Organizations can deploy WARP automatically to their fleet of devices in a single operation. The WARP client is compatible with the vast majority of managed deployment workflows, including mobility management solutions such as Intune or JAMF, or by executing an .msi file on desktop machines.

This page provides generic instructions for an automated deployment. If you want to deploy the WARP client manually, refer to the instructions for manual deployment.

Warning MDM parameters that you specify in a local policy file will overrule any WARP settings configured in the dashboard.

Prerequisites

Windows

The WARP client for Windows allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, AD, or any script or management tool that can execute a .msi file.

Install WARP

To install the WARP client, run the following command:

Terminal window msiexec /i "Cloudflare_WARP_<VERSION>.msi" /qn ORGANIZATION="your-team-name" SUPPORT_URL="http://support.example.com"

Supported properties

The WARP MSI installer supports the following public properties ↗:

ORGANIZATION

GATEWAY_UNIQUE_ID

AUTH_CLIENT_ID

AUTH_CLIENT_SECRET

ONBOARDING

OVERRIDE_API_ENDPOINT

OVERRIDE_DOH_ENDPOINT

OVERRIDE_WARP_ENDPOINT

SERVICE_MODE

SUPPORT_URL

SWITCH_LOCKED

Uninstall WARP

To uninstall the WARP client:

First, locate the .msi package with the following PowerShell command:

PowerShell Get-WmiObject Win32_Product | Where-Object { $ _ .Name -match "WARP" } | Sort-Object - Property Name | Format-Table IdentifyingNumber , Name , LocalPackage - AutoSize

IdentifyingNumber Name LocalPackage ----------------- ---- ------------ {5RA4DJWK-13D8-2NSX-QRF8-UANLODWD6D90} Cloudflare WARP C:\WINDOWS\Installer\3f476db.msi

You can then use the LocalPackage output in the uninstall command. For example,

PowerShell msiexec / x C:\WINDOWS\Installer\ < WARP_RELEASE > .msi / quiet

The on-disk configuration of the Windows client can be changed at any time by modifying or replacing the contents of C:\ProgramData\Cloudflare\mdm.xml . The format of this file is as follows:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > < key > onboarding </ key > < false /> </ dict >

Changes to this file are processed immediately by the WARP client.

Authenticate in embedded browser

By default WARP will use the user's default browser to perform registration. You can override the default setting to instead authenticate users in an embedded browser. The embedded browser will work around any protocol handler issues that may prevent the default browser from launching.

To use an embedded browser:

Download and install WebView2 by following the Microsoft instructions ↗ . Add a registry key with the following command: REG ADD HKLM\SOFTWARE\Cloudflare\CloudflareWARP /f /v UseWebView2 /t REG_SZ /d y

The WARP client will now launch WebView2 when the user is registering their device with Zero Trust.

macOS

The WARP client for macOS allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, Kandji, or JumpCloud or any script or management tool that can place a com.cloudflare.warp.plist file in /Library/Managed Preferences . The plist can also be wrapped in a .mobileconfig .

If you do not wish to use a management tool, you can manually place an mdm.xml file in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare .

Prepare file for MDM deployment

plist file

Download an example com.cloudflare.warp.plist file. Modify the file with your desired deployment parameters.

mobileconfig file

Download an example .mobileconfig file. Run uuidgen from your macOS Terminal. This will generate a value for PayloadUUID , which you can use to replace the default value used for PayloadUUID . Modify the file with your desired deployment parameters.

Place an unmanaged mdm.xml file

You can configure WARP deployment parameters on macOS by manually placing an mdm.xml file in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare . This deployment method is an alternative to pushing a plist or mobileconfig using an MDM tool.

The format of /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml is as follows:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > </ dict >

Linux

The WARP client for Linux allows for an automated install via the presence of an mdm.xml file in /var/lib/cloudflare-warp . The format of /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml is as follows:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > </ dict >

To learn how to automate WARP deployment on headless servers, refer to our tutorial.

iOS

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy iOS client, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

The Cloudflare WARP iOS client, known in the App Store as Cloudflare One Agent ↗, allows for an automated install via tools like Jamf, Intune, or SimpleMDM.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need:

< dict > < key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 1 </ integer > < key > switch_locked </ key > < false /> < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string > </ dict >

Android / ChromeOS

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy Android client, 1.1.1.1 + WARP: Safer Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

The Cloudflare WARP Android client, known in the Google Play store as Cloudflare One Agent ↗, allows for an automated install via tools like Intune, Google Endpoint Manager, and others.

To proceed with the installation, here is an example of the XML code you will need:

< key > organization </ key > < string > your-team-name </ string > < key > switch_locked </ key > < true /> < key > auto_connect </ key > < integer > 0 </ integer > < key > gateway_unique_id </ key > < string > your_gateway_doh_subdomain </ string > < key > service_mode </ key > < string > warp </ string > < key > support_url </ key > < string > https://support.example.com </ string >

If your MDM tool does not support XML, you may need to convert the XML to JSON. Here is an example below:

{ " organization " : "your-team-name" , " gateway_unique_id " : "your_gateway_doh_subdomain" , " onboarding " : true , " switch_locked " : true , " auto_connect " : 0 , " service_mode " : "warp" , " support_url " : "https://support.example.com" }

