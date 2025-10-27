Improve security and performance for your entire corporate networking, reducing cost and operation complexity.

Enterprise-only

WAN Tunnels provides secure, performant connectivity and routing ↗ for your entire corporate networking, reducing cost and operation complexity. Magic Firewall integrates smoothly with WAN Tunnels, enabling you to enforce network firewall policies at Cloudflare's global network, across traffic from any entity within your network.

With WAN Tunnels, you can securely connect any traffic source - data centers, offices, devices, cloud properties - to Cloudflare's network and configure routing policies to get the bits where they need to go, all within one SaaS solution.

WAN Tunnels supports a variety of on-ramps including any device that supports anycast GRE or IPsec tunnels.

Refer to On-ramps for a full list of supported on-ramps.

Learn how to get started.

Features

Connect your network automatically

Use Appliances to automatically connect, steer, and shape any IP traffic. Use Appliances

Connect your network manually

WAN Tunnels is compatible with a host of third-party devices. If you do not have Appliances, start here to learn how to set up WAN Tunnels manually. Use a third-party device

Zero Trust integration

Learn how you can use WAN Tunnels with other Cloudflare Zero Trust products. Integrate with other Zero Trust products

BGP peering

Use BGP peering between your networks and Cloudflare to automate the process of adding or removing networks and subnets, and take advantage of failure detection and session recovery features. Use BGP peering

