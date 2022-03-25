Delete a rule in a ruleset

Deletes a single rule in a ruleset at the account or zone level.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

Operation Method + Endpoint Delete an individual rule External link icon Open external link (account) DELETE /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID> Delete an individual rule (zone) DELETE /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>

If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.

The following example deletes rule <RULE_ID_1> belonging to ruleset <RULESET_ID> . Request curl -X DELETE \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_1>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" Response { "result": { "id": "<RULESET_ID>", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My first custom ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "12", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID_2>", "version": "2", "action": "js_challenge", "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0", "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation", "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF_2>", "enabled": true } ], "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.