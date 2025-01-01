{ " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " audio " : { " type " : "object" , " properties " : { " body " : { " type " : "object" }, " contentType " : { " type " : "string" } }, " required " : [ "body" , "contentType" ] }, " custom_topic_mode " : { " type " : "string" , " enum " : [ "extended" , "strict" ], " description " : "Sets how the model will interpret strings submitted to the custom_topic param. When strict, the model will only return topics submitted using the custom_topic param. When extended, the model will return its own detected topics in addition to those submitted using the custom_topic param." }, " custom_topic " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Custom topics you want the model to detect within your input audio or text if present Submit up to 100" }, " custom_intent_mode " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Sets how the model will interpret intents submitted to the custom_intent param. When strict, the model will only return intents submitted using the custom_intent param. When extended, the model will return its own detected intents in addition those submitted using the custom_intents param" , " enum " : [ "extended" , "strict" ] }, " custom_intent " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Custom intents you want the model to detect within your input audio if present" }, " detect_entities " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Identifies and extracts key entities from content in submitted audio" }, " detect_language " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Identifies the dominant language spoken in submitted audio" }, " diarize " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Recognize speaker changes. Each word in the transcript will be assigned a speaker number starting at 0" }, " dictation " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Identify and extract key entities from content in submitted audio" }, " encoding " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Specify the expected encoding of your submitted audio" , " enum " : [ "linear16" , "flac" , "mulaw" , "amr-nb" , "amr-wb" , "opus" , "speex" , "g729" ] }, " extra " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Arbitrary key-value pairs that are attached to the API response for usage in downstream processing" }, " filter_words " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Filler Words can help transcribe interruptions in your audio, like 'uh' and 'um'" }, " keyterm " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Key term prompting can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands." }, " keywords " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Keywords can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands." }, " language " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "The BCP-47 language tag that hints at the primary spoken language. Depending on the Model and API endpoint you choose only certain languages are available." }, " measurements " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Spoken measurements will be converted to their corresponding abbreviations." }, " mip_opt_out " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Opts out requests from the Deepgram Model Improvement Program. Refer to our Docs for pricing impacts before setting this to true. https://dpgr.am/deepgram-mip." }, " mode " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Mode of operation for the model representing broad area of topic that will be talked about in the supplied audio" , " enum " : [ "general" , "medical" , "finance" ] }, " multichannel " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Transcribe each audio channel independently." }, " numerals " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Numerals converts numbers from written format to numerical format." }, " paragraphs " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Splits audio into paragraphs to improve transcript readability." }, " profanity_filter " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Profanity Filter looks for recognized profanity and converts it to the nearest recognized non-profane word or removes it from the transcript completely." }, " punctuate " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Add punctuation and capitalization to the transcript." }, " redact " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Redaction removes sensitive information from your transcripts." }, " replace " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Search for terms or phrases in submitted audio and replaces them." }, " search " : { " type " : "string" , " description " : "Search for terms or phrases in submitted audio." }, " sentiment " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Recognizes the sentiment throughout a transcript or text." }, " smart_format " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Apply formatting to transcript output. When set to true, additional formatting will be applied to transcripts to improve readability." }, " topics " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Detect topics throughout a transcript or text." }, " utterances " : { " type " : "boolean" , " description " : "Segments speech into meaningful semantic units." }, " utt_split " : { " type " : "number" , " description " : "Seconds to wait before detecting a pause between words in submitted audio." } }, " required " : [ "audio" ] }