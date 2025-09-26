 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Deploy WARP on headless Linux machines

Last reviewed: about 22 hours ago

This tutorial explains how to deploy the Cloudflare WARP client on Linux devices using a service token and an installation script. This deployment workflow is designed for headless servers - that is, servers which do not have access to a browser for identity provider logins - and for situations where you want to fully automate the onboarding process. Because devices will not register through an identity provider, identity-based policies and logging will be unavailable.

Prerequisites

1. Create a service token

Fully automated deployments rely on a service token to enroll the WARP client in your Zero Trust organization. You can use the same token to enroll multiple devices, or generate a unique token per device if they require different device profile settings.

To create a service token:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Service Auth > Service Tokens.

  2. Select Create Service Token.

  3. Name the service token. The name allows you to easily identify events related to the token in the logs and to revoke the token individually.

  4. Choose a Service Token Duration. This sets the expiration date for the token.

  5. Select Generate token. You will see the generated Client ID and Client Secret for the service token, as well as their respective request headers.

  6. Copy the Client Secret.

2. Configure device enrollment permissions

Device enrollment permissions determine the users and devices that can register WARP with your Zero Trust organization.

To allow devices to enroll using a service token:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Settings > WARP Client.

  2. In Device enrollment permissions, select Manage.

  3. In the Policies tab, select Create new policy. A new tab will open with the policy creation page.

  4. For Action, select Service Auth.

  5. For the Selector field, you have two options: you can either allow all service tokens (Any Access Service Token) or specific service tokens (Service Token). For example:

    Rule ActionRule typeSelectorValue
    Service AuthIncludeService Token<TOKEN-NAME>

  6. Save the policy.

  7. Go back to Device enrollment permissions and add the newly created policy to your permissions.

  8. Select Save.

3. Create an installation script

You can use a shell script to automate WARP installation and registration. The following example shows how to deploy WARP on Ubuntu 24.04.

  1. In a terminal, create a new .sh file using a text editor. For example:

    Terminal window
    vim install_warp.sh

  2. Press i to enter insert mode and add the following lines:

    #!/bin/bash
    set -e
    

    # Download and install the WARP client
    function warp() {
        curl -fsSL https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/pubkey.gpg | sudo gpg --yes --dearmor --output /usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg
        echo "deb [signed-by=/usr/share/keyrings/cloudflare-warp-archive-keyring.gpg] https://pkg.cloudflareclient.com/ $(lsb_release -cs) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/cloudflare-client.list
        sudo apt-get update --assume-yes
        sudo apt-get install --assume-yes cloudflare-warp
    }
    

    # Create an MDM file with your WARP deployment parameters
    function mdm() {
      sudo touch /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml
      cat > /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml << "EOF"
    <dict>
        <key>auth_client_id</key>
        <string>88bf3b6d86161464f6509f7219099e57.access</string>
        <key>auth_client_secret</key>
        <string>bdd31cbc4dec990953e39163fbbb194c93313ca9f0a6e420346af9d326b1d2a5</string>
        <key>auto_connect</key>
        <integer>1</integer>
        <key>onboarding</key>
        <false/>
        <key>organization</key>
        <string>your-team-name</string>
        <key>service_mode</key>
        <string>warp</string>
    </dict>
    EOF
    }
    

    #main program
    warp
    mdm

  3. If you are using Debian or RHEL / CentOS, modify the warp() function so that it installs the correct WARP package for your OS.

  4. Modify the values in the mdm() function:

    1. For auth_client_id and auth_client_secret, replace the string values with the Client ID and Client Secret of your service token.
    2. For organization, replace your-team-name with your Zero Trust team name.
    3. (Optional) Add or modify other WARP deployment parameters according to your preferences.

  5. Press esc, then type :x and press Enter to save and exit.

4. Install WARP

To install WARP using the example script:

  1. Make the script executable:

    Terminal window
    chmod +x install_warp.sh

  2. Run the script:

    Terminal window
    sudo ./install_warp.sh

WARP is now deployed with the configuration parameters stored in /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/mdm.xml. Assuming auto_connect is configured, WARP will automatically connect to your Zero Trust organization. Once connected, the device will appear in Zero Trust under My Team > Devices with the email non_identity@<team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com.