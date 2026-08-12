Gathering information for troubleshooting sites

Overview About this guide Quick reference: Choose the right tool Browser-based troubleshooting Generate a HAR file Export Console Log Capture a NetLog dump Command-line troubleshooting Identify the Cloudflare data center serving your request Troubleshoot requests with curl Temporarily pause Cloudflare Network troubleshooting Perform a traceroute Add the CF-RAY header to your logs Perform a MTR Run Packet Captures Related resources

About this guide

It is important to capture as much information as possible to diagnose an issue and to provide adequate details to Cloudflare support. This article explains how to gather troubleshooting information commonly requested by Cloudflare Support.

Note Cloudflare support cannot make configuration changes on behalf of customers due to security and liability concerns.

Quick reference: Choose the right tool

Use this table to quickly identify which troubleshooting method to use based on your issue:

Browser-based troubleshooting

These tools capture information directly from your web browser and are useful for diagnosing issues with how pages load and render.

Generate a HAR file

When to use Use a HAR file when you experience visual issues, broken page elements, slow page loads, or need to capture the full sequence of HTTP requests made by your browser. This is often the first thing Cloudflare Support will request.

A HTTP Archive (HAR) records all web browser requests including the request and response headers, the body content, and the page load time. Be sure to use Incognito Mode or a Private Browsing window.

Caution A HAR file can include sensitive details such as passwords, payment information, and private keys. Remove sensitive information using a HAR Sanitizer ↗. For security reasons Cloudflare support cannot open compressed files such as ZIP, GZIP, TAR, etc.

Some browsers either require a browser extension or cannot generate a HAR. When installing a browser extension, follow the instructions from the extension provider.

In Chrome

In a browser page viewed in Incognito Mode, right-click anywhere and select Inspect Element. The Chrome DevTools appear either at the bottom, or left side of the browser. Click the Network tab.

Check Preserve log. Please also check Disable cache if you are reporting a Cloudflare Cache issue. Click record.

Browse to the URL that causes issues. Once the issue is experienced, click the "Export HAR" option at the top of DevTools.

.

Attach the HAR file to your support ticket.

Note As of Chrome 130, this exports a sanitized HAR with redacted cookies and personalised data. To disable this, go to DevTools Settings > Preferences > Network > Allow to generate HAR with sensitive data.

In Firefox

While using a Private Window, use the application menu and select Tools > Web Developer > Network or press Ctrl+Shift+I (Windows/Linux) or Cmd+Option+I (OS X). Browse to the URL that causes issues. After duplicating the issue, right-click and choose Save All As HAR.

In Microsoft Edge

In a Private window, navigate to Developer tools (use F12 as a shortcut) and select the Network tab. Browse to the URL that causes issues. After duplicating the issue, click on Export as HAR followed by Save As....

In Safari

In Safari, ensure a Develop menu appears at the top of a Private Window in the browser window. Otherwise, go to Safari > Preferences > Advanced and select Show Develop Menu in menu bar Navigate to Develop > Show Web Inspector. Browse to the URL that causes issues. Ctrl + click on a resource within Web Inspector and click Export HAR.

In Mobile

For Android:

Enable USB Debugging mode on your mobile device. Go to chrome://inspect/#devices . If debugging mode is enabled, you will see your device listed below “Remote Target” like the example below:

Type in the URL, select Open and inspect to open Chrome’s DevTools. Select the Network tab in the DevTools window. Check Preserve log. Please also check Disable cache if you are reporting a Cloudflare Cache issue. Click record.

Browse to the URL that causes issues. Once the issue is experienced, right-click on any of the items within the Network tab and select Save all as HAR with Content.

Attach the HAR file to your support ticket alongside a screen recording from the affected Samsung device. Instructions on how to do this from Samsung devices can be found in Samsung's documentation here ↗ .

For iPhone:

Refer to Okta ↗ or Apple's ↗ support article on how to generate a HAR file from an iOS device. Attach the HAR file to your support ticket alongside a screen recording from the affected iOS device. Apple devices now have built-in screen recording functionality ↗.

Export Console Log

When to use Use a console log when you experience JavaScript errors, CORS issues, or when requests are blocked or cancelled by the browser. This captures browser-side errors that may not appear in a HAR file.

In certain situations when request is not issued or cancelled by the browser (for example, due to CORS ↗), we need to get JS console log output, in addition to the HAR file, to identify the root cause.

In Chrome

Go to the Console tab from the DevTools bar. Go to the Console Settings and select Preserve Log. Leave the console open and perform the steps that reproduce the issue. Right-click on any of the items within the Console tab and select Save as log file. Attach the log file to your support ticket.

In Firefox

Go to the Console tab from the Web Developer Tools bar. Go to the Console Settings and select Persist Log and Show Timestamps. Leave the console open and perform the steps that reproduce the issue. Right click, Select All messages and Export Visible Messages to File. Attach the log file to your support ticket.

In Microsoft Edge

Go to the Console tab from the Developer Tools bar. Go to the Console Settings and select Preserve Log. Leave the console open and perform the steps that reproduce the issue. Right click on any of the items within the Console tab and select Save as log file. Attach the log file to your support ticket.

In Safari

Go to the Console tab from the Web Inspector bar. Tick the box Preserve Log. Leave the console open and perform the steps that reproduce the issue. Select all the messages, right click and Save Selected to a log file. Attach the log file to your support ticket.

Capture a NetLog dump

When to use Use a NetLog dump when you experience protocol-level errors such as ERR_QUIC_PROTOCOL_ERROR or ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR . This provides detailed network-level debugging information that goes beyond what a HAR file captures.

In some cases, in order to further troubleshoot issues related to protocols (errors such as ERR_QUIC_PROTOCOL_ERROR , ERR_HTTP2_PROTOCOL_ERROR , etc..) our Support team may ask you to provide a NetLog dump ↗.

Caution You can only generate a NetLog dump on the Google Chrome, Opera or Microsoft Edge browsers.

Open a new tab and enter the following depending on the browser you're using:

chrome://net-export

edge://net-export

opera://net-export

Click the Start Logging To Disk button. Reproduce the network problem in a different tab. (the chrome://net-export/ , edge://net-export/ or opera://net-export tab needs to stay open otherwise logging will automatically stop) Click Stop Logging button. Attach the log file to your support ticket.

Command-line troubleshooting

These tools are run from your terminal or command prompt and are useful for testing connectivity, performance, and server responses without browser overhead.

Identify the Cloudflare data center serving your request

When to use Use this when you need to determine which Cloudflare Point of Presence (PoP) is serving your requests. This is helpful when troubleshooting regional issues or verifying traffic routing.

A map of our data centers ↗ is listed on the status page locations view ↗, sorted by continent. The three-letter code in the data center name is the IATA code ↗ of the nearest major international airport. Determine the Cloudflare data center serving requests for your browser by visiting: http://``_www.example.com_``/cdn-cgi/trace.

Replace www.example.com with your domain and hostname. Note the colo field from the output.

Troubleshoot requests with curl

When to use Use curl when you need to test HTTP requests without browser interference, measure performance metrics, check HTTP headers, or determine if an issue originates from Cloudflare or your origin server.

curl ↗ is a command line tool for sending HTTP/HTTPS requests and is useful for troubleshooting:

HTTP/HTTPS Performance

HTTP Error Responses

HTTP Headers

APIs

Comparing Server/Proxy Responses

SSL Certificates

Note If you are using Windows, you can find more details on how to use curl on Windows in our Making API calls on Windows article.

Run the following command to send a standard HTTP GET request to your website (replace www.example.com with your hostname):

curl -svo /dev/null http://www.example.com/

This example curl command returns output detailing the HTTP response and request headers but discards the page body output. curl output confirms the HTTP response and whether Cloudflare is currently proxying traffic for the site.

Note Review the curl command options ↗ for additional functionality.

View the sections below for tips on troubleshooting HTTP errors, performance, caching, and SSL/TLS certificates:

HTTP errors

When troubleshooting HTTP errors in responses from Cloudflare, test whether your origin caused the errors by sending requests directly to your origin web server. To troubleshoot HTTP errors, run a curl directly to your origin web server IP address (bypassing Cloudflare’s proxy):

curl -svo /dev/null http://example.com --connect-to ::203.0.113.34

Note If you have multiple origin web servers, test each one to ensure there are no response differences. If you observe the issue when connecting directly to your origin web server, contact your hosting provider for assistance.

Performance

curl measures latency or performance degradation for HTTP/HTTPS requests via the -w or --write-out curl option ↗. The example curl below measures several performance vectors in the request transaction such as duration of the TLS handshake, DNS lookup, redirects, transfers, etc:

curl -svo /dev/null https://example.com/ -w "

Content Type: %{content_type} \

HTTP Code: %{http_code} \

HTTP Connect:%{http_connect} \

Number Connects: %{num_connects} \

Number Redirects: %{num_redirects} \

Redirect URL: %{redirect_url} \

Size Download: %{size_download} \

Size Upload: %{size_upload} \

SSL Verify: %{ssl_verify_result} \

Time Handshake: %{time_appconnect} \

Time Connect: %{time_connect} \

Name Lookup Time: %{time_namelookup} \

Time Pretransfer: %{time_pretransfer} \

Time Redirect: %{time_redirect} \

Time Start Transfer: %{time_starttransfer} \

Time Total: %{time_total} \

Effective URL: %{url_effective}

" 2>&1

Explanation of this timing output ↗ is found on the Cloudflare blog.

Note As demonstrated in the preceding example, cleaner results are achieved by denoting a new line with

before each variable. Otherwise, all metrics are displayed together on a single line.

Caching

curl helps review the HTTP response headers that influence caching. In particular, review several HTTP headers when troubleshooting Cloudflare caching:

CF-Cache-Status

Cache-Control/Pragma

Expires

Last-Modified

s-maxage

Note You can refer to the Cloudflare Cache documentation for more details.

SSL/TLS certificates

Reviewing Certificates with curl

The following curl command shows the SSL certificate served by Cloudflare during an HTTPS request (replace www.example.com with your hostname):

curl -svo /dev/null https://www.example.com/ 2>&1 | egrep -v "^{.*$|^}.*$|^* http.*$"

Note 2\*>&1 | egrep -v "^{.*$|^}.*$|^\* http.\*$" \* cleans and parses the TLS handshake and certificate information.

To display the origin certificate (assuming one is installed), replace 203.0.113.34 below with the actual IP address of your origin web server and replace www.example.com with your domain and hostname:

curl -svo /dev/null https://www.example.com --connect-to ::203.0.113.34 2>&1 | egrep -v "^{.*$|^}.*$|^* http.*$"

Testing TLS Versions

If troubleshooting browser support or confirming what TLS versions are supported, curl allows you to test a specific TLS version by adding the --tlsv1.X ↗ and --tls-max ↗ options to your curl:

--tlsv1.0 --tls-max 1.0

--tlsv1.1 --tls-max 1.1

--tlsv1.2 --tls-max 1.2

--tlsv1.3 --tls-max 1.3

Temporarily pause Cloudflare

When to use Use this when you need to quickly determine if an issue is caused by Cloudflare or your origin server. Pausing Cloudflare routes traffic directly to your origin, bypassing Cloudflare's proxy.

For more details, refer to Pause Cloudflare.

Network troubleshooting

These tools help diagnose network-level issues such as routing problems, packet loss, and connection failures between your location and Cloudflare or your origin server.

Perform a traceroute

When to use Use traceroute when you experience connection timeouts, slow connections, or need to identify where in the network path an issue occurs. This shows each hop between your device and the destination.

Traceroute is a network diagnostic tool that measures the route latency of packets across a network. Most operating systems support the traceroute command. If you experience connectivity issues with your Cloudflare-proxied website and ask Cloudflare Support for assistance, ensure to provide output from a traceroute.

Note Timeouts are possible for ping results because Cloudflare limits ping requests.

Review the instructions below for running traceroute on different operating systems. Replace www.example.com with your domain and hostname in the examples below:

Run traceroute on Windows

Open the Start menu. Click Run. To open the command line interface, type cmd and then click OK. At the command line prompt, type:

For IPv4 -

tracert www.example.com

For IPv6 -

tracert -6 www.example.com

Press Enter. You can copy the results to save in a file or paste in another program.

Run traceroute on Linux

Open a terminal window. At the command line prompt, type:

For IPv4 -

traceroute www.example.com

For IPv6 -

traceroute -6 www.example.com

You can copy the results to save in a file or paste in another program.

Run traceroute on Mac OS

Open the Network Utility application. Click the Traceroute tab. Type the domain or IP address in the appropriate input field and press Trace. You can copy the results to save in a file or paste in another program.

Alternatively, follow the same Linux traceroute instructions above when using the Mac OS terminal program.

Add the CF-RAY header to your logs

When to use Use this when you need to correlate specific requests with Cloudflare's logs for troubleshooting. The CF-RAY header uniquely identifies each request through Cloudflare's network and is essential for Support investigations.

The CF-RAY header traces a website request through Cloudflare's network. Provide the CF-RAY of a web request to Cloudflare support when troubleshooting an issue. You can also add CF-RAY to your logs by editing your origin web server configuration with the snippet below that corresponds to your brand of web server:

For Apache web servers, add %{CF-Ray}i to LogFormat

LogFormat "%h %l %u %t \"%r\" %>s %b \"%{Referer}i\" \"%{User-agent}i\" %{CF-Ray}i" cf_custom

For Nginx web servers, add '$http_cf_ray' to log_format

log_format cf_custom '$remote_addr - $remote_user [$time_local] ' '"$request" $status $body_bytes_sent ' '"$http_referer" "$http_user_agent" ' '$http_cf_ray';

Perform a MTR

When to use Use MTR when you need more detailed network diagnostics than traceroute provides. MTR combines traceroute and ping to show real-time latency and packet loss at each hop, making it easier to identify intermittent network issues.

My Traceroute (MTR) is a tool ↗ that combines traceroute and ping to measure a network path's health, which is another common method for testing network connectivity and speed. In addition to the hops along the network path, MTR shows constantly updating information about the latency and packet loss along the route to the destination. This helps in troubleshooting network issues by allowing you to see what's happening along the path in real-time.

MTR works by discovering the network path in a similar manner to traceroute, and then regularly sending packets to continue collecting information to provide an updated view into the network’s health and speed.

Like traceroute, MTR can use ICMP or UDP for outgoing packets but relies on ICMP for return (Type 11: Time Exceeded) packets.

Note For MacOS users, MTR can be installed through homebrew ↗. For Windows users, see WinMTR ↗.

How do I use MTR to generate network path report?

Using MTR on NIX based machines

Generally, we'd use MTR as the following:

mtr -rw < dest_hostnam e > e.g.: mtr -rw one.one.one.one

or with destination IP:

mtr -rw < dest_I P > e.g.: mtr -rw 1.1.1.1

with TCP port

mtr -P < tcp por t > -T < destination i p >

Please refer to this documentation, which explains more about analysing MTR: How to read MTR ↗.

Run Packet Captures

When to use Use packet captures when you experience connection resets, packet loss, SSL handshake failures, or HTTP errors like 520, 524, and 525. These issues occur at layers 3/4 and don't appear in HTTP logs, requiring deep packet-level analysis.

Issues that happen at the layers 3/4 occur before requests reaching Cloudflare's logging system, so they do not show up in the HTTP logs. Therefore, troubleshooting issues related to connection resets, packet loss or SSL handshake failures can be tricky without a deep investigation at the packet level.

Some HTTP errors generated by Cloudflare, such as 520s, 524s and 525s, show underlying issues at layers 3/4, and might require a packet capture for further investigation.

How to Run a Packet Capture

Caution Please be aware, if you transmit any sensitive information while a packet capture is running, it will be recorded.

Cloudflare suggests Wireshark ↗ for running packet captures. For instructions on how to use the tcpdump command line, refer to this ↗ article.

Close all programs/browser tabs that could be sending data in the background to avoid having to use a lot of display filters later. Create your Wireshark capture filter (refer to this ↗ article for more information). Select the appropriate interface (e.g. Wi-Fi: en0). If you're not sure which interface to use, Wireshark provides an I/O graph of each interface to give you a hint. Click the blue shark fin icon in the top left-hand corner to start your packet capture. Reproduce the issue while running capture. Click the red square icon in the top left-hand corner to stop your packet capture. Save as a .pcap file and attach it to your support ticket.