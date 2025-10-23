Generic SAML application

This page provides generic instructions for setting up a SaaS application in Cloudflare Access using the SAML authentication protocol.

Prerequisites

An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust

Admin access to the account of the SaaS application

1. Get SaaS application URLs

Obtain the following URLs from your SaaS application account:

Entity ID : A unique URL issued for your SaaS application, for example https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com .

: A unique URL issued for your SaaS application, for example . Assertion Consumer Service URL: The service provider's endpoint for receiving and parsing SAML assertions.

2. Add your application to Access

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application. Select SaaS. Select your Application from the drop-down menu. If your application is not listed, enter a custom name in the Application field and select the textbox that appears below. Select SAML. Select Add application. Enter the Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service URL obtained from your SaaS application account. Select the Name ID Format expected by your SaaS application (usually Email). (Optional) Configure any additional SAML attribute statements required by your SaaS application. Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key.

IdP groups If you are using Okta, Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD), Google Workspace, or GitHub as your IdP, Access will automatically send a SAML attribute titled groups with all of the user's associated groups as attribute values.

Add Access policies to control who can connect to your application. All Access applications are deny by default -- a user must match an Allow policy before they are granted access. Configure how users will authenticate: Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event. (Optional) Under WARP authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their WARP session identity. Select Next. (Optional) Configure App Launcher settings for the application. Under Block page, choose what end users will see when they are denied access to the application: Cloudflare default : Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is That account does not have access , or you can enter a custom message.

: Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is , or you can enter a custom message. Redirect URL : Redirect to the specified website.

: Redirect to the specified website. Custom page template: Display a custom block page hosted in Zero Trust. Select Save application.

3. Configure SSO in your SaaS application

Next, configure your SaaS application to require users to log in through Cloudflare Access. Refer to your SaaS application documentation for instructions on how to configure a third-party SAML SSO provider. You will need the following values from the Zero Trust dashboard:

SSO endpoint

Access Entity ID or Issuer

Public key

You can either manually enter this data into your SaaS application or upload a metadata XML file. The metadata is available at the URL: <SSO endpoint>/saml-metadata .

When acting as a SAML identity provider, Cloudflare will sign both the SAML Response and the SAML Assertion using the SHA-256 algorithm. The SaaS application can validate this signature using the Public key that you upload to the SaaS application.

4. Test the integration

Open an incognito browser window and go to the SaaS application's login URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.

SAML attributes

SAML attributes refer to the user identity characteristics that Cloudflare Access shares with your SAML SaaS application upon successful authentication. By default, Cloudflare Access passes the following attributes (if available) to the SaaS application:

id - UUID of the user's Access identity

- UUID of the user's Access identity name - Full name of the user (for example, John Doe )

- Full name of the user (for example, ) email - User's email address

- User's email address groups - Identity provider group membership

In Access for SaaS, you can add additional SAML attributes or customize the SAML statement sent to the SaaS application. This allows you to integrate SaaS applications which have specific SAML attribute requirements.

SAML attribute statements

To send additional SAML attributes to your SaaS application, configure the following fields for each attribute:

Name : SAML attribute name

: SAML attribute name SAML friendly name : (Optional) A human readable name for the SAML attribute

: (Optional) A human readable name for the SAML attribute Name format : Specify the Name format expected by the SaaS application: Unspecified : (default) No specific format required. URI : Name is in a format such as urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User:userName or urn:oid:2.5.4.42 . Basic : Name is a normal string such as userName .

: Specify the format expected by the SaaS application: IdP claim : The identity provider value that should map to this SAML attribute. You can select any SAML attribute or OIDC claim that was configured in a Zero Trust IdP integration.

: The identity provider value that should map to this SAML attribute. You can select any SAML attribute or OIDC claim that was configured in a Zero Trust IdP integration. Required : If an attribute is marked as required but is not provided by an IdP, Cloudflare will fail the authentication request and show an error page.

: If an attribute is marked as required but is not provided by an IdP, Cloudflare will fail the authentication request and show an error page. Add per IdP claim: (Optional) If you turned on multiple identity providers for the SaaS application, you can choose different attribute mappings for each IdP. These values will override the parent IdP claim.

JSONata transforms

In Advanced settings > Transformation, you can enter a JSONata ↗ script that modifies a copy of the User Registry identity. This is useful for setting default values, excluding email addresses, or ensuring usernames meet arbitrary criteria. Access will send the modified user identity to the SaaS application as SAML attributes.

Note JSONata transformations are not compatible with SAML attribute statements. JSONata transformations will override any specified SAML attributes.

For example, the following JSONata script merges group names into a list and adds an eduPersonPrincipalName field which maps to the user email.

JSONata expression $merge([$, {"groups": groups.name, 'eduPersonPrincipalName': email}])

Here is an example of a user identity before applying the JSONata transform:

User identity before JSONata transform { " account_id " : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , " amr " : [ "pwd" ], " auth_status " : "NONE" , " common_name " : "" , " device_id " : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa" , " device_sessions " : { " 49e653db-991e-11ee-af26-2243bf8c3428 " : { " last_authenticated " : 1703004275 } }, " devicePosture " : { " 8534a230-e85e-4183-8964-a4b7dcf72986 " : { " rule_name " : "Warp" , " success " : true , " type " : "warp" } }, " email " : "jdoe@company.com" , " gateway_account_id " : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wU" , " geo " : { " country " : "US" }, " groups " : [ { " id " : "12fdf91a-fb23-41b3-995a-de2f72c61d0e" , " name " : "IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-low" }, { " id " : "12348f47-8234-4860-a03f-c2a1513f267b" , " name " : "Global Administrator" }, { " id " : "11235980-87d7-4917-b0aa-74c01914c40e" , " name " : "Application Administrator" } ], " iat " : 1659474397 , " id " : "OidHvkPt-I-13IBSnd77UJ8cHgsrUpjs3W6_4t6ES7M" , " idp " : { " id " : "b08e8c0c-a75d-4b3f-8e7b-cd427b7c7b47" , " type " : "azureAD" } }

Result after applying the example JSONata script:

{ " account_id " : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , " amr " : [ "pwd" ], " auth_status " : "NONE" , " common_name " : "" , " device_id " : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa" , " device_sessions " : { " 49e653db-991e-11ee-af26-2243bf8c3428 " : { " last_authenticated " : 1703004275 } }, " devicePosture " : { " 8534a230-e85e-4183-8964-a4b7dcf72986 " : { " rule_name " : "Warp" , " success " : true , " type " : "warp" } }, " email " : "jdoe@company.com" , " gateway_account_id " : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wU" , " geo " : { " country " : "US" }, " groups " : [ "IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-low" , "Global Administrator" , "Application Administrator" ], " iat " : 1659474397 , " id " : "OidHvkPt-I-13IBSnd77UJ8cHgsrUpjs3W6_4t6ES7M" , " idp " : { " id " : "b08e8c0c-a75d-4b3f-8e7b-cd427b7c7b47" , " type " : "azureAD" }, " eduPersonPrincipalName " : "jdoe@company.com" }

For more JSONata transform use cases, refer to the following examples.

Remove groups attribute The following JSONata script removes the groups SAML attribute. This can be useful if your SaaS application does not need to receive user group information. JSONata expression $ ~> |$|{}, ['groups']| Result after applying the JSONata transform: { " account_id " : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , " amr " : [ "pwd" ], " auth_status " : "NONE" , " common_name " : "" , " device_id " : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa" , " device_sessions " : { " 49e653db-991e-11ee-af26-2243bf8c3428 " : { " last_authenticated " : 1703004275 } }, " devicePosture " : { " 8534a230-e85e-4183-8964-a4b7dcf72986 " : { " rule_name " : "Warp" , " success " : true , " type " : "warp" } }, " email " : "jdoe@company.com" , " gateway_account_id " : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wU" , " geo " : { " country " : "US" }, " iat " : 1659474397 , " id " : "OidHvkPt-I-13IBSnd77UJ8cHgsrUpjs3W6_4t6ES7M" , " idp " : { " id " : "b08e8c0c-a75d-4b3f-8e7b-cd427b7c7b47" , " type " : "azureAD" } }

Rename groups field and remove group ID The following JSONata script changes the groups.name field from name to group_name and removes the groups.id field: JSONata expression { "account_id": account_id, "amr": amr, "auth_status": auth_status, "common_name": common_name, "devicePosture": devicePosture, "device_id": device_id, "device_sessions": device_sessions, "email": email, "gateway_account_id": gateway_account_id, "geo": geo, "groups": $map($.groups, function($group) { {"group_name": $group.name}}), "iat": iat, "id": id, "idp": idp } Result after applying the JSONata transform: { " account_id " : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , " amr " : [ "pwd" ], " auth_status " : "NONE" , " common_name " : "" , " devicePosture " : { " 8534a230-e85e-4183-8964-a4b7dcf72986 " : { " rule_name " : "Warp" , " success " : true , " type " : "warp" } }, " device_id " : "c1744f8b-faa1-48a4-9e5c-02ac921467fa" , " device_sessions " : { " 49e653db-991e-11ee-af26-2210bf8c3428 " : { " last_authenticated " : 1703004275 } }, " email " : "jdoe@company.com" , " gateway_account_id " : "bTSquyUGwLQjYJn8cI8S1h6M6wU" , " geo " : { " country " : "US" }, " groups " : [ { " group_name " : "IdentityProtection-RiskyUser-RiskLevel-low" }, { " group_name " : "Global Administrator" }, { " group_name " : "Application Administrator" } ], " iat " : 1659474397 , " id " : "OidHvkPt-I-13IBSnd77UJ8cHgsrUpjs3W6_4t6ES7M" , " idp " : { " id " : "b08e8c0c-a75d-4b3f-8e7b-cd427b7c7b47" , " type " : "azureAD" } }