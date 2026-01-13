Antivirus
The Antivirus device posture attribute checks if any antivirus software is installed and active on a device. The WARP client queries the Windows Security Center API ↗ to determine the state of registered security products. For the posture check to pass, Windows Security Center must report that a security product is turned on and up to date.
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
- Go to WARP client checks and select Add a check.
- Select Antivirus.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- (Optional) Set the maximum number of days allowed since the last antivirus signature update. If the device exceeds this limit (for example, you set 30 days but it has been 31 days since the last update), the device will fail the posture check.
- Select Save.
Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the antivirus check is returning the expected results.
You can use the following commands to validate if the posture check is working as expected.
-
Open a PowerShell window.
-
List all installed antivirus products registered with Windows Security Center:
-
Microsoft does not support decoding the
productStatefrom the
SecurityCenter2namespace. To verify that an antivirus product is active, open the Windows Security app ↗. The Virus & threat protection panel should say
No action neededwith a green checkmark.
To determine which antivirus product is running, select Virus & threat protection > Manage providers. You will see the name of the antivirus product (for example,
Windows Defender Antivirus) and its current state.
-
If you configured a maximum antivirus signature age in your posture check, compare the
timestampin the PowerShell output against the current system time. If the difference exceeds the configured number of days, the posture check will fail.
