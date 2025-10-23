The Disk Encryption device posture attribute ensures that disks are encrypted on a device.

Prerequisites

Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.

Enable the disk encryption check

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select Disk Encryption. Enter a descriptive name for the check. Select your operating system. Either enable disk encryption for all volumes, or input the specific volume(s) you want to check for encryption (for example, C ). Select Save.

Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the disk encryption check is returning the expected results.

The following commands will return the disk encryption status on various operating systems. The results can help you validate if the posture check is working as expected.

macOS

Open a terminal window. Run the /usr/sbin/system_profiler SPStorageDataType command to return a list of drivers on the system and note the value of Mount Point. Terminal window /usr/sbin/system_profiler SPStorageDataType Storage: Data: Free: 428.52 GB (428,519,702,528 bytes ) Capacity: 494.38 GB (494,384,795,648 bytes ) Mount Point: /System/Volumes/Data Run the diskutil info command for a specific Mount Point and look for the value returned for FileVault. It must show Yes for the disk to be considered encrypted. Terminal window diskutil info /System/Volumes/Data | grep FileVault FileVault: Yes

Windows

Open a PowerShell window. Run the Get-BitLockerVolume command to list all volumes detected on the system. Protection Status must be set to On for the disk to be considered encrypted.

Linux

List all hard drives on the system:

Terminal window lsblk

NAME MAJ:MIN RM SIZE RO TYPE MOUNTPOINT nvme0n1 259:0 0 476.9G 0 disk ├─nvme0n1p1 259:1 0 512M 0 part /boot/efi ├─nvme0n1p2 259:2 0 488M 0 part /boot └─nvme0n1p3 259:3 0 476G 0 part └─nvme0n1p3_crypt 253:0 0 475.9G 0 crypt ├─my--vg-root 253:1 0 474.9G 0 lvm / └─my--vg-swap_1 253:2 0 976M 0 lvm [SWAP]

On Linux, encryption is reported per mounted partition, not physical drive. In the example above, the root and swap partitions are considered encrypted because they are located within a crypt container. The /boot and /boot/efi partitions remain unencrypted.

iOS, Android and ChromeOS

These platforms are always encrypted and so no disk encryption check is supported.