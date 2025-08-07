Secure MCP servers with Access for SaaS
You can secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers by using Cloudflare Access as an OAuth Single Sign-On (SSO) provider.
This guide walks through how to deploy a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers that requires Cloudflare Access for authentication. When users connect to the MCP server using an MCP client, they will be prompted to log in to your identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.
- Add an identity provider to Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Install npm ↗
- Install Node.js ↗
To deploy our example MCP server ↗ on Workers:
-
Open a terminal and clone our example project:
When asked if you want to deploy to Cloudflare, select No.
-
Go to the project directory:
-
Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be
OAUTH_KVif you want to run the example as written.
The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID:
-
Open
wrangler.jsoncin an editor and insert your
OAUTH_KVnamespace ID:
-
You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network:
The Worker will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
-
Select SaaS.
-
In Application, enter a custom name (for example,
MCP server) and select the textbox that appears below.
-
Select OIDC as the authentication protocol.
-
Select Add application.
-
In Redirect URLs, enter the authorization callback URL for your MCP server. The callback URL for our example MCP server is
-
Copy the following values to input into our example MCP server. Other MCP servers may require different sets of input values.
- Client secret
- Client ID
- Token endpoint
- Authorization endpoint
- Key endpoint
-
(Optional) Under Advanced settings, turn on Refresh tokens if you want to reduce the number of times a user needs to log in to the identity provider.
-
Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server.
-
Save the application.
-
Make a
POSTrequest to the Access applications endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Copy the
client_idand
client_secretreturned in the response.
-
To determine the OAuth endpoint URLs for the SaaS application, refer to the generic OIDC documentation.
Your MCP server needs to perform an OAuth 2.0 authorization flow to get an
access_token from the SaaS app created in Step 1. When setting up the OAuth client on your MCP server, you will need to paste in the OAuth endpoints and credentials from the SaaS app.
To add OAuth endpoints and credentials to our example MCP server:
-
Create the following Workers secrets:
-
When prompted to enter a secret value, paste the corresponding values from your SaaS app:
Workers secret SaaS app field
ACCESS_CLIENT_ID
Client ID
ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET
Client secret
ACCESS_TOKEN_URL
Token endpoint
ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL
Authorization endpoint
ACCESS_JWKS_URL
Key endpoint
-
Configure a cookie encryption key:
a. Generate a random string:
b. Store the string in a Workers secret:
You should now be able to connect to your MCP server running at
https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/sse using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.
To test in Workers AI Playground:
-
Go to Workers AI Playground ↗.
-
Under MCP Servers, enter
https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/ssefor the MCP server URL.
-
Select Connect.
-
A popup window will appear requesting access to the MCP server. Select Approve.
-
Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.
Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. The MCP server should successfully obtain an
access_token from Cloudflare Access.
