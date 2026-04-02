Posture logs show the device posture check results reported by the Cloudflare One Client.

To view device posture logs, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs. Logs will only display if you have configured device posture checks for your Zero Trust organization.

Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.

Explanation of the fields

Device details

Field Description Name Name of the device. ID Device ID generated by the Cloudflare One Client. Serial number Serial number of the device. Manufacturer Manufacturer of the device. Model Model of the device.

User details

Field Description Email Email used to register the device with Zero Trust. User ID UUID of the user who registered the device. Registration ID UUID of the user's Cloudflare One Client registration.

Posture details