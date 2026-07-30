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Appliance operations

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

You can restart, reboot, or shut down a Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) from the dashboard or via API. Operations are asynchronous — the appliance executes them the next time it checks in.

Operation Effect
Restart Restart managed services. Purges temporary and (optionally) persistent state.
Reboot Power cycle the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. Re-applies configuration starting from scratch.
Shutdown Power off the appliance. Optionally, purge persistent state. The machine will be offline until manually powered on again.
  1. Go to the Connectors page.
Go to Connectors ↗
  1. Go to the Appliances tab > Appliances.
  2. Find the Cloudflare One Appliance you want to manage > Edit.
  3. Scroll down to the Operations section.
  4. Select Restart, Reboot, or Shutdown.
  5. In the confirmation dialog:
    • Check I understand this operation may disrupt service (required).
    • Optionally, check Purge persistent state to clear persistent data in addition to temporary state.
  6. Select Confirm.

The operation is submitted and runs when the appliance next checks in. A banner shows the pending operation status until the appliance executes it.

Send a POST request to the interrupts endpoint with one of the following actions:

Restart managed services:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{"restart": {"purge": false}}'

Reboot (power cycle):

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{"reboot": {"purge": false}}'

Shut down:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--header "Content-Type: application/json" \
--data '{"shutdown": {"purge": false}}'

Set "purge": true to also purge persistent state.

The response includes a submitted_at timestamp. To check whether the appliance has executed the operation, poll the list endpoint:

curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/magic/connectors/{connector_id}/interrupts" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

When triggered_at is populated in the response, the appliance has executed the operation.

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