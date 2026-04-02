Posture logs
Posture logs show the device posture check results reported by the Cloudflare One Client.
To view device posture logs, log in to Cloudflare One ↗ and go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs. Logs will only display if you have configured device posture checks for your Zero Trust organization.
Enterprise users can generate more detailed logs with Logpush.
|Field
|Description
|Name
|Name of the device.
|ID
|Device ID generated by the Cloudflare One Client.
|Serial number
|Serial number of the device.
|Manufacturer
|Manufacturer of the device.
|Model
|Model of the device.
|Field
|Description
|Email used to register the device with Zero Trust.
|User ID
|UUID of the user who registered the device.
|Registration ID
|UUID of the user's Cloudflare One Client registration.
|Field
|Description
|Name
|Name of the device posture check.
|Type
|Type of Cloudflare One Client check or service provider check.
|Rule ID
|UUID of the device posture check.
|Conditions met
|Whether the device passed or failed the posture check criteria. Evaluates to
true if the Received values match the Expected values.
|Expected values
|Values required to pass the device posture check.
|Received values
|Posture check values detected by the Cloudflare One Client.