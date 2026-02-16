Querying Cloudflare WAN tunnel health check results with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query Cloudflare WAN tunnel health check results. These results are aggregated from individual health checks that Cloudflare servers perform against the tunnels you configured in your account. You can query up to one week of data for dates up to three months in the past.

The following API call requests tunnel health checks for a specific account over a one-day period for a specific Cloudflare data center and outputs the requested fields. Replace <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> and <API_TOKEN> 1 with your API credentials, and adjust the datetimeStart and datetimeEnd variables as needed.

The API call returns tunnel health check results by Cloudflare data center. Cloudflare aggregates each data center's result from health checks conducted on individual servers. The tunnelState field represents the state of the tunnel. Cloudflare WAN uses these states for routing. A tunnelState value of 0 represents a down tunnel, 0.5 represents a degraded tunnel, and 1 represents a healthy tunnel.

API Call

Terminal window echo '{ "query": "query GetTunnelHealthCheckResults($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) { viewer { accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) { magicTransitTunnelHealthChecksAdaptiveGroups( limit: 100, filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_lt: $datetimeEnd, } ) { avg { tunnelState } dimensions { tunnelName edgeColoName } } } } }", "variables": { "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>", "datetimeStart": "2022-08-04T00:00:00.000Z", "datetimeEnd": "2022-08-04T01:00:00.000Z" } }' | tr -d '

' | curl --silent \ https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --header "Accept: application/json" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data @-

The results are returned in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq formats them for easier parsing, as in the following example: