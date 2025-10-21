Connect to RDP with client-side cloudflared
End users can connect to an RDP server without the WARP client by authenticating through
cloudflared in their native terminal. This method requires having
cloudflared installed on both the server machine and on the client machine, as well as an active zone on Cloudflare. The traffic is proxied over this connection, and the user logs in to the server with their Cloudflare Access credentials.
Client-side
cloudflared can be used in conjunction with routing over WARP and Browser-based RDP so that there are multiple ways to connect to the server. You can reuse the same Cloudflare Tunnel when configuring each connection method.
-
Create a Cloudflare Tunnel by following our dashboard setup guide.
-
In the Published application routes tab, choose a domain from the drop-down menu and specify any subdomain (for example,
rdp.example.com).
-
For Service, select RDP and enter the RDP listening port ↗ of your server (for example,
localhost:3389). It will likely be port
3389.
-
Select Save.
By default, anyone on the Internet can connect to the server using the hostname of the published application. To allow or block specific users, create a self-hosted application in Cloudflare Access.
-
Install
cloudflaredon the client machine.
-
Run this command to open an RDP listening port:
This process will need to be configured to stay alive and autostart. If the process is killed, users will not be able to connect.
- While
cloudflared accessis running, connect from an RDP client such as Microsoft Remote Desktop:
- Open Microsoft Remote Desktop and select Add a PC.
- For PC name, enter
localhost:3389.
- For User account, enter your RDP server username and password.
- Double-click the newly added PC.
- When asked if you want to continue, select Continue.
When the client launches, a browser window will open and prompt the user to authenticate with Cloudflare Access.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-