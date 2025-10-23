Disk encryption
The Disk Encryption device posture attribute ensures that disks are encrypted on a device.
-
Cloudflare WARP client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to WARP Client Checks.
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client.
- Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
- Select Disk Encryption.
- Enter a descriptive name for the check.
- Select your operating system.
- Either enable disk encryption for all volumes, or input the specific volume(s) you want to check for encryption (for example,
C).
- Select Save.
Next, go to Logs > Posture and verify that the disk encryption check is returning the expected results.
The following commands will return the disk encryption status on various operating systems. The results can help you validate if the posture check is working as expected.
-
Open a terminal window.
-
Run the
/usr/sbin/system_profiler SPStorageDataTypecommand to return a list of drivers on the system and note the value of Mount Point.
-
Run the
diskutil infocommand for a specific Mount Point and look for the value returned for FileVault. It must show Yes for the disk to be considered encrypted.
- Open a PowerShell window.
- Run the
Get-BitLockerVolumecommand to list all volumes detected on the system.
- Protection Status must be set to On for the disk to be considered encrypted.
List all hard drives on the system:
On Linux, encryption is reported per mounted partition, not physical drive. In the example above, the root and swap partitions are considered encrypted because they are located within a
crypt container. The
/boot and
/boot/efi partitions remain unencrypted.
These platforms are always encrypted and so no disk encryption check is supported.
