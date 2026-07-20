Contacting Cloudflare Support

Overview Guidelines for contacting Cloudflare support Methods of contacting Cloudflare support Emergency Phone Support Single-use token (no setup required) Authenticator app (one-time setup) Finding your Unique Customer ID Submit a support case Accepted attachment file formats View open support cases Add participants to open support tickets Live chat support Service Level Agreements and Objectives How we prioritize your issue Priority definitions Premium SLA Enterprise SLA SLOs for other plans Supported languages Supported regions

Cloudflare Support cannot perform the following actions:

Make configuration or account changes on a customer’s behalf

Provide sensitive account info over the phone

Troubleshoot or debug customer's code and its logic

Troubleshoot or answer questions about domains not associated with the Cloudflare account email address used to contact support

Caution Do not share any sensitive information, such as passwords, credit card numbers, private keys, or API keys with Cloudflare Support.

Before notifying Cloudflare of an issue with your site, refer to the Cloudflare Status Page ↗. If reporting issues with your site, ensure to provide adequate details in the support case (refer to Getting help with an issue for more information).

As a Cloudflare customer, you can contact Cloudflare for support via the community portal or by opening a support case, live chat, or phone. Support options can vary depending on your plan.

Enterprise Business Pro Free Community ↗

Join the community to ask basic troubleshooting questions and to view the latest resources (such as tips for resolving common issues and configuration guidance). Yes Yes Recommended Recommended Discord ↗

Join the Discord community to ask basic troubleshooting questions (mainly focused on the Developer Platform). Yes Yes Recommended Recommended Support case ↗

Use to troubleshoot specific issues or errors. Response times depend on your plan. Yes Yes Yes No1 Chat

Use to troubleshoot specific issues or errors. Response times depend on your plan. Yes Yes No No Emergency Phone

Use phone support to reach out during emergencies such as site outages or DDoS attacks. Yes No No No

Emergency Phone Support

Availability Available for Enterprise plans only.

In case of an emergency, Enterprise customers can reach Cloudflare Support directly via our global emergency phone line.

For account security, you must verify your identity and account ownership before discussing account settings and sensitive details with Cloudflare Support. There are two verification options:

a single-use token generated in the Dashboard that automatically refreshes every thirty (30) seconds

an authenticator app token on your mobile device.

In both cases, you will also need your Unique Customer ID (refer to Finding your Unique Customer ID for more information).

Single-use token (no setup required)

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page and select the account you are calling about.

Go to Support

Click on the Emergency hotline tile. Click Get a single-use token. A pop-up window will appear with your Unique Customer ID and One Time Passcode. The code automatically refreshes every 30 seconds.

Authenticator app (one-time setup)

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page and select the account you are calling about.

Click on the Emergency hotline tile. Click Configure authenticator app and follow the configuration instructions. After configuration, the token code will appear in your mobile authentication app when you need it.

Finding your Unique Customer ID

Your Unique Customer ID is required when calling the emergency phone line, regardless of which verification method you use.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page and select the account you are calling about.

Click on the Emergency hotline tile. Click Get a single-use token. Your Unique Customer ID will appear in the pop-up window.

Submit a support case

Availability Available for all paid plans. Free users can only submit cases for billing, account, and registrar issues.

To submit a support case, follow these steps:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page and select the account you require assistance for.

Go to Support

Click on the Technical Support tile, or for billing issues click Billing and then click Create a Case at the bottom of the following screen. Choose the category and subcategories that best define your issue. Choose the affected domains (if applicable). Enter a detailed summary of the issue you’re experiencing. Complete the case submission fields as completely as possible with the following information. (Please note that missing information will increase the time it takes to resolve your issue and our team may not be able to investigate without enough information. Please review Gathering information for troubleshooting sites and make sure you include all needed information.) - A detailed description of the issue with the following information: Timestamp (UTC)

ZoneName/ZoneID

Problem frequency

Steps to reproduce the issue, with actual results vs expected results - Any necessary information for a technical investigation

A description of the actual results vs expected results

Steps to reproduce the issue, with example URLs

Exact error messages

HAR files

Screenshots

Relevant logs from the origin web server

Output from test tools such as MTR, traceroute, dig/nslookup, and cURL - Priority level, impact to service / production - Any collaborators whom you wish to be cc'd on the case Click Submit Case.

Accepted attachment file formats

You can only upload the following file types in a case or a chat:

Image

png, jpg, gif, ico, tiff

Video

mp4, avi, webm

Text

har, txt, csv, eml, css, html, json, tf

Packet Capture

pcap, pcapng, cap

Cloudflare Support only accepts the Cloudflare One Client diagnostics as compressed files. Please do not upload ZIP or RAR files when sharing HAR files, and please do not share compressed documents like DOCX, XLSX, or PPTX.

The maximum file size is 20 MB. If you need to share a larger file, please provide a link to the file using Google Drive or a similar sharing platform of your choice.

When sending Cloudflare Support packet captures, please do the following:

Filter for relevant traffic. Use a display filter and then save export specified packets ↗ to reduce the file size. Include the name of the device and interface/tunnel in the file name. Describe what each packet capture shows.

View open support cases

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page.

Go to Support

Click on the My Cases tile. You will be redirected to the portal where you can see your own cases and cases you are CC'd on.

Add participants to open support tickets

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page.

Go to Support

Click on the My Cases tile. You will be redirected to the portal where you can see your own cases and cases you are CC'd on. Select the case you want to add participants to. Enter their email in the Case Participants box in the top right and click Add.

Live chat support

Availability Available for Business and Enterprise plans only.

Use live chat for quick questions that do not require deep technical investigation:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Support page.

Go to Support

Click on the Chat with a human tile. The chat widget will open immediately. Enter a brief description of your problem to begin. Wait for an agent to join the conversation. Response times may vary based on current chat volume.

Service Level Agreements and Objectives

How we prioritize your issue

Cloudflare support responds to every case received in the following priority order:

Premium Enterprise

Standard Enterprise

Business

Pro

Free

Cloudflare Support strives to respond to our customers as quickly as possible. Urgent issues (site down, under attack) are prioritized for the quickest response possible. Please explicitly specify the priority level and impact to your production service when reaching out to Cloudflare support.

Below are definitions of the priority levels Cloudflare assigns to cases and the associated Service Level Agreement (SLA) or Service Level Objective (SLO). Whenever possible, responses are provided quicker than the noted SLAs.

Priority definitions

P1 Urgent- Critical Business Impact: Severe disruption to your business operations. This issue requires immediate and ongoing attention from both Cloudflare as well as yourself as it directly affects revenue, users, or business continuity. Example: Your websites, applications, or services are completely unavailable or severely impaired across multiple regions or ISPs. Example: A confirmed, active security attack is causing major disruptions, such as denial of service, data breaches, or account compromises.

P2 High - High Business Impact: Significant but localized service or security disruption. While not a full outage, this issue affects business operations and requires urgent resolution. Example: A recurring or persistent issue is affecting a portion of your users, such as degraded performance, intermittent outages, or limited accessibility. Example: A past, confirmed security attack has resulted in measurable impact, requiring investigation and mitigation to prevent recurrence.

P3 Normal - Moderate Business Impact: Limited service impact or suspected security concerns. The issue does not pose an immediate risk but requires attention for continued reliability. Example: Your service is operational, but you are experiencing minor disruptions, such as performance fluctuations, unexpected behavior, or non-critical bugs. Example: A suspected security threat has been detected but is currently mitigated (e.g., an attack that Cloudflare successfully blocked).

P4 Low - Low Business Impact: General inquiries and non-urgent requests. The issue does not impact your service availability or business operations. Example: You are requesting feature enhancements or recommendations for improving security or performance. Example: You have questions about Cloudflare’s products, documentation, or best practices.



Premium SLA

P1 Urgent- initial response in 1 hour

P2 High - initial response in 2 hours

P3 Normal - initial response in 24 hours

P4 Low - initial response in 24 hours

Enterprise SLA

P1 Urgent - initial response in 2 hours

P2 High - initial response in 4 hours

P3 Normal - initial response in 48 hours

P4 Low - initial response in 48 hours

SLOs for other plans

Pay-as-you-go and Free customers - No SLAs are offered, but customers are responded to in the order in which their request is received. For a quicker answer, we highly recommend searching or posting on our Community forums ↗ .

Supported languages

Cloudflare provides technical support in English to ensure accuracy during troubleshooting. All support cases, live chats, and phone interactions are conducted in English.

If you need help composing your request in English, browser-based translation tools such as Google Translate can assist with drafting your message.

Supported regions

Cloudflare offers worldwide support, which covers: