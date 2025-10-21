WARP with firewall
If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict or intercept Internet traffic, you may need to exempt the following IP addresses and domains to allow the WARP client to connect.
The WARP client connects to Cloudflare via a standard HTTPS connection outside the tunnel for operations like registration or settings changes. To perform these operations, you must allow
zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com which will lookup the following IP addresses:
- IPv4 API Endpoints:
162.159.137.105and
162.159.138.105
- IPv6 API Endpoints:
2606:4700:7::a29f:8969and
2606:4700:7::a29f:8a69
If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow
zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com. Even though
zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.
In Gateway with DoH mode, the WARP client sends DNS requests to Gateway over an HTTPS connection. For DNS to work correctly, you must allow
<ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com which will lookup the following IPs:
- IPv4 DoH Addresses:
162.159.36.1and
162.159.46.1
- IPv6 DoH Addresses:
2606:4700:4700::1111and
2606:4700:4700::1001
If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow
<ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com. Even though
<ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.
If you are deploying the Cloudflare One Agent on Android/ChromeOS, you must also add
cloudflare-dns.com to your firewall exception list. On Android/ChromeOS devices, WARP uses
cloudflare-dns.com to resolve domains on your Split Tunnel list.
When you log in to your Zero Trust organization, you will have to complete the authentication steps required by your organization in the browser window that opens. To perform these operations, you must allow the following domains:
- The IdP used to authenticate to Cloudflare Zero Trust
<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com
WARP connects to the following IP addresses, depending on which tunnel protocol is configured for your device (WireGuard or MASQUE). All network traffic from your device to Cloudflare goes through these IPs and ports over UDP.
|IPv4 address
162.159.193.0/24
|IPv6 address
2606:4700:100::/48
|Default port
UDP 2408
|Fallback ports
UDP 500
UDP 1701
UDP 4500
|IPv4 address
162.159.197.0/24
|IPv6 address
2606:4700:102::/48
|Default port
UDP 443
|Fallback ports
UDP 500
UDP 1701
UDP 4500
UDP 4443
UDP 8443
UDP 8095
TCP 443 1
The following domains are used as part of our captive portal check:
cloudflareportal.com
cloudflareok.com
cloudflarecp.com
www.msftconnecttest.com
captive.apple.com
connectivitycheck.gstatic.com
As part of establishing the WARP connection, the client runs connectivity checks inside and outside of the WARP tunnel.
The client connects to the following destinations to verify general Internet connectivity outside of the WARP tunnel. Make sure that these IPs and domains are on your firewall allowlist.
engage.cloudflareclient.com: The client will always send requests directly to an IP in the WARP ingress IPv4 or IPv6 range (or to your
override_warp_endpointif set). Requests will not use a proxy server, even if one is configured for the system.
162.159.197.3
2606:4700:102::3
If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow
engage.cloudflareclient.com. Even though
engage.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.
The WARP client connects to the following IPs to verify connectivity inside of the WARP tunnel:
162.159.197.4
2606:4700:102::4
Because this check happens inside of the tunnel, you do not need to add these IPs to your firewall allowlist. However, since the requests go through Gateway, ensure that they are not blocked by a Gateway HTTP or Network policy.
If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow
connectivity.cloudflareclient.com. Even though
connectivity.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.
The WARP client reports connectivity issues to our NEL endpoint via
a.nel.cloudflare.com. This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.
The WARP client generates ICMP traffic to the WARP ingress IPs when running tunnel latency tests. This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.
The WARP client attempts to synchronize the exact time by NTP (
UDP 123) to Cloudflare's Time Service via
time.cloudflare.com. This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.
If your organization does not currently allow inbound/outbound communication over the IP addresses, ports, and domains described above, you must manually add an exception. The rule at a minimum needs to be scoped to the following process based on your platform:
-
Windows:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe
-
macOS: You must explicitly allow both the core networking daemon and GUI component as shown in the following instructions.
-
Core networking daemon:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP
This binary does not have a Bundle ID and must be allowed via full path.
-
GUI component, choose one of the following three identifiers depending on your MDM or firewall vendor's preferred format:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app(Path)
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP(Path)
com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1dot1.macos(Bundle ID)
-
To run Digital Experience Monitoring tests, you will need to allow the
warp-dex process to generate network traffic to your target destinations:
- Windows:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-dex.exe
- macOS:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/warp-dex
To use the network connectivity tests built into the WARP GUI, you will need to allow the GUI application to generate network traffic:
- Windows:
C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe
- macOS:
/Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app
- Local Domain Fallback - Resolve selected domains via local DNS instead of Cloudflare Gateway.
- Split Tunnels - Control which traffic goes through WARP by including or excluding specific IPs or domains.
-
Required for HTTP/2 fallback ↩
