You can now generate customized terraform files for building cloud network on-ramps to Magic WAN.

Magic Cloud can scan and discover existing network resources and generate the required terraform files to automate cloud resource deployment using their existing infrastructure-as-code workflows for cloud automation.

You might want to do this to:

Review the proposed configuration for an on-ramp before deploying it with Cloudflare.

Deploy the on-ramp using your own infrastructure-as-code pipeline instead of deploying it with Cloudflare.

For more details, refer to Set up with Terraform.

Import cloud resources for VMs and LBs

Cloud network discovery now includes cloud native virtual machine (VM) and load-balancer (LB) resources.

Export resource catalog

Customers can export their resource catalog including all discovered resource metadata to a downloadable JSON file, suitable for offline analysis.

Cost visibility for managed cloud configuration

Customers can now see the cloud provider list price of discovered network resources and will be informed of total cost and delta cost when deploying managed configuration.

GCP on-ramps

Magic Cloud Networking supports Google Cloud Platform.

Closed beta launch

The Magic Cloud Networking closed beta release is available, with the managed cloud on-ramps feature.