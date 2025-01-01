nova-3Automatic Speech Recognition • Deepgram
audioobject required
bodyobject required
contentTypestring required
custom_topic_modestring
Sets how the model will interpret strings submitted to the custom_topic param. When strict, the model will only return topics submitted using the custom_topic param. When extended, the model will return its own detected topics in addition to those submitted using the custom_topic param.
custom_topicstring
Custom topics you want the model to detect within your input audio or text if present Submit up to 100
custom_intent_modestring
Sets how the model will interpret intents submitted to the custom_intent param. When strict, the model will only return intents submitted using the custom_intent param. When extended, the model will return its own detected intents in addition those submitted using the custom_intents param
custom_intentstring
Custom intents you want the model to detect within your input audio if present
detect_entitiesboolean
Identifies and extracts key entities from content in submitted audio
detect_languageboolean
Identifies the dominant language spoken in submitted audio
diarizeboolean
Recognize speaker changes. Each word in the transcript will be assigned a speaker number starting at 0
dictationboolean
Identify and extract key entities from content in submitted audio
encodingstring
Specify the expected encoding of your submitted audio
extrastring
Arbitrary key-value pairs that are attached to the API response for usage in downstream processing
filter_wordsboolean
Filler Words can help transcribe interruptions in your audio, like 'uh' and 'um'
keytermstring
Key term prompting can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands.
keywordsstring
Keywords can boost or suppress specialized terminology and brands.
languagestring
The BCP-47 language tag that hints at the primary spoken language. Depending on the Model and API endpoint you choose only certain languages are available.
measurementsboolean
Spoken measurements will be converted to their corresponding abbreviations.
mip_opt_outboolean
Opts out requests from the Deepgram Model Improvement Program. Refer to our Docs for pricing impacts before setting this to true. https://dpgr.am/deepgram-mip.
modestring
Mode of operation for the model representing broad area of topic that will be talked about in the supplied audio
multichannelboolean
Transcribe each audio channel independently.
numeralsboolean
Numerals converts numbers from written format to numerical format.
paragraphsboolean
Splits audio into paragraphs to improve transcript readability.
profanity_filterboolean
Profanity Filter looks for recognized profanity and converts it to the nearest recognized non-profane word or removes it from the transcript completely.
punctuateboolean
Add punctuation and capitalization to the transcript.
redactstring
Redaction removes sensitive information from your transcripts.
replacestring
Search for terms or phrases in submitted audio and replaces them.
searchstring
Search for terms or phrases in submitted audio.
sentimentboolean
Recognizes the sentiment throughout a transcript or text.
smart_formatboolean
Apply formatting to transcript output. When set to true, additional formatting will be applied to transcripts to improve readability.
topicsboolean
Detect topics throughout a transcript or text.
utterancesboolean
Segments speech into meaningful semantic units.
utt_splitnumber
Seconds to wait before detecting a pause between words in submitted audio.
resultsobject
channelsarray
itemsobject
alternativesarray
itemsobject
confidencenumber
transcriptstring
wordsarray
itemsobject
confidencenumber
endnumber
startnumber
wordstring
summaryobject
resultstring
shortstring
sentimentsobject
segmentsarray
itemsobject
textstring
start_wordnumber
end_wordnumber
sentimentstring
sentiment_scorenumber
averageobject
sentimentstring
sentiment_scorenumber
