Client version assignments
Client version assignments let you target a specific Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) version at a group of devices from the Cloudflare dashboard, without touching your MDM file or asking users to update the client themselves.
Once an assignment is in place, matching devices silently upgrade or downgrade to the target version. End users see an Update in progress banner in the client GUI while the install runs. The client returns to normal operation once the update completes.
Feature availability
|Client modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|All modes
|All plans
|System
|Availability
|Minimum client version
|Windows
|✅
|2026.6.0
|macOS
|✅
|2026.6.0
|Linux
|❌
|—
|iOS
|❌
|—
|Android
|❌
|—
|ChromeOS
|❌
|—
A deployment group links one or more target client versions to one or more policy IDs from your device profiles. Each entry in the group specifies a
target_environment (
windows or
macos) and the
version to deploy on that platform. A single deployment group can target both platforms at once.
When you save a deployment group, the Cloudflare API pushes the assignment to every device whose device profile policy ID is in the group. Each device then:
- Compares its running version against the assigned version on its next registration refresh.
- If the versions differ, downloads the target installer and verifies its cryptographic signature.
- Runs the installer silently and resumes normal operation once the new version is in place.
The client coordinates the install through a separate persistent OS service that ships alongside the existing service in client version
2026.6.0 and later. If any step fails — download, signature verification, or install — the device stays on its previous version and remains functional.
- In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to Zero Trust > Team & Resources > Devices.
- Select the Management tab.
- Under Client version assignments, select Manage.
- Select Create new deployment group.
- Under Name your deployment group, enter a name.
- Under Select device profiles, select one or more device profiles whose devices should receive this assignment.
- Under Assign client version, select an operating system, a release track, and a client version. To target additional platforms with the same group, select Add OS and repeat.
- Select Save.
Send a
POST request to the Deployment Groups API:
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
-
-
Create a deployment group using the
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups↗ resource:
After you create, update, or delete a deployment group, the API notifies affected devices of the change. Delivery can take up to 15 minutes. Once a device receives the notification, it evaluates the assignment shortly after and installs the target version if it differs from the running version.
Devices also re-evaluate the most recent assignment they have received in these additional situations:
- When the client service starts or restarts.
- When the device wakes from sleep.
To confirm a device has received its assigned version, open a terminal on the device and run:
The output includes the resolved target version under
version_config. If the device is not yet running that version, the next evaluation triggers an install.
You can suppress client version assignments on individual devices by setting
allow_managed_deployments to
false in your MDM file. When this parameter is
false, the device ignores any assignment from the dashboard and stays on its current version. Use this for devices that must be pinned through MDM rather than the dashboard.
- Devices must be running client version
2026.6.0or later to apply an assignment. Older versions ignore the assignment entirely.
- Once an install has started on a device, it cannot be cancelled. Changing the target version while a device is still downloading the previous target cancels the download cleanly.
- Each device profile policy ID can belong to only one deployment group at a time.
Starting in version
2026.6.0, the client install adds a second persistent OS service that handles updates triggered by client version assignments. If your endpoint protection or antivirus tools maintain process or service allowlists, add the following alongside your existing entries for the Cloudflare One Client:
|Platform
|Service identifier
|Process name
|macOS
com.cloudflare.warp.updater
warp-updater
|Windows
CloudflareWARPUpdater
warp-updater-armed.exe
If a device does not receive its assigned version, collect diagnostic logs using
warp-diag. The diagnostic archive includes an
updater/ directory with per-attempt installer logs and a human-readable update history summary that you can share with Cloudflare Support.