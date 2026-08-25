Web Core SDK

Compatibility: Works best with RealtimeKit Web UI Kit 2.0.0 or later.

This is a major breaking release. Several deprecated APIs have been removed and the plugin APIs have been completely redesigned. Review the migration guide below carefully before upgrading.

Plugin APIs — complete redesign

Plugins are no longer fetched from the server automatically. You now provide plugin configurations at SDK init time via defaults.plugins .

Before (v1.x):

// plugins were loaded via API in SDK internally const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken, }); // Server-hosted plugins were auto-populated const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(pluginId); // Plugin rendered in an iframe managed by the SDK plugin.addPluginView(iframeElement, 'plugin-main'); // Permissions checked via meeting.self.permissions.plugins.canStart / canClose

After (v2.0):

A plugin component is any HTMLElement . You can use a custom element, a framework component mounted to a container, or an iframe. The following example embeds a collaborative text editor as a plugin:

const editor = document.createElement('iframe'); editor.src = 'https://rustpad.io/#WKLJaD'; editor.style.width = '100%'; editor.style.height = '100%'; editor.style.border = 'none'; const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken, defaults: { plugins: [ { id: 'collaborative-editor', // SDK prefixes this with {meetingId}: to create the namespaced plugin.id name: 'Collaborative Editor', icon: 'https://example.com/editor.png', permissions: { canActivate: true, canDeactivate: true, }, component: editor, }, ], }, }); // Plugin is registered and available const plugin = meeting.plugins.all.get(pluginId); // Activate — state is synced across all participants await plugin.activate();

For a complete guide on building custom plugins, refer to Build your own plugins. If you need to record plugin content, you must build a custom recording app.

Key changes:

New type exports: ClientPluginConfig , ClientPluginPermissions .

, . Plugin id is now namespaced: the SDK prefixes your provided id with {meetingId}: to create the internal pluginId .

is now namespaced: the SDK prefixes your provided with to create the internal . Plugin activation and deactivation state is now synced via a collaborative store ( __rtk_plugins__ ) instead of dedicated socket messages.

) instead of dedicated socket messages. Plugins now have a component property (any HTMLElement ) instead of iframe-based rendering via addPluginView .

property (any ) instead of iframe-based rendering via . Per-plugin permissions ( plugin.permissions.canActivate / plugin.permissions.canDeactivate ) replace the old global meeting.self.permissions.plugins.canStart / meeting.self.permissions.plugins.canClose .

Removed plugin APIs:

plugin.addPluginView(iframe, viewId) — pass an HTMLElement as component in ClientPluginConfig instead.

— pass an as in instead. plugin.removePluginView(viewId) — handled automatically by the UI Kit.

— handled automatically by the UI Kit. plugin.enable() — use plugin.activate() .

— use . plugin.disable() — use plugin.deactivate() .

— use . plugin.sendIframeEvent() — removed. Communicate directly with your component.

— removed. Communicate directly with your component. plugin.baseURL — removed. Plugins are no longer server-hosted.

— removed. Plugins are no longer server-hosted. plugin.picture — use plugin.icon .

— use . plugin.description , plugin.organizationId , plugin.tags , plugin.type , plugin.staggered , plugin.private , plugin.published , plugin.createdAt , plugin.updatedAt — removed. No longer applicable.

, , , , , , , , — removed. No longer applicable. plugin.config (PluginConfig) — removed. No plugin manifest concept.

(PluginConfig) — removed. No plugin manifest concept. meeting.self.permissions.plugins.canStart — use plugin.permissions.canActivate .

— use . meeting.self.permissions.plugins.canClose — use plugin.permissions.canDeactivate .

— use . modules.devTools.plugins (local dev plugin config) — use defaults.plugins with a component pointing to your local element.

Removed deprecated APIs

Client:

meeting.joinRoom() — use meeting.join() .

— use . meeting.leaveRoom() — use meeting.leave() .

Chat:

meeting.chat.getMessagesByUser(userId) — use meeting.chat.fetchPublicMessages() with appropriate filters.

— use with appropriate filters. meeting.chat.getMessagesByType(type) — use meeting.chat.fetchPublicMessages() with appropriate filters.

— use with appropriate filters. meeting.chat.getMessages(timestamp, size, reversed) — use meeting.chat.fetchPublicMessages() or meeting.chat.fetchPrivateMessages() .

— use or . meeting.chat.searchMessages(query, filters) — use meeting.chat.fetchPublicMessages() or meeting.chat.fetchPrivateMessages() .

— use or . meeting.chat.pinned (getter) — use meeting.chat.fetchPinnedMessages() .

Permissions ( meeting.self.permissions ):

permissions.produceVideo — use permissions.canProduceVideo .

— use . permissions.produceAudio — use permissions.canProduceAudio .

— use . permissions.produceScreenshare — use permissions.canProduceScreenshare .

— use . permissions.waitingRoomType — use permissions.waitingRoomBehaviour .

— use . permissions.canChangeParticipantRole — use permissions.canChangeParticipantPermissions .

— use . permissions.canChangeTheme — removed (always returned false ).

— removed (always returned ). permissions.canPresent — check individual canProduceAudio , canProduceVideo , canProduceScreenshare .

— check individual , , . permissions.requestProduce — check individual media permissions for CAN_REQUEST values.

— check individual media permissions for values. permissions.acceptPresentRequests — use permissions.acceptStageRequests .

— use . permissions.maxScreenShareCount — use meeting.self.config.maxScreenShareCount .

— use . PermissionPreset.fromResponse() — use PermissionPreset.init() .

— use . PermissionPreset.default() — use PermissionPreset.init() .

Participants:

meeting.participants.disableAudio(participantId) — use meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId).disableAudio() .

— use . meeting.participants.disableVideo(participantId) — use meeting.participants.joined.get(participantId).disableVideo() .

— use . meeting.participants.kick(participantId) — call kick on the participant directly.

— call kick on the participant directly. participant.clientSpecificId — use participant.customParticipantId .

Connected Meetings:

meeting.connectedMeetings.supportsConnectedMeetings — removed. Permission checks are now granular via meeting.self.permissions.connectedMeetings .

Enhancements

Faster reconnection: Socket-only disconnects (where WebRTC transports remain healthy) now skip full transport re-setup. Producers are re-registered and existing consumers are remapped, significantly reducing reconnection time.

Participants stay visible during reconnection: Participant tiles remain in the grid during a socket blip instead of disappearing and reappearing, providing a seamless experience.

Double audio fix: Fixed an issue where other participants could hear double audio from a reconnected participant, caused by stale producers not being cleaned up.

Socket reconnection resilience: Socket now supports up to 50 reconnection attempts with exponential backoff and jitter (up from 10), providing up to approximately four minutes of retry coverage when the internet is down.

Store improvements: StoreManager now supports refresh(name) to re-fetch store data from the server, and reserved store names ( __rtk_plugins__ ) are protected from user creation.

Fixes