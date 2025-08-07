Secure MCP servers with Access for SaaS

You can secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers by using Cloudflare Access as an OAuth Single Sign-On (SSO) provider.

This guide walks through how to deploy a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers that requires Cloudflare Access for authentication. When users connect to the MCP server using an MCP client, they will be prompted to log in to your identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.

Prerequisites

1. Deploy an example MCP server

To deploy our example MCP server ↗ on Workers:

Open a terminal and clone our example project: Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- mcp-server-cf-access --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-cf-access When asked if you want to deploy to Cloudflare, select No. Go to the project directory: Terminal window cd mcp-server-cf-access Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be OAUTH_KV if you want to run the example as written. Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace create "OAUTH_KV" The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID: { "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "OAUTH_KV", "id" : "<YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" } ] } Open wrangler.jsonc in an editor and insert your OAUTH_KV namespace ID: "kv_namespaces" : [ { " binding " : "OAUTH_KV" , " id " : "<YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" } ] , You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

The Worker will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

2. Create an Access for SaaS app

Dashboard

API In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications. Select SaaS. In Application, enter a custom name (for example, MCP server ) and select the textbox that appears below. Select OIDC as the authentication protocol. Select Add application. In Redirect URLs, enter the authorization callback URL for your MCP server. The callback URL for our example MCP server is https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback Copy the following values to input into our example MCP server. Other MCP servers may require different sets of input values. Client secret

Client ID

Token endpoint

Authorization endpoint

Key endpoint (Optional) Under Advanced settings, turn on Refresh tokens if you want to reduce the number of times a user needs to log in to the identity provider. Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server. Save the application. Make a POST request to the Access applications endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Add an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "MCP server", "type": "saas", "saas_app": { "auth_type": "oidc", "redirect_uris": [ "https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback" ], "grant_type": [ "authorization_code", "refresh_tokens" ], "refresh_token_options": { "lifetime": "90d" } }, "policies": [ "f174e90a-fafe-4643-bbbc-4a0ed4fc8415" ], "allowed_idps": [] }' Copy the client_id and client_secret returned in the response. To determine the OAuth endpoint URLs for the SaaS application, refer to the generic OIDC documentation.

3. Configure your MCP server

Your MCP server needs to perform an OAuth 2.0 authorization flow to get an access_token from the SaaS app created in Step 1. When setting up the OAuth client on your MCP server, you will need to paste in the OAuth endpoints and credentials from the SaaS app.

To add OAuth endpoints and credentials to our example MCP server:

Create the following Workers secrets: Terminal window wrangler secret put ACCESS_CLIENT_ID wrangler secret put ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET wrangler secret put ACCESS_TOKEN_URL wrangler secret put ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL wrangler secret put ACCESS_JWKS_URL When prompted to enter a secret value, paste the corresponding values from your SaaS app: Workers secret SaaS app field ACCESS_CLIENT_ID Client ID ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET Client secret ACCESS_TOKEN_URL Token endpoint ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL Authorization endpoint ACCESS_JWKS_URL Key endpoint Configure a cookie encryption key: a. Generate a random string: Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32 b. Store the string in a Workers secret: Terminal window wrangler secret put COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY

4. Test the connection

You should now be able to connect to your MCP server running at https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/sse using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

Go to Workers AI Playground ↗. Under MCP Servers, enter https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/sse for the MCP server URL. Select Connect. A popup window will appear requesting access to the MCP server. Select Approve. Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.