect.

Note If the client machine is running Windows, port 3389 may already be consumed locally. Select an alternative port to 3389 that is not being used.

While cloudflared access is running, connect from an RDP client such as Microsoft Remote Desktop: Open Microsoft Remote Desktop and select Add a PC. For PC name, enter localhost:3389 . For User account, enter your RDP server username and password. Double-click the newly added PC. When asked if you want to continue, select Continue.

When the client launches, a browser window will open and prompt the user to authenticate with Cloudflare Access.