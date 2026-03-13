Client errors

This page lists the error codes that can appear in the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) GUI. If you do not see your error below, refer to common issues or contact Cloudflare Support.

Troubleshoot the Cloudflare One Client For step-by-step guidance on diagnosing and resolving Cloudflare One Client issues, refer to the Cloudflare One Client troubleshooting guide. The guide covers: How to collect diagnostic logs via the Cloudflare dashboard or CLI

How to review key configuration files

Common misconfigurations and their fixes

Best practices for filing support tickets

Symptoms

Unable to login to a captive portal network

No Internet connectivity

Cause

Captive portal detection is turned on and one of the following issues occurred:

The user did not complete the captive portal login process within the time limit set by the Cloudflare One Client.

The captive portal redirected the user to a flow that is not yet supported by the captive portal detection feature.

Resolution

Increase the captive portal timeout to allow users more time to login. If this does not resolve the issue, allow users to manually disconnect. We recommend setting an auto connect value so that the client turns itself back on after a few minutes.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

No Internet connectivity

User may be behind a captive portal

Cause

The initial connectivity check failed for an unknown reason. Refer to Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client for the most common reasons why this error occurs.

Resolution

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Unable to browse the Internet

nslookup and dig commands fail on the device

Cause

The Cloudflare One Client was unable to resolve hostnames via its local DNS proxy.

Resolution

Verify that the network the user is on has DNS connectivity. Verify that DNS resolution works when the Cloudflare One Client is disabled. Ensure that no third-party tools are interfering with the Cloudflare One Client for control of DNS. Ensure that no third-party tools are performing TLS decryption on traffic to the WARP IP addresses.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client in a mode that enables DNS filtering.

Cause

A third-party process (usually a third-party DNS software) is bound to port 53 , which is used by the Cloudflare One Client's local DNS proxy to perform DNS resolution. The name of third-party process will appear in the GUI error message.

On macOS, you may see mDNSResponder instead of the specific application name -- mDNSResponder is a macOS system process that handles DNS requests on behalf of other processes. There is no known way to determine which process caused mDNSResponder to bind to port 53 , but the most common culprits are virtual machine software (for example, Docker and VMware Workstation) and the macOS Internet Sharing feature.

Resolution

Remove or disable DNS interception in the third-party process.

mDNSResponder Below is a non-exhaustive list of third-party software that are known to cause mDNSResponder to bind to port 53 . Rather than try to stop mDNSResponder , you should either configure the third-party software so that they no longer use port 53 , or temporarily disable them before connecting the Cloudflare One Client. Docker : Turn off kernel networking for UDP ↗ in Docker. Alternatively, uncheck Start Docker Desktop when you sign in to your computer under Settings > General ↗ . Disabling the automatic startup process will prevent Docker from binding to port 53 before the Cloudflare One Client.

: Turn off kernel networking for UDP in Docker. Alternatively, uncheck under > . Disabling the automatic startup process will prevent Docker from binding to port before the Cloudflare One Client. Internet Sharing feature : To disable Internet Sharing: On macOS, go to System Settings > General > Sharing . Turn off Internet Sharing .

: To disable Internet Sharing: Certain VM software (such as VMware Workstation or Parallels) : The presence of VM software does not guarantee that it is the offending program, since compatibility with the Cloudflare One Client is highly dependent on the VM's configuration. To work around the issue, connect the Cloudflare One Client before running any VMs: Stop/quit all VMs. Connect the Cloudflare One Client. Start the VMs again.

: The presence of VM software does not guarantee that it is the offending program, since compatibility with the Cloudflare One Client is highly dependent on the VM's configuration. To work around the issue, connect the Cloudflare One Client before running any VMs:

Alternatively, switch the Cloudflare One Client to Traffic only mode mode.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Unable to browse the Internet

Cause

The Cloudflare One Client could not read the system DNS configuration, most likely because it contains an invalid nameserver or search domain.

Resolution

On macOS and Linux, validate that /etc/resolv.conf is formatted correctly ↗ and check for invalid characters.

On Windows, validate that the registry entry HKLM\System\CurrentControlSet\Services\TCPIP\Parameters\SearchList contains only valid search domains. Examples of invalid entries include IP addresses and domains that start with a period (such as .local ).

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

The device failed to present a valid mTLS certificate during device enrollment.

Resolution

Ensure that there are no admin restrictions on certificate installation. Re-install the client certificate on the device.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

A router, firewall, antivirus software, or other third-party security product is blocking UDP on the WARP ports.

Resolution

Configure the third-party security product to allow the WARP ingress IPs and ports. Ensure that your Internet router is working properly and try rebooting the router. Check that the device is not revoked by going to Team & Resources > Devices.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

No Internet connectivity

User may be behind a captive portal

Cause

The connectivity check inside of the WARP tunnel has failed.

Resolution

Check for the presence of third-party HTTP filtering software (AV, DLP, or firewall) that could be intercepting traffic to the WARP IPs. In the third-party software, bypass inspection for all IP traffic going through the Cloudflare One Client. To find out what traffic routes through the WARP tunnel, refer to Split Tunnels.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

OS warns that the disk is full

Cause

The hard drive is full or has incorrect permissions for the Cloudflare One Client to write data.

Resolution

Ensure that your device meets the HD space requirements for the Cloudflare One Client. Check for disk permissions that may prevent the Cloudflare One Client from using disk space. Empty trash or remove large files.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Unable to open files on the device

Cause

The device does not have sufficient file descriptors to create network sockets or open files.

Resolution

Increase the file descriptor limit in your system settings.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Device is very slow

Cause

The device does not have enough memory to run the Cloudflare One Client.

Resolution

Ensure that your device meets the minimum memory requirements for the Cloudflare One Client. List all running processes to check memory usage.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

The Cloudflare One Client was deployed on the device using an invalid MDM configuration file.

Resolution

Review the managed deployment guide for your operating system. Locate the MDM configuration file on your device. Ensure that the file is formatted correctly and only contains accepted arguments.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

No Internet connectivity

Cause

The device is not connected to a Wi-Fi network or LAN that has connectivity to the Internet.

Resolution

Launch the network settings panel on your device. Ensure that you are connected to a valid network. Check that your device is retrieving a valid IP address. If this does not resolve the error, try rebooting your device or running your system's network diagnostics tool.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

The device is not authenticated to an organization because:

The device was revoked in Zero Trust.

The registration was corrupted or deleted for an unknown reason.

Resolution

Version 2026.2+

Version 2026.1 and earlier Launch the Cloudflare One client. Go to Profile > Account information. Select Re-Authenticate. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. If this does not resolve the error, select Logout and then re-enroll your device. Logging out is only possible if Allow device to leave organization is enabled for your device. If the issue persists, contact your administrator for assistance. Launch the Cloudflare One Client. Select the gear icon and go to Preferences > Account. Select Re-Authenticate Session. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. If this does not resolve the error, select Logout from Cloudflare Zero Trust and then log back in. Logging out is only possible if Allow device to leave organization is enabled for your device. If the issue persists, contact your administrator for assistance.

Cause

Your device was unenrolled from your company's organization by an administrator on your account.

Resolution

Contact your company or team administrator for assistance.

Symptoms

DNS requests fail to resolve when the Cloudflare One Client is connected.

Cause

A third-party application or service is intercepting DNS over HTTPS traffic from the Cloudflare One Client.

Resolution

Configure the third-party application to exempt the WARP DoH IPs.

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

A third-party security product on the device or network is performing TLS decryption on HTTPS traffic. For more information, refer to the Troubleshooting guide.

Resolution

In the third-party security product, disable HTTPS inspection and TLS decryption for the WARP IP addresses.

Admin directed disconnect

Symptoms

Unable to connect the Cloudflare One Client

Cause

The account administrator has disconnected the Cloudflare One Client for all devices registered to the account.

Resolution

The account administrator must turn off both of the following features: - Disconnect WARP on all devices - Manage device connection using an external signal