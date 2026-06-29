Client version assignments let you target a specific Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) version at a group of devices from the Cloudflare dashboard, without touching your MDM file or asking users to update the client themselves.

Once an assignment is in place, matching devices silently upgrade or downgrade to the target version. End users see an Update in progress banner in the client GUI while the install runs. The client returns to normal operation once the update completes.

Feature availability Client modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum client version Windows ✅ 2026.6.0 macOS ✅ 2026.6.0 Linux ❌ — iOS ❌ — Android ❌ — ChromeOS ❌ —

Note In the first general availability (GA) release of the Cloudflare One Client that supports this feature ( 2026.6.0 ), client version assignments will be effectively a no-op: there is only one version available, so any assignment targeting 2026.6.0 resolves to the version devices are already running. Client version assignments become meaningful starting with the second GA release, when there is a previous version to upgrade from or roll back to.

How it works

A deployment group links one or more target client versions to one or more policy IDs from your device profiles. Each entry in the group specifies a target_environment ( windows or macos ) and the version to deploy on that platform. A single deployment group can target both platforms at once.

When you save a deployment group, the Cloudflare API pushes the assignment to every device whose device profile policy ID is in the group. Each device then:

Compares its running version against the assigned version on its next registration refresh. If the versions differ, downloads the target installer and verifies its cryptographic signature. Runs the installer silently and resumes normal operation once the new version is in place.

The client coordinates the install through a separate persistent OS service that ships alongside the existing service in client version 2026.6.0 and later. If any step fails — download, signature verification, or install — the device stays on its previous version and remains functional.

Note When a device is targeted by a deployment group, the client suppresses the local Allow updates notification flow on that device, so end users do not see a dashboard-managed install and a local update prompt at the same time.

Set up a deployment group

Dashboard

API

Terraform (v6) In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , go to Zero Trust > Team & Resources > Devices. Select the Management tab. Under Client version assignments, select Manage. Select Create new deployment group. Under Name your deployment group, enter a name. Under Select device profiles, select one or more device profiles whose devices should receive this assignment. Under Assign client version, select an operating system, a release track, and a client version. To target additional platforms with the same group, select Add OS and repeat. Select Save. Send a POST request to the Deployment Groups API: Create deployment group curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /devices/deployment-groups" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Engineering Ring 0", "version_config": [ { "target_environment": "windows", "version": "2026.6.0" }, { "target_environment": "macos", "version": "2026.6.0" } ], "policy_ids": [ "<POLICY_UUID_1>", "<POLICY_UUID_2>" ] }' Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Create a deployment group using the cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_device_deployment_groups" "example" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Engineering Ring 0" version_config = [ { target_environment = "windows" version = "2026.6.0" }, { target_environment = "macos" version = "2026.6.0" }, ] policy_ids = [ "<POLICY_UUID_1>" , "<POLICY_UUID_2>" , ] }

When a device evaluates an assignment

After you create, update, or delete a deployment group, the API notifies affected devices of the change. Delivery can take up to 15 minutes. Once a device receives the notification, it evaluates the assignment shortly after and installs the target version if it differs from the running version.

Devices also re-evaluate the most recent assignment they have received in these additional situations:

When the client service starts or restarts.

When the device wakes from sleep.

Verify a device received the assignment

To confirm a device has received its assigned version, open a terminal on the device and run:

Terminal window warp-cli settings

The output includes the resolved target version under version_config . If the device is not yet running that version, the next evaluation triggers an install.

Override an assignment with MDM

You can suppress client version assignments on individual devices by setting allow_managed_deployments to false in your MDM file. When this parameter is false , the device ignores any assignment from the dashboard and stays on its current version. Use this for devices that must be pinned through MDM rather than the dashboard.

Limitations

Devices must be running client version 2026.6.0 or later to apply an assignment. Older versions ignore the assignment entirely.

or later to apply an assignment. Older versions ignore the assignment entirely. Once an install has started on a device, it cannot be cancelled. Changing the target version while a device is still downloading the previous target cancels the download cleanly.

Each device profile policy ID can belong to only one deployment group at a time.

Antivirus and endpoint security configuration

Starting in version 2026.6.0 , the client install adds a second persistent OS service that handles updates triggered by client version assignments. If your endpoint protection or antivirus tools maintain process or service allowlists, add the following alongside your existing entries for the Cloudflare One Client:

Platform Service identifier Process name macOS com.cloudflare.warp.updater warp-updater Windows CloudflareWARPUpdater warp-updater-armed.exe