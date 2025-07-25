The descriptions below detail the fields available for ssh_logs .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account ID.

ClientAddress

Type: string

The source address of the SSH command.

Type: int or string

The timestamp in UTC of when this message is being sent.

Error

Type: string

An SSH error. Only used if an error has occurred.

PTY

Type: string

This is used by certain programs types to synchronize local and remote SSH terminal state.

Payload

Type: string

The captured request/response data, in asciicast v2 format. This includes the command associated with the 'exec' program type.

Type: int or string

The timestamp in UTC of the SSH program termination. This is empty until the program ends.

ProgramID

Type: string

The SSH program ID. A single SSH session can have multiple programs running.

Type: int or string

The timestamp in UTC of the SSH program creation.

ProgramType

Type: string

The SSH program being run. The options are 'shell': opens an interactive terminal, 'exec': execute a single specified command, 'x11': is for an interactive graphical environment, 'direct-tcpip': direct tunneling, 'forwarded-tcpip': reverse tunneling.

ServerAddress

Type: string

The destination address for the SSH session.

Type: int or string

The timestamp in UTC of the SSH session termination. This is empty until the session ends.

SessionID

Type: string

SSH session ID.

Type: int or string

The timestamp in UTC of the SSH session creation.

TargetID

Type: string

The identifier of the target being accessed.

UserEmail

Type: string

User email address.

UserID

Type: string

Cloudflare user ID.

Username

Type: string

The principal user being accessed on SSH server's machine. This will be empty if an error was thrown when establishing the connection.