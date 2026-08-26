Network allowlist

Overview Allow service domains Allow media traffic Use a wildcard domain Verify connectivity

If your network restricts outbound traffic, allow the following RealtimeKit domains and ports.

Allow service domains

Allow these domains for RealtimeKit SDKs:

Domain Purpose api.realtime.cloudflare.com Handles requests from RealtimeKit SDKs api-silos.realtime.cloudflare.com Collects SDK logs da-collector.realtime.cloudflare.com Collects call statistics location.realtime.cloudflare.com Determines the location in call statistics reports r2.cloudflarestorage.com Stores and retrieves chat messages socket-edge.realtime.cloudflare.com Establishes signaling connections between clients and RealtimeKit

If your application uses RealtimeKit Web UI Kit, also allow these domains:

Domain Purpose rtk-assets.realtime.cloudflare.com Serves Web UI Kit assets, including speaker-test audio rtk-uploads.realtime.cloudflare.com Serves notification sounds and other Web UI Kit assets

Applications that use only RealtimeKit Core do not require the Web UI Kit asset domains.

Allow media traffic

RealtimeKit uses the Cloudflare Realtime SFU for media connections. Allow the following Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (STUN) and Traversal Using Relays around NAT (TURN) traffic:

Protocol Domain Primary port Alternate port STUN over UDP stun.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over UDP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/udp 53/udp TURN over TCP turn.cloudflare.com 3478/tcp 80/tcp TURN over TLS turn.cloudflare.com 5349/tcp 443/tcp

Allow the primary and alternate ports where possible. Do not rely only on 53/udp , because Internet service providers and browsers can block this port.

For protocol details, refer to Service address and ports.

Use a wildcard domain

If your network policy supports wildcard domains, you can use *.realtime.cloudflare.com instead of the listed realtime.cloudflare.com domains.

Individual domain rules are recommended because they restrict access to only the required services. If you use the wildcard domain, you must still allow r2.cloudflarestorage.com , stun.cloudflare.com , and turn.cloudflare.com separately, because the wildcard does not cover them.

Verify connectivity

Run the RealtimeKit pre-call test ↗ to verify your device can reach the required services.