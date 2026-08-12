Blocked content

Overview How blocked content works Configure a blocked content rule Validate a regular expression Edit a blocked content rule Delete a blocked content rule

Email security allows you to configure blocked content rules that match against the content of incoming messages. When a message matches a rule, Email security marks it with a malicious disposition, preventing it from reaching users' inboxes.

Blocked content rules are available for the Enterprise and Enterprise + PhishGuard Email security packages.

How blocked content works

Blocked content rules let you define your own content-based blocking criteria. Each rule specifies a pattern — either a plaintext string or a regular expression — and the part of the message that Email security should scan for it.

You can scan the following fields:

Subject : Match the pattern against the message subject line.

: Match the pattern against the message subject line. Body : Match the pattern against the message body.

: Match the pattern against the message body. Subject and body: Match the pattern against both the subject and the body.

If the pattern matches, Email security marks the message as malicious. Blocked content rules only support the block action.

Example of a blocked content rule Your organization is being targeted by a phishing campaign that uses subject lines containing variations of Urgent: Payroll Update Required . You can create a blocked content rule with the regular expression (?i)urgent.*payroll.*update scanning the Subject field to block any message that matches this pattern.

Configure a blocked content rule

To create a blocked content rule:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security. Go to Policies & rules > Blocked content. Select Add a rule. Enter the rule information: Name : A descriptive name for the rule.

: A descriptive name for the rule. Match type : Choose between: Plaintext : Email security matches the exact string you enter. Regular expression : Email security evaluates the pattern as a regular expression. Regular expressions must be valid Java expressions.

: Choose between: Pattern : The plaintext string or regular expression to match against.

: The plaintext string or regular expression to match against. Search location : Choose which parts of the message to scan: Subject Body Subject and body

: Choose which parts of the message to scan: Notes (optional): Provide additional information about the rule. (Optional) Use the built-in Regular expression checker to validate your pattern before saving. The checker lets you test your pattern against sample text to confirm it matches as expected. Select Save.

When you choose Regular expression as the match type, Email security provides a regular expression checker to help you validate your pattern before saving the rule.

To validate a regular expression:

On the Add a rule page, select Regular expression as the match type. Enter your regular expression in the Pattern field. In the Test your expression field, enter sample text that represents the content you want to match. Email security displays whether the sample text matches your pattern. Adjust the pattern as needed and repeat until it behaves as expected.

Cloudflare recommends validating every regular expression before saving to avoid false positives and false negatives.

Edit a blocked content rule

To edit a blocked content rule:

On the Blocked content page, select the rule you want to edit. Select the three dots > Edit. Edit the rule. Select Save.

Delete a blocked content rule

To delete a blocked content rule:

On the Blocked content page, select the rule you want to delete. Select the three dots > Delete. On the pop-up message, select Delete.

To delete multiple blocked content rules at once: