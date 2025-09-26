Deploy WARP on headless Linux machines

This tutorial explains how to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client on Linux devices using a service token and an installation script. This deployment workflow is designed for headless servers - that is, servers which do not have access to a browser for identity provider logins - and for situations where you want to fully automate the onboarding process. Because devices will not register through an identity provider, identity-based policies and logging will be unavailable.

Note This tutorial focuses on deploying WARP as an endpoint device agent. If you are looking to deploy WARP as a gateway to a private network, refer to the WARP Connector documentation.

Prerequisites

1. Create a service token

Fully automated deployments rely on a service token to enroll the WARP client in your Zero Trust organization. You can use the same token to enroll multiple devices, or generate a unique token per device if they require different device profile settings.

To create a service token:

Dashboard

API

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Service Auth > Service Tokens. Select Create Service Token. Name the service token. The name allows you to easily identify events related to the token in the logs and to revoke the token individually. Choose a Service Token Duration. This sets the expiration date for the token. Select Generate token. You will see the generated Client ID and Client Secret for the service token, as well as their respective request headers. Copy the Client Secret. Warning This is the only time Cloudflare Access will display the Client Secret. If you lose the Client Secret, you must generate a new service token. Make a POST request to the Access Service Tokens endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Service Tokens Write Create a service token curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/service_tokens" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "CI/CD token", "duration": "8760h" }' Copy the client_id and client_secret values returned in the response. Response "result" : { " client_id " : "88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access" , " client_secret " : "bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5" , " created_at " : "2025-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " expires_at " : "2026-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " id " : "3537a672-e4d8-4d89-aab9-26cb622918a1" , " name " : "CI/CD token" , " updated_at " : "2025-09-25T22:26:26Z" , " duration " : "8760h" , " client_secret_version " : 1 } Warning This is the only time Cloudflare Access will display the Client Secret. If you lose the Client Secret, you must generate a new service token. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Access: Service Tokens Write Configure the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token" "example_service_token" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "Example service token" duration = "8760h" lifecycle { create_before_destroy = true } } Get the Client ID and Client Secret of the service token: Example: Output to CLI Output the Client ID and Client Secret to the Terraform state file: output "example_service_token_client_id" { value = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token . example_service_token . client_id } output "example_service_token_client_secret" { value = cloudflare_zero_trust_access_service_token . example_service_token . client_secret sensitive = true } Apply the configuration: Terminal window terraform apply Read the Client ID and Client Secret: Terminal window terraform output -raw example_service_token_client_id Terminal window terraform output -raw example_service_token_client_secret Example: Store in HashiCorp Vault resource "vault_generic_secret" "example_service_token" { path = "kv/cloudflare/example_service_token" data_json = jsonencode ({ "CLIENT_ID" = cloudflare_access_service_token.example_service_token.client_id "CLIENT_SECRET" = cloudflare_access_service_token.example_service_token.client_secret }) }

2. Configure device enrollment permissions

Device enrollment permissions determine the users and devices that can register WARP with your Zero Trust organization.

To allow devices to enroll using a service token:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > WARP Client. In Device enrollment permissions, select Manage. In the Policies tab, select Create new policy. A new tab will open with the policy creation page. For Action, select Service Auth. For the Selector field, you have two options: you can either allow all service tokens ( Any Access Service Token ) or specific service tokens ( Service Token ). For example: Rule Action Rule type Selector Value Service Auth Include Service Token <TOKEN-NAME> Save the policy. Go back to Device enrollment permissions and add the newly created policy to your permissions. Select Save.

3. Create an installation script

You can use a shell script to automate WARP installation and registration. The following example shows how to deploy WARP on Ubuntu 24.04.

In a terminal, create a new .sh file using a text editor. For example: Terminal window vim install_warp.sh Press i to enter insert mode and add the following lines: #!/bin/bash set -e # Download and install the WARP client function warp () { curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/pubkey.gpg | sudo gpg --yes --dearmor --output /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/ $( lsb_release -cs ) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare-client.list sudo apt-get update --assume-yes sudo apt-get install --assume-yes cloudflare-warp } # Create an MDM file with your WARP deployment parameters function mdm () { sudo touch /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml cat > /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml < < "EOF" < dict> <key>auth_client_id</key> <string>88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access</string> <key>auth_client_secret</key> <string>bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5</string> <key>auto_connect</key> <integer>1</integer> <key>onboarding</key> <false/> <key>organization</key> <string>your-team-name</string> <key>service_mode</key> <string>warp</string> </dict> EOF } #main program warp mdm If you are using Debian or RHEL / CentOS, modify the warp() function so that it installs the correct WARP package ↗ for your OS. Modify the values in the mdm() function: For auth_client_id and auth_client_secret , replace the string values with the Client ID and Client Secret of your service token. For organization , replace your-team-name with your Zero Trust team name . (Optional) Add or modify other WARP deployment parameters according to your preferences. Press esc , then type :x and press Enter to save and exit.

4. Install WARP

To install WARP using the example script:

Make the script executable: Terminal window chmod +x install_warp.sh Run the script: Terminal window sudo ./install_warp.sh