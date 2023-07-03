Cloudflare Docs
Require specific HTTP headers

Many organizations qualify traffic based on the presence of specific HTTP request headers. Use the Rules language HTTP request header fields to target requests with specific headers.

This example uses the http.headers.names field to look for the presence of an X-CSRF-Token header. The lower() transformation function converts the value to lowercase so that the expression is case insensitive.

When the X-CSRF-Token header is missing, Cloudflare blocks the request:

ExpressionAction
not any(lower(http.request.headers.names[*])[*] eq "x-csrf-token") and (http.request.full_uri eq "https://www.example.com/somepath")Block