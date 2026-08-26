Network allowlist

If your network restricts outbound traffic, allow the following RealtimeKit domains and ports.
Allow these domains for RealtimeKit SDKs:
|Domain
|Purpose
|
api.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Handles requests from RealtimeKit SDKs
|
api-silos.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Collects SDK logs
|
da-collector.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Collects call statistics
|
location.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Determines the location in call statistics reports
|
r2.cloudflarestorage.com
|Stores and retrieves chat messages
|
socket-edge.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Establishes signaling connections between clients and RealtimeKit
If your application uses RealtimeKit Web UI Kit, also allow these domains:
|Domain
|Purpose
|
rtk-assets.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Serves Web UI Kit assets, including speaker-test audio
|
rtk-uploads.realtime.cloudflare.com
|Serves notification sounds and other Web UI Kit assets
Applications that use only RealtimeKit Core do not require the Web UI Kit asset domains.
RealtimeKit uses the Cloudflare Realtime SFU for media connections. Allow the following Session Traversal Utilities for NAT (STUN) and Traversal Using Relays around NAT (TURN) traffic:
|Protocol
|Domain
|Primary port
|Alternate port
|STUN over UDP
|
stun.cloudflare.com
|
3478/udp
|
53/udp
|TURN over UDP
|
turn.cloudflare.com
|
3478/udp
|
53/udp
|TURN over TCP
|
turn.cloudflare.com
|
3478/tcp
|
80/tcp
|TURN over TLS
|
turn.cloudflare.com
|
5349/tcp
|
443/tcp
Allow the primary and alternate ports where possible. Do not rely only on
53/udp, because Internet service providers and browsers can block this port.
For protocol details, refer to Service address and ports.
If your network policy supports wildcard domains, you can use
*.realtime.cloudflare.com instead of the listed
realtime.cloudflare.com domains.
Individual domain rules are recommended because they restrict access to only the required services. If you use the wildcard domain, you must still allow
r2.cloudflarestorage.com,
stun.cloudflare.com, and
turn.cloudflare.com separately, because the wildcard does not cover them.
Run the RealtimeKit pre-call test ↗ to verify your device can reach the required services.