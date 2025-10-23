The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device's operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than the configured value.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Enable the OS version check

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select OS version. Configure the Operating system, Operator, and Version fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match. Note The OS version must be specified as a valid Semver ↗. For example, if your device is running OS version 1.2 , you must enter 1.2.0 . (Optional) Configure additional OS-specific fields: macOS

iOS

Linux Version extra: Enter the macOS Rapid Security Response (RSR) ↗ version you want devices to match (for example, (a) ). Be sure to include the parenthesis around the letter. Version extra: Enter the iOS Rapid Security Response (RSR) ↗ version you want devices to match (for example, (a) ). Be sure to include the parenthesis around the letter. Distro name and Distro revision : Enter the Linux distribution you want devices to match (for example, ubuntu 22.04 ). The distro version always matches with an equal-to operator (==) regardless of the Operator setting.

Version extra: Enter the patch version of the kernel. For example, if the kernel is 6.50.0-1007-oem , enter 1007 . Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the OS version check is returning the expected results.

Determine the OS version

Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS version posture check expects.

macOS

Open a terminal window. Use the defaults command to check for the value of SystemVersionStampAsString . Terminal window defaults read loginwindow SystemVersionStampAsString

Windows

Open a PowerShell window. Use the Get-CimInstance command to get the version property of the Win32_OperatingSystem class. Terminal window ( Get-CimInstance Win32_OperatingSystem ) .version

Linux

OS version

The Linux OS version check reads the system kernel version.

Open a Terminal window. Run the uname -r command to get the complete kernel version. For example, Terminal window $ uname -r 5.14.0-25.el9.x86_64 Version is the first three numbers of the output in SemVer format ( 5.14.0 ). Version extra is the first number after the SemVer ( 25 ).

Distro version

The WARP client reads Distro name and Distro revision from the /etc/os-release file. The name comes from the ID field, and the revision comes from the VERSION_ID field.

To determine the Linux distro version on your device:

Open a Terminal window. Get the OS identification fields that contain ID : Terminal window cat /etc/os-release | grep "ID" If the output of the above command contained ID=ubuntu and VERSION_ID=22.04 , Distro name would be ubuntu and Distro revision would be 22.04 . The WARP client will check these strings for an exact match.

ChromeOS

ChromeOS version numbers consist of four parts ↗: MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD.PATCH . The OS version posture check returns MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD .

To determine the ChromeOS version on your device: