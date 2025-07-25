SSH Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
ssh_logs.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
string
The source address of the SSH command.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp in UTC of when this message is being sent.
Type:
string
An SSH error. Only used if an error has occurred.
Type:
string
This is used by certain programs types to synchronize local and remote SSH terminal state.
Type:
string
The captured request/response data, in asciicast v2 format. This includes the command associated with the 'exec' program type.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp in UTC of the SSH program termination. This is empty until the program ends.
Type:
string
The SSH program ID. A single SSH session can have multiple programs running.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp in UTC of the SSH program creation.
Type:
string
The SSH program being run. The options are 'shell': opens an interactive terminal, 'exec': execute a single specified command, 'x11': is for an interactive graphical environment, 'direct-tcpip': direct tunneling, 'forwarded-tcpip': reverse tunneling.
Type:
string
The destination address for the SSH session.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp in UTC of the SSH session termination. This is empty until the session ends.
Type:
string
SSH session ID.
Type:
int or string
The timestamp in UTC of the SSH session creation.
Type:
string
The identifier of the target being accessed.
Type:
string
User email address.
Type:
string
Cloudflare user ID.
Type:
string
The principal user being accessed on SSH server's machine. This will be empty if an error was thrown when establishing the connection.
