IPSec Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
ipsec_logs.
Type:
string
The level of the log.
Type:
string
The local IP address associated with the log.
Type:
int
The local port associated with the log.
Type:
string
The log message.
Type:
string
The remote IP address associated with the log.
Type:
int
The remote port associated with the log.
Type:
int or string
Timestamp at which the log occurred.
