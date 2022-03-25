Delete a rule in a ruleset
Deletes a single rule in a ruleset at the account or zone level.
Use one of the following API endpoints:
|Operation
|Method + Endpoint
|Delete an individual rule (account)
DELETE /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>
|Delete an individual rule (zone)
DELETE /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>
If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a
200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.
Example
The following example deletes rule
<RULE_ID_1> belonging to ruleset
<RULESET_ID>.
Request
Response
The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.