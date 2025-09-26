The descriptions below detail the fields available for ipsec_logs .

Level

Type: string

The level of the log.

LocalIP

Type: string

The local IP address associated with the log.

LocalPort

Type: int

The local port associated with the log.

Message

Type: string

The log message.

RemoteIP

Type: string

The remote IP address associated with the log.

RemotePort

Type: int

The remote port associated with the log.

Type: int or string

Timestamp at which the log occurred.