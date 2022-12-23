Generate a key pair in the command line
Generate a public/private key pair using the Cloudflare
matched-data-cli command-line tool. After generating a key pair, enter the generated public key in the payload logging configuration.
Do the following:
Download the
matched-data-clitool for your platform from the Releases page on GitHub, under Assets.
Extract the content of the downloaded
.tar.gzfile to a local folder.
Open a terminal and navigate to the local folder containing the
matched-data-clitool.~ $ cd matched-data-cli
Run the following command:~/matched-data-cli $ ./matched-data-cli generate-key-pair{"private_key": "uBS5eBttHrqkdY41kbZPdvYnNz8Vj0TvKIUpjB1y/GA=","public_key": "Ycig/Zr/pZmklmFUN99nr+taURlYItL91g+NcHGYpB8="}
After generating the key pair, copy the public key value and enter it in the payload logging configuration.