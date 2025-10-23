Generic SAML application
This page provides generic instructions for setting up a SaaS application in Cloudflare Access using the SAML authentication protocol.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to the account of the SaaS application
Obtain the following URLs from your SaaS application account:
- Entity ID: A unique URL issued for your SaaS application, for example
https://<your-domain>.my.salesforce.com.
- Assertion Consumer Service URL: The service provider's endpoint for receiving and parsing SAML assertions.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
-
Select Add an application.
-
Select SaaS.
-
Select your Application from the drop-down menu. If your application is not listed, enter a custom name in the Application field and select the textbox that appears below.
-
Select SAML.
-
Select Add application.
-
Enter the Entity ID and Assertion Consumer Service URL obtained from your SaaS application account.
-
Select the Name ID Format expected by your SaaS application (usually Email).
-
(Optional) Configure any additional SAML attribute statements required by your SaaS application.
-
Copy the SSO endpoint, Access Entity ID or Issuer, and Public key.
-
Add Access policies to control who can connect to your application. All Access applications are deny by default -- a user must match an Allow policy before they are granted access.
-
Configure how users will authenticate:
Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application.
(Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.
- (Optional) Under WARP authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their WARP session identity.
-
Select Next.
-
(Optional) Configure App Launcher settings for the application.
-
Under Block page, choose what end users will see when they are denied access to the application:
- Cloudflare default: Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is
That account does not have access, or you can enter a custom message.
- Redirect URL: Redirect to the specified website.
- Custom page template: Display a custom block page hosted in Zero Trust.
- Cloudflare default: Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is
-
Select Save application.
Next, configure your SaaS application to require users to log in through Cloudflare Access. Refer to your SaaS application documentation for instructions on how to configure a third-party SAML SSO provider. You will need the following values from the Zero Trust dashboard:
- SSO endpoint
- Access Entity ID or Issuer
- Public key
You can either manually enter this data into your SaaS application or upload a metadata XML file. The metadata is available at the URL:
<SSO endpoint>/saml-metadata.
When acting as a SAML identity provider, Cloudflare will sign both the SAML Response and the SAML Assertion using the SHA-256 algorithm. The SaaS application can validate this signature using the Public key that you upload to the SaaS application.
Open an incognito browser window and go to the SaaS application's login URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
SAML attributes refer to the user identity characteristics that Cloudflare Access shares with your SAML SaaS application upon successful authentication. By default, Cloudflare Access passes the following attributes (if available) to the SaaS application:
id- UUID of the user's Access identity
name- Full name of the user (for example,
John Doe)
groups- Identity provider group membership
In Access for SaaS, you can add additional SAML attributes or customize the SAML statement sent to the SaaS application. This allows you to integrate SaaS applications which have specific SAML attribute requirements.
To send additional SAML attributes to your SaaS application, configure the following fields for each attribute:
- Name: SAML attribute name
- SAML friendly name: (Optional) A human readable name for the SAML attribute
- Name format: Specify the Name format expected by the SaaS application:
Unspecified: (default) No specific format required.
URI: Name is in a format such as
urn:ietf:params:scim:schemas:core:2.0:User:userNameor
urn:oid:2.5.4.42.
Basic: Name is a normal string such as
userName.
-
- IdP claim: The identity provider value that should map to this SAML attribute. You can select any SAML attribute or OIDC claim that was configured in a Zero Trust IdP integration.
- Required: If an attribute is marked as required but is not provided by an IdP, Cloudflare will fail the authentication request and show an error page.
- Add per IdP claim: (Optional) If you turned on multiple identity providers for the SaaS application, you can choose different attribute mappings for each IdP. These values will override the parent IdP claim.
In Advanced settings > Transformation, you can enter a JSONata ↗ script that modifies a copy of the User Registry identity. This is useful for setting default values, excluding email addresses, or ensuring usernames meet arbitrary criteria. Access will send the modified user identity to the SaaS application as SAML attributes.
For example, the following JSONata script merges group names into a list and adds an
eduPersonPrincipalName field which maps to the user email.
Here is an example of a user identity before applying the JSONata transform:
Result after applying the example JSONata script:
For more JSONata transform use cases, refer to the following examples.
Remove groups attribute
The following JSONata script removes the
groups SAML attribute. This can be useful if your SaaS application does not need to receive user group information.
Result after applying the JSONata transform:
Rename groups field and remove group ID
The following JSONata script changes the
groups.name field from
name to
group_name and removes the
groups.id field:
Result after applying the JSONata transform:
Filter groups by name
The following JSONata script filters groups to those that match a regular expression.
Result after applying the JSONata transform:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-