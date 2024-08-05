Cloudflare Docs
KV
Cloudflare Docs
KV
Edit this page
Report an issue with this page
Log into the Cloudflare dashboard
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. KV
  3. Key concepts
  4. KV namespaces

KV namespaces

A KV namespace is a key-value database replicated to Cloudflare’s global network.

Bind your KV namespaces through Wrangler or via the Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ Bind your KV namespace through Wrangler

To bind KV namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the kv_namespaces key.

  • binding string required

    • The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace.

  • id string required

    • The ID of the KV namespace.

  • preview_id string optional

    • The ID of the KV namespace used during wrangler dev.

Example:

wrangler.toml
kv_namespaces = [
  { binding = "<TEST_NAMESPACE>", id = "<TEST_ID>" }

]

​​ Bind your KV namespace via the dashboard

To bind the namespace to your Worker in the Cloudflare dashboard:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Go to Workers & Pages.
  3. Select your Worker.
  4. Select Settings > Variables.
  5. Go to KV Namespace Bindings.
  6. Select Add binding.