The
cloudflare/mesh ↗ Docker image packages a Cloudflare Mesh node for Linux containers. It runs the Cloudflare One Client's
warp-svc daemon headlessly in a minimal Wolfi ↗-based runtime.
Use the container image to add Mesh nodes to Docker Compose stacks, Kubernetes clusters, and CI/CD pipelines — without installing packages on the host.
The
latest tag is a multi-platform manifest. Docker automatically selects the appropriate image for the host architecture.
|Architecture
|Tag
|Multi-arch
|
latest
|x86-64
|
latest-amd64
|ARM64
|
latest-arm64
Before starting the container, create a Mesh node and copy its token.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to Networking > Mesh.Go to Mesh ↗
-
Select Add a node.
-
Enter a name for your node (for example,
k8s-gatewayor
docker-agent).
-
Select Create node.
-
Copy the token shown in the dashboard. You will pass it to the container as
MESH_NODE_TOKEN.
Create a node via the Cloudflare API:
Then retrieve the token:
The response contains the token string. Pass it to the container as
MESH_NODE_TOKEN.
If this is your first Mesh node, the dashboard runs a setup wizard that configures your account for Mesh networking.
Docker Compose is the recommended way to run a Mesh node alongside your application services. Add a
cloudflare-mesh service to your
compose.yaml:
Start the stack:
Verify the node is connected:
For a standalone container without Compose:
This example creates a one-replica
StatefulSet with persistent registration state. It requires a Kubernetes cluster that permits
NET_ADMIN,
NET_RAW, and
/dev/net/tun host access (for example, GKE Standard).
Save the following as
cloudflare-mesh.yaml:
The
PersistentVolumeClaim preserves the Mesh registration across Pod restarts.
To connect an application container to Mesh, add the Mesh image as a sidecar in the same Pod. Containers in a Pod share the network namespace, so the Mesh sidecar connects the application to Cloudflare without any application changes.
Create a separate Mesh node and Kubernetes Secret for the sidecar:
Save the following as
cloudflare-mesh-sidecar.yaml:
|Parameter
|Description
|
MESH_NODE_TOKEN
|Required for initial registration. Create the token under Networking > Mesh in the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, or via the API.
|
SRCNAT_ENABLED
|Controls source NAT. Defaults to
true. Accepts
true,
false,
1, or
0.
|
/var/lib/cloudflare-warp
|Stores registration state. Persist this path with a volume to maintain a stable Mesh identity across container recreation.
Required capabilities and devices
|Capability / device
|Why it is needed
|
NET_ADMIN
|Creates and configures the tunnel interface, routing, and nftables rules.
|
NET_RAW
|Enables raw-socket operations such as ICMP. Docker normally grants this capability by default, but it is declared explicitly here.
|
/dev/net/tun
|Creates the WARP TUN interface.
|IP-forwarding sysctls
|Required when the node forwards traffic for routed subnets.
Source NAT (masquerading) is enabled by default (
SRCNAT_ENABLED=true). When a Mesh node receives traffic from the Cloudflare edge and forwards it to a destination on the local network, it translates the source IP from the Mesh CGNAT address (
100.96.x.x) to the node's own local interface IP. This ensures return traffic routes correctly without requiring static routes in your VPC or on-premise network.
Set
SRCNAT_ENABLED=false only if the attached networks already have return routes to the Mesh IP range (
100.96.0.0/12). For more details on return traffic routing, refer to Routes.
For high availability with CIDR routes:
- Use the same Mesh node token across multiple replicas.
- Give each Pod its own
PersistentVolumeClaim.
Cloudflare operates replicas in active-passive mode. If the active replica goes offline, traffic fails over to a standby automatically. A single replica provides no redundancy.
Containers support hostname routing. To resolve Kubernetes Services through a hostname route, make sure the hostname matches the cluster's actual DNS suffix. The default is
cluster.local, producing Service names like
service.namespace.svc.cluster.local.
Deploy a separate Mesh node container at each site with a separate node token for each node identity. Each node should advertise its locally reachable subnet as a CIDR route. Configure each site's router or workloads to send traffic for the remote subnet through the local Mesh node.
With
SRCNAT_ENABLED=true, destinations see the Mesh node's local address. With source NAT disabled, the attached networks require return routes through their Mesh nodes.
Confirm that the correct Mesh node token is set in
MESH_NODE_TOKEN. Existing registration state in the persistent volume takes precedence — remove the volume only when you intentionally want to discard that registration and create a new identity.
Check the token, device profile, Gateway proxy, Split Tunnel configuration, outbound firewall connectivity, and container logs:
Confirm that the hostname route matches the cluster's actual DNS suffix. The usual default is
cluster.local, producing Service names such as
service.namespace.svc.cluster.local.
Check source NAT and return routing first. Verify
SRCNAT_ENABLED is set to
true or that your network has return routes to the Mesh IP range.
- Add routes — Make subnets behind the containerized node reachable from any device on your Mesh.
- Enable high availability — Run multiple replicas for production resilience.
- Connect from Workers — Use VPC Network bindings to reach private services from Cloudflare Workers.
- Tips and best practices — Cloud VPC configuration, MTU tuning, and running alongside Cloudflare Tunnel.