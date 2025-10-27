Example of allow policy
An example of allow policy is a phishing simulation product. You want to configure a phishing simulation product as Accept sender so Email security does not scan the messages (or crawl links) in these simulated messages.
Email security allows you to configure allow policies. An allow policy exempts messages that match certain patterns from normal detection scanning.
Allow policies are crucial for legitimate messages that may otherwise be blocked due to, for example, an incorrect setup.
Allow policies can be configured to match messages based on specific criteria such as individual email addresses, IP address ranges, or domains. This flexibility allows you to exempt legitimate messages from specific sources, even if those sources have low spam reputation or send bulk messages from their own servers.
Allow policies are used to mitigate false positives. When an email has been marked as malicious or suspicious, but you still want to receive that email, you configure that email as part of an allow policy.
Allow policies in Email security give you the option to choose Accept sender.
Accept sender creates exceptions for messages that would otherwise be marked as spam, bulk, or spoof. However, Email security will continue to scan the message for maliciousness.
It is recommended to choose this option, as it is the safest option to protect your email inbox from malicious or suspicious activities.
Example of a use case where marketing emails that are legitimate have been blocked
When a marketing email does not follow the correct template, it may be marked as malicious or spam. It may not be possible to change the template. However, in this scenario, the marketing email is legitimate.
To make sure that users still receive the marketing email, you will have to select Accept sender and add the marketing domain in Rule Type > Domains.
Accept sender and Domains combined exempt marketing emails that may not follow the correct template.
To configure allow policies:
.*@domain\.com to exempt any email address that ends with domain.com.
domain.com.
Pattern,
Pattern Type,
Verify Email,
Trusted Sender,
Exempt Recipient,
Acceptable Sender,
Notes fields. The first row must be a header row. Refer to CSV uploads for an example file.
Allow policy configuration use cases
The following use cases show how you could configure allow policies for accept sender.
Company receives emails from third-party providers not used internally. These emails are sent from the service provider, and Email security gives these emails an incorrect disposition.
This use case can affect companies such as Shopify, PayPal, and Docusign.
To solve this:
Company receives emails via third-party providers that are used internally. These emails are sent from the company's custom domain, but Email security marks these emails as bulk, spam, or spoof.
This use case can cause the emails you want to receive to follow the auto-moves rules you set up. This use case affects emails from internal tools (such as Salesforce, Atlassian, and Figma) that are given an incorrect disposition.
To solve this, when you add an allow policy in the Cloudflare One dashboard:
Company receives emails via third-party providers that are used internally. These emails are sent from the company's custom domain, but Email security marks these emails as bulk, spam, or spoof. The custom email domain does not support DMARC, SPF, or DKIM, and would fail Sender Verification.
This use case impacts the emails from internal tools (such as Salesforce, Atlassian, and Figma) that are given an incorrect disposition.
To solve this, when you add an allow policy in the Cloudflare One dashboard:
You can upload a file no larger than 150 KB. The file can only contain
Pattern,
Pattern Type,
Verify Email,
Trusted Sender,
Exempt Recipient,
Acceptable Sender,
Notes. The first row must be a header row.
An example file would look like this:
