Secure your first application

2 min read

To ensure holistic security precautions, we recommend securing each distinct private application with at least two policies:

A Gateway DNS policy with the appropriate identity and device posture values, targeting the domain list that defines your application. Policy enforcement happens at the request resolution event, before the user’s device makes a connection request to the application itself; if denied here, no traffic will reach your private network.

A Gateway network policy with the same identity and device posture values as the DNS policy, targeting the IP list that defines your application. You can optionally include the domain list by matching the SNI header. Then, you can include any combinations of ports or protocols that are relevant for application access. Network policy enforcement happens after the user passes the DNS policy, when the user’s device attempts to connect to the target application.

​​ Create a Gateway policy

To create a new policy, open Zero Trust External link icon Open external link and go to Gateway > Firewall Policies.

​​ Example DNS policy

Dashboard

API Traffic Selector Operator Value Domain in list Company Wiki domains Identity Selector Operator Value User email matches regex .*@example.com Action Allow curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /gateway/rules \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "name": "Company Wiki DNS policy", "conditions": [ { "type": "traffic", "expression": { "any": { "in": { "lhs": { "splat": "dns.domains" }, "rhs": "$<DOMAIN_LIST_ID>" } } } }, { "type": "identity", "expression": { "matches": { "lhs": "identity.email", "rhs": ".*@example.com" } } } ], "action": "allow", "precedence": 13002, "enabled": true, "description": "Allow employees to access company wiki domains.", "filters": [ "dns" ] }'

​​ Example network policy

Dashboard

API Traffic Selector Operator Value Destination IP in list Company Wiki IPs Identity Selector Operator Value User Email matches regex .*@example.com Action Allow curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /gateway/rules \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "name": "Company Wiki network policy", "conditions": [ { "type": "traffic", "expression": { "in": { "lhs": "net.dst.ip", "rhs": "$<IP_LIST_ID>" } } }, { "type": "identity", "expression": { "matches": { "lhs": "identity.email", "rhs": ".*@example.com" } } } ], "action": "allow", "precedence": 13002, "enabled": true, "description": "Allow employees to access company wiki IPs.", "filters": [ "l4" ] }'

We recommend adding a catch-all policy to the bottom of your network policy list. An effective Zero Trust model should prioritize default-deny actions to avoid any overly permissive policy building. For example,

Dashboard

API Traffic Selector Operator Value Logic Destination IP in list All private network ranges Or SNI Domain in list All private apex domains Action Block curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /gateway/rules \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>' \ --data '{ "name": "Catch-all block policy", "conditions": [ { "type": "traffic", "expression": { "or": [ { "in": { "lhs": "net.dst.ip", "rhs": "$<IP_LIST_ID>" } }, { "any": { "in": { "lhs": { "splat": "net.sni.domains" }, "rhs": "$<DOMAIN_LIST_ID>" } } } ] } } ], "action": "block", "precedence": 14002, "enabled": true, "description": "Block access to private network.", "filters": [ "l4" ] }'