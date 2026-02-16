 Skip to content
Querying Cloudflare WAN tunnel bandwidth analytics with GraphQL

This example uses the GraphQL Analytics API to query Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a specified time period.

The following API call requests Cloudflare WAN ingress tunnel traffic over a one-hour period and outputs the requested fields. Replace <CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG> with your account ID, <EMAIL>, <API_KEY>1 (legacy), or <API_TOKEN>2 (preferred) with your API credentials, and adjust the datetime_geq and datetime_leq values as needed.

The example queries for ingress traffic. To query for egress traffic, change the value in the direction filter.

API Call

Terminal window
PAYLOAD='{ "query":
  "query GetTunnelHealthCheckResults($accountTag: string, $datetimeStart: string, $datetimeEnd: string) {
      viewer {
        accounts(filter: {accountTag: $accountTag}) {
          magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups(
            limit: 100,
            filter: {
              datetime_geq: $datetimeStart,
              datetime_lt:  $datetimeEnd,
              direction: $direction
            }
          ) {
            avg {
              bitRateFiveMinutes
            }
            dimensions {
              tunnelName
              datetimeFiveMinutes
            }
          }
        }
      }
  }",
    "variables": {
      "accountTag": "<CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_TAG>",
      "direction": "ingress",
      "datetimeStart": "2022-05-04T11:00:00.000Z",
      "datetimeEnd": "2022-05-04T12:00:00.000Z"
    }
  }
}'


# curl with Legacy API Key
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \
--header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \
--header "Accept: application/json" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)"


# curl with API Token
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Accept: application/json" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)"

The returned values represent the total bandwidth in bits per second during the five-minute interval for a particular tunnel. To use aggregations other than five minutes, use the same time window for both your metric and datetime. For example, to analyze hourly groups, use bitRateHour and datetimeHour.

The result is in JSON (as requested), so piping the output to jq formats it for easier parsing, as in the following example:

Terminal window
curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Accept: application/json" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data "$(echo $PAYLOAD)" | jq .


## Example response:
#=> {
#=>   "data": {
#=>     "viewer": {
#=>       "accounts": [
#=>         {
#=>           "magicTransitTunnelTrafficAdaptiveGroups": [
#=>             {
#=>               avg: { bitRateFiveMinutes:  327680 },
#=>               dimensions: {
#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:00-00:00',
#=>                 tunnelName: 'tunnel_name'
#=>               }
#=>             },
#=>             {
#=>               avg: { bitRateFiveMinutes:  627213680 },
#=>               dimensions: {
#=>                 datetimeFiveMinute: '2021-05-12T22:05-00:00',
#=>                 tunnelName: 'another_tunnel'
#=>              }
#=>             }
#=>           ]
#=>         }
#=>       ]
#=>     }
#=>   },
#=>   "errors": null
#=> }

Footnotes

  1. For details, refer to Authenticate with a Cloudflare API key.

  2. For details, refer to Configure an Analytics API token.