Delete a rule in a ruleset

Deletes a single rule in a ruleset at the account or zone level.

Use one of the following API endpoints:

OperationMethod + Endpoint
Delete an individual rule (account)DELETE /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>
Delete an individual rule (zone)DELETE /zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID>

If the delete operation succeeds, the API method call returns a 200 OK HTTP status code with the complete ruleset in the response body.

Example

The following example deletes rule <RULE_ID_1> belonging to ruleset <RULESET_ID>.

Request
curl -X DELETE \

"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>/rules/<RULE_ID_1>" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"
Response
{
  "result": {
    "id": "<RULESET_ID>",
    "name": "Custom Ruleset 1",
    "description": "My first custom ruleset",
    "kind": "custom",
    "version": "12",
    "rules": [
      {
        "id": "<RULE_ID_2>",
        "version": "2",
        "action": "js_challenge",
        "expression": "(ip.geoip.country eq \"GB\" or ip.geoip.country eq \"FR\") or cf.threat_score > 0",
        "description": "challenge GB and FR or based on IP Reputation",
        "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
        "ref": "<RULE_REF_2>",
        "enabled": true
      }
    ],
    "last_updated": "2021-07-22T12:54:58.144683Z",
    "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
  },
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": []

}

The response includes the complete ruleset after deleting the rule.