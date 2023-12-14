Functions
Pages Functions allows you to build full-stack applications by executing code on the Cloudflare network with Cloudflare Workers. With Functions, you can introduce application aspects such as authenticating, handling form submissions, or working with middleware. Use Functions to deploy server-side code to enable dynamic functionality without running a dedicated server.
To feedback or ask questions on Functions, join the Cloudflare Developers Discord and connect with the Cloudflare team in the #functions channel.