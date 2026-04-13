Detect MCP traffic in Gateway logs

Organizations may lack visibility into Model Context Protocol (MCP) traffic, which can allow employees to connect to remote MCP servers outside of IT oversight. These connections risk the exfiltration of sensitive internal data and credentials, tool injection attacks or software supply chain risks.
As an IT administrator, you want to identify shadow MCP traffic to prevent unauthorized data exfiltration while still supporting governed use cases. In this tutorial, you will use the Cloudflare GraphQL Analytics API to scan Gateway HTTP logs for MCP traffic patterns, create DLP profiles that detect MCP JSON-RPC methods, and classify traffic to differentiate between authorized traffic sent to MCP server portals and traffic sent to "shadow" remote MCP servers.
A Cloudflare account with a
Zero Trust organization
Gateway with HTTP filtering enabled and actively proxying user traffic An
API token with the following permissions:
Account-level
Zero Trust: Read
Account-level
DLP: Write
Account-level
Gateway: Write
Your Cloudflare account ID (available in the
Cloudflare dashboard under ↗ Account Home) Familiarity with
GraphQL Analytics API queries A working knowledge of TypeScript and REST APIs
1. Review the Gateway HTTP dataset
The
gatewayHttpRequestsAdaptiveGroups dataset in the GraphQL Analytics API provides aggregated Gateway HTTP log data. Use this dataset to query for MCP-related traffic patterns:
Dimensions:
httpHost,
httpRequestURI,
action,
users,
dlpProfiles
Time range: Up to 30 days of historical data
Grouping: Aggregates results by dimension values
Filtering: Supports
OR,
AND, and
like operators
2. Build the MCP detection query
MCP traffic can be identified by three signals:
Domain patterns: Hostnames containing
mcp (for example,
mcp.datadog.com)
URL paths: Standard MCP endpoints such as
/mcp,
/mcp/sse, and
/sse
DLP matches: JSON-RPC methods in request bodies (covered in a later step)
The following GraphQL query scans Gateway logs for the first two signals:
query MCPTrafficScan($accountTag: string, $since: string, $until: string) { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { gatewayHttpRequestsAdaptiveGroups( { httpHost_like: "%mcp%" } { httpRequestURI_like: "%/mcp%" } { httpRequestURI_like: "%/sse%" } accountTag : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" , since : "<START_DATE>" , // ISO-8601 format, for example 2025-03-08T00:00:00Z until : "<END_DATE>" , // Up to 30 days after start date const response = await fetch ( "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql" , { Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , body : JSON . stringify ( { query , variables } ) , const data = await response . json () ; data . data ?. viewer ?. accounts ?. [ 0 ] ?. gatewayHttpRequestsAdaptiveGroups || [] ; query MCPTrafficScan($accountTag: string, $since: string, $until: string) { accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) { gatewayHttpRequestsAdaptiveGroups( { httpHost_like: "%mcp%" } { httpRequestURI_like: "%/mcp%" } { httpRequestURI_like: "%/sse%" } accountTag : "<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID>" , since : "<START_DATE>" , // ISO-8601 format, for example 2025-03-08T00:00:00Z until : "<END_DATE>" , // Up to 30 days after start date const response = await fetch ( "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/graphql" , { Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , body : JSON . stringify ( { query , variables } ) , const data = await response . json () ; data . data ?. viewer ?. accounts ?. [ 0 ] ?. gatewayHttpRequestsAdaptiveGroups || [] ;
Replace
<YOUR_ACCOUNT_ID> with your Cloudflare account ID. Replace
<START_DATE> and
<END_DATE> with ISO-8601 timestamps covering your desired time range (up to 30 days).
3. Process the query results
Each group in the response represents aggregated traffic for a specific
httpHost and
action combination. Parse the results to identify unblocked MCP connections:
const hits = groups . map ( ( group ) => ( { domain : group . dimensions . httpHost , requestCount : group . count , users : group . dimensions . users || [] , allowed : group . dimensions . action === "allow" ? group . count : 0 , blocked : group . dimensions . action === "block" ? group . count : 0 , const totalMCPRequests = hits . reduce ( ( sum , h ) => sum + h . requestCount , 0 ) ; const unblockedHits = hits . filter ( ( h ) => h . actions . allowed > 0 ) ; console . log ( `Found ${ totalMCPRequests } MCP requests` ) ; console . log ( ` ${ unblockedHits . length } destinations are unblocked` ) ; interface MCPTrafficHit { const hits : MCPTrafficHit [] = groups . map ( ( group : any ) => ( { domain : group . dimensions . httpHost , requestCount : group . count , users : group . dimensions . users || [] , allowed : group . dimensions . action === "allow" ? group . count : 0 , blocked : group . dimensions . action === "block" ? group . count : 0 , const totalMCPRequests = hits . reduce ( ( sum , h ) => sum + h . requestCount , 0 ) ; const unblockedHits = hits . filter ( ( h ) => h . actions . allowed > 0 ) ; console . log ( `Found ${ totalMCPRequests } MCP requests` ) ; console . log ( ` ${ unblockedHits . length } destinations are unblocked` ) ;
Key insights from the data:
Unblocked traffic (
action =
allow) - Active MCP connections that need investigation or blocking
Blocked traffic (
action =
block) - Your existing policies are working
User attribution - This indicates which employees are connecting to MCP servers
4. Create DLP profiles for MCP JSON-RPC detection
Gateway HTTP policies can match domains and URL paths, but they cannot inspect request bodies. DLP profiles scan
POST body content for patterns, which is useful for shadow MCP detection, since MCP uses JSON-RPC over HTTP and has several detectable hallmarks.
Every MCP request contains a
"method" field:
" params " : { " name " : "read_file" , " arguments " : { " path " : "/etc/passwd" } }
An attacker could run an MCP server on a non-standard domain (for example,
internal-tools.company.com/api/assistant) without triggering domain-based or path-based rules. You can use DLP scans of the
POST body for
"method": "tools/call" and other MCP-specific patterns to provide more robust protection of MCP traffic.
Before building detection patterns, note the following DLP limitations:
Regex syntax — Rust regex (differs slightly from JavaScript and PCRE)
Scan depth — First 1,024 bytes of the request body only
POST only — DLP only scans
POST requests
Performance — Regex patterns must be efficient to avoid catastrophic backtracking
Build MCP detection patterns
MCP indicators can be found in JSON-RPC method fields. The following regex patterns cover the core MCP protocol methods:
const DLP_REGEX_PATTERNS = [ name : "MCP Initialize Method" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"initialize"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"tools/call"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"tools/list"' , name : "MCP Resources Read" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"resources/read"' , name : "MCP Resources List" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"resources/list"' , name : "MCP Prompts List" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"prompts/(list|get)"' , name : "MCP Sampling Create Message" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"sampling/createMessage"' , name : "MCP Protocol Version" , regex : '"protocolVersion" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"202[4-9]' , name : "MCP Notifications Initialized" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"notifications/initialized"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"roots/list"' , const DLP_REGEX_PATTERNS = [ name : "MCP Initialize Method" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"initialize"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"tools/call"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"tools/list"' , name : "MCP Resources Read" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"resources/read"' , name : "MCP Resources List" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"resources/list"' , name : "MCP Prompts List" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"prompts/(list|get)"' , name : "MCP Sampling Create Message" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"sampling/createMessage"' , name : "MCP Protocol Version" , regex : '"protocolVersion" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"202[4-9]' , name : "MCP Notifications Initialized" , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"notifications/initialized"' , regex : '"method" \\ s{0,5}: \\ s{0,5}"roots/list"' ,
Pattern explanation:
\\s{0,5} — Allows zero to five whitespace characters to handle both minified and pretty-printed JSON
"method" — Double quotes are literal because JSON requires them
"tools/call" — Matches the exact MCP method name
202[4-9] — Matches MCP protocol versions 2024 through 2029
Create the DLP profile via API
Send a
POST request to create a custom DLP profile containing all detection patterns:
name : "MCP-Shield: MCP JSON-RPC Detection" , description : "Detects MCP protocol JSON-RPC methods in HTTP request bodies." , entries : DLP_REGEX_PATTERNS . map ( ( p ) => ( { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ accountId } /gateway/rules` , Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , body : JSON . stringify ( dlpRule ) , const data = await response . json () ; console . log ( `Created DLP profile: ${ data . result . id } ` ) ; name : "MCP-Shield: MCP JSON-RPC Detection" , description : "Detects MCP protocol JSON-RPC methods in HTTP request bodies." , entries : DLP_REGEX_PATTERNS . map ( ( p ) => ( { const response = await fetch ( `https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ ${ accountId } /gateway/rules` , Authorization : `Bearer ${ apiToken } ` , "Content-Type" : "application/json" , body : JSON . stringify ( dlpRule ) , const data = await response . json () ; console . log ( `Created DLP profile: ${ data . result . id } ` ) ;
Replace
${accountId} with your Cloudflare account ID and
${apiToken} with your API token.
Reference the DLP profile in a Gateway rule
After the DLP profile exists, create a Gateway HTTP policy that blocks requests matching the profile:
name : "MCP-Shield: Block MCP JSON-RPC via DLP" , description : "Blocks requests with MCP JSON-RPC patterns detected by DLP" , 'any(http.request.body.scan.dlp.profiles[*] == "MCP-Shield: MCP JSON-RPC Detection")' , name : "MCP-Shield: Block MCP JSON-RPC via DLP" , description : "Blocks requests with MCP JSON-RPC patterns detected by DLP" , 'any(http.request.body.scan.dlp.profiles[*] == "MCP-Shield: MCP JSON-RPC Detection")' ,
This rule triggers when the DLP profile matches any of the regex patterns in the request body.
5. Classify Portal traffic and shadow MCP traffic
Cloudflare
MCP Server Portals provide governed infrastructure for approved MCP access within your organization, including:
Governed access — Centralized MCP infrastructure managed by your IT team
Audit trails — All MCP requests logged through Gateway with user attribution
Policy enforcement — Zero Trust policies apply automatically, including authentication and DLP
Approved tools — A curated set of MCP tools and resources vetted by security
When analyzing Gateway logs, it is helpful to differentiate between two types of MCP traffic:
Traffic type Characteristics Risk level Action MCP Portal traffic
httpHost matches your portal domain (for example,
mcp.yourcompany.com or
mcp-portal.pages.dev)
Authorized Monitor Shadow MCP traffic
httpHost does not match any portal domain (for example,
mcp.datadog.com,
api.stripe.com/mcp)
Investigate Block, redirect or review
Extend the query processing from
Process the query results to classify traffic by comparing hostnames against your list of approved portal domains:
"approved-mcp.workers.dev" , const results = groups . map ( ( group ) => { const isPortalTraffic = portalDomains . some ( ( domain ) => group . dimensions . httpHost . includes ( domain ) , domain : group . dimensions . httpHost , requestCount : group . count , users : group . dimensions . users || [] , trafficType : isPortalTraffic ? "portal" : "shadow" , riskLevel : isPortalTraffic ? "low" : "high" , const portalTraffic = results . filter ( ( r ) => r . trafficType === "portal" ) ; const shadowTraffic = results . filter ( ( r ) => r . trafficType === "shadow" ) ; console . log ( "Portal traffic:" , portalTraffic ) ; console . log ( "Shadow MCP traffic:" , shadowTraffic ) ; "approved-mcp.workers.dev" , const results = groups . map ( ( group ) => { const isPortalTraffic = portalDomains . some ( ( domain ) => group . dimensions . httpHost . includes ( domain ) , domain : group . dimensions . httpHost , requestCount : group . count , users : group . dimensions . users || [] , trafficType : isPortalTraffic ? "portal" : "shadow" , riskLevel : isPortalTraffic ? "low" : "high" , const portalTraffic = results . filter ( ( r ) => r . trafficType === "portal" ) ; const shadowTraffic = results . filter ( ( r ) => r . trafficType === "shadow" ) ; console . log ( "Portal traffic:" , portalTraffic ) ; console . log ( "Shadow MCP traffic:" , shadowTraffic ) ;
Replace the
portalDomains array with the actual domains of your approved MCP Server Portals.