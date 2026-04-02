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Posture logs

Posture logs show the device posture check results reported by the Cloudflare One Client.

To view device posture logs, log in to Cloudflare One and go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs. Logs will only display if you have configured device posture checks for your Zero Trust organization.

Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.

Explanation of the fields

Device details

FieldDescription
NameName of the device.
IDDevice ID generated by the Cloudflare One Client.
Serial numberSerial number of the device.
ManufacturerManufacturer of the device.
ModelModel of the device.

User details

FieldDescription
EmailEmail used to register the device with Zero Trust.
User IDUUID of the user who registered the device.
Registration IDUUID of the user's Cloudflare One Client registration.

Posture details

FieldDescription
NameName of the device posture check.
TypeType of Cloudflare One Client check or service provider check.
Rule IDUUID of the device posture check.
Conditions metWhether the device passed or failed the posture check criteria. Evaluates to true if the Received values match the Expected values.
Expected valuesValues required to pass the device posture check.
Received valuesPosture check values detected by the Cloudflare One Client.