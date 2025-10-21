Download WARP stable releases

This page contains the stable WARP client releases currently supported by Cloudflare. We recommend using stable releases for production environments. You can download stable releases from the links below after checking requirements.

Cloudflare also offers an unstable beta release track with the latest features and improvements. To preview new features before they are available in a stable release, refer to the beta release page.

Windows

Download latest stable release

OS version Windows 10, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11 Processor AMD64 / x86-64 .NET Framework version 4.7.2 or later HD space 184 MB Memory 3 MB Network interface type WIFI or LAN Minimum MTU 1360 bytes1

Latest release Version: Windows 2025.8.779.0 Date: 2025-10-07 Size: 135 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. Changes and improvements The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity. Known issues For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



macOS

Download latest stable release

OS version Big Sur 11.0+, Monterey 12.0+, Ventura 13.0+, Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+ Processor Intel or M series HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type WIFI or LAN Minimum MTU 1360 bytes1

Latest release Version: macOS 2025.8.779.0 Date: 2025-10-07 Size: 108 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements including enhancements to Proxy mode for even faster resolution. Changes and improvements The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Previous version history (12) macOS 2025.7.176.0 Version: macOS 2025.7.176.0 Date: 2025-09-30 Size: 109 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements Fixed a bug preventing the warp-diag captive-portal command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.

command from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS. Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.

The WARP client now supports macOS Tahoe (version 26.0). Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. macOS 2025.6.1335.0 Version: macOS 2025.6.1335.0 Date: 2025-08-19 Size: 108 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. macOS 2025.5.943.0 Version: macOS 2025.5.943.0 Date: 2025-07-23 Size: 96.7 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.

For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an mdm.xml file placed in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml . This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.

Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. macOS 2025.5.893.0 Version: macOS 2025.5.893.0 Date: 2025-06-30 Size: 95.5 MB Download Release notes This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.

Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later. macOS 2025.4.943.0 Version: macOS 2025.4.943.0 Date: 2025-05-22 Size: 96.4 MB Download Release notes This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later. macOS 2025.4.929.0 Version: macOS 2025.4.929.0 Date: 2025-05-12 Size: 96.4 MB Download Release notes This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of: All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Improved captive portal detection.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.

Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later. macOS 2025.2.664.0 Version: macOS 2025.2.664.0 Date: 2025-04-08 Size: 91.8 MB Download Release notes This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release. Changes and improvements Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.

Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later. macOS 2025.2.600.0 Version: macOS 2025.2.600.0 Date: 2025-03-31 Size: 91.8 MB Download Release notes This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try. Changes and improvements Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

Improved error messages shown in the app.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later. macOS 2025.1.861.0 Version: macOS 2025.1.861.0 Date: 2025-02-19 Size: 92.4 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later. With macOS 15.3, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0.x. Changes and improvements Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.

Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.

Improved OS version posture checks on macOS for greater reliability and availability.

Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.

Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.

Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to warp-diag .

. Added support for collection of system health metrics for enhanced device Digital Experience Monitoring.

Automated the removal of active registrations for devices with multiple registrations with the same Zero Trust organization.

Fixes issues with deleted registration at start up. Known issues macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later. macOS 2024.12.554.0 Version: macOS 2024.12.554.0 Date: 2024-12-19 Size: 86.1 MB Download Release notes This release contains improvements to support custom Gateway certificate installation in addition to the changes and improvements included in version 2024.12.492.0. Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. With macOS 15.2, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0 and 15.1. Changes and improvements: Adds support for installing all available custom Gateway certificates from an account to the system store.

Users can now get a list of installed certificates by running warp-cli certs . Known issues: macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. macOS 2024.12.492.0 Version: macOS 2024.12.492.0 Date: 2024-12-19 Size: 84.7 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Note: If using macOS Sequoia, Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. With macOS 15.2, Apple addressed several issues that may have caused the WARP client to not behave as expected when used with macOS 15.0 and 15.1. Changes and improvements: Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol> .

. Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.

to ensure logs are captured reliably. Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.

Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.

Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.

Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.

Fixed an issue where admin override displayed an incorrect override end time.

Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.

Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.

QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled with warp-cli debug qlog enable . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected. Known issues: macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.2 or later. macOS 2024.11.309.0 Version: macOS 2024.11.309.0 Date: 2024-11-18 Size: 81 MB Download Release notes This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Changes and improvements: Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other application connections over TCP or UDP could drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.

Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.

Extended warp-diag to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics.

to collect system profiler firewall state as part of diagnostics. Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive while handling LAN inclusion.

Fixed an issue where users were unable to connect with an IPC error message displayed in the UI.

Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users. Known issues: macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.1 or later.

Linux

Package repository

OS version CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 11, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Ubuntu 24.04 Processor AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64 HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type WIFI or LAN Minimum MTU 1360 bytes1

Latest release Version: Linux 2025.8.779.0 Date: 2025-10-07 Size: 51.4 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Debian 13 (arm64) Debian 13 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com. Changes and improvements The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.

Previous version history (10) Linux 2025.7.176.0 Version: Linux 2025.7.176.0 Date: 2025-09-30 Size: 52.7 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Debian 13 (arm64) Debian 13 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com. Changes and improvements MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.

Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.

Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.

Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.6.1335.0 Version: Linux 2025.6.1335.0 Date: 2025-08-19 Size: 50.6 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.

Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.

Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.

Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.5.943.0 Version: Linux 2025.5.943.0 Date: 2025-07-23 Size: 44.3 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.

Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.5.893.0 Version: Linux 2025.5.893.0 Date: 2025-06-30 Size: 44.8 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems. Changes and improvements Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.

Captive portal improvements and fixes: Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services. Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.

Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.

The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.

Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.

Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.

Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.4.943.0 Version: Linux 2025.4.943.0 Date: 2025-05-22 Size: 45.5 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.4.929.0 Version: Linux 2025.4.929.0 Date: 2025-05-12 Size: 45.5 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of: All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains. When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.

Improved DEX test error reporting.

Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.

Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.

Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.

Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.

DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.

Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.

Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes. Known issues Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server. Linux 2025.2.600.0 Version: Linux 2025.2.600.0 Date: 2025-03-31 Size: 44.5 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try. Changes and improvements Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.

WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the warp-cli tunnel stats command.

command. Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.

Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default. Linux 2025.1.861.0 Version: Linux 2025.1.861.0 Date: 2025-02-19 CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 10 (arm64) Debian 10 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release includes fixes and minor improvements. Changes and improvements Improved command line interface for Access for Infrastructure with added function for filtering and ordering.

Fixed client connectivity issues when switching between managed network profiles that use different WARP protocols.

Added support for WARP desktop to use additional DoH endpoints to help reduce NAT congestion.

Improved Wireguard connection stability on reconnections.

Added additional HTTP/3 QUIC connectivity test to warp-diag .

. Added support for collection of system health metrics for enhanced device Digital Experience Monitoring.

Automated the removal of active registrations for devices with multiple registrations with the same Zero Trust organization. Linux 2024.12.554.0 Version: Linux 2024.12.554.0 Date: 2024-12-19 Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release includes fixes and minor improvements. Changes and improvements Consumers can now set the tunnel protocol using warp-cli tunnel protocol set <protocol> .

. Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.

to ensure logs are captured reliably. Improved captive portal support by disabling the firewall during captive portal login flows.

Improved reliability of connection establishment logic under degraded network conditions.

Improved reconnection speed when a Cloudflare server is in a degraded state.

Improved captive portal detection on certain public networks.

Reduced connectivity interruptions on WireGuard Split Tunnel Include mode configurations.

Fixed connectivity issues switching between managed network profiles with different configured protocols.

QLogs are now disabled by default and can be enabled with warp-cli debug qlog enable . The QLog setting from previous releases will no longer be respected. Linux 2024.11.309.0 Version: Linux 2024.11.309.0 Date: 2024-11-18 Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains reliability improvements and general bug fixes. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue where SSH sessions and other connections ould drop when a device that is using MASQUE changes its primary network interface.

Device posture client certificate checks now support PKCS#1.

Fixed an issue to ensure the Cloudflare root certificate (or custom certificate) is installed in the trust store if not already there.

Reduced unnecessary log messages when resolv.conf has no owner.

has no owner. Fixed an issue with warp-diag printing benign TLS certificate errors.

printing benign TLS certificate errors. Fixed an issue with the WARP client becoming unresponsive during startup.

Extended diagnostics collection time in warp-diag to ensure logs are captured reliably.

to ensure logs are captured reliably. Fixed an issue that was preventing proper operation of DNS-over-TLS (DoT) for consumer users.

iOS

OS version iOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy iOS client, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

Android

OS version 5.0+

Download from the Google Play store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy Android client, 1.1.1.1 + WARP: Safer Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

ChromeOS

OS version Chromebooks manufactured after 2019

Chromebooks are supported by our Android app. All Chromebooks made after 2019 should fully support our Android app. If you have a Chromebook made before 2019, refer to this list ↗ to verify that your device is supported.