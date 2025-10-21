WARP with firewall

If your organization uses a firewall or other policies to restrict or intercept Internet traffic, you may need to exempt the following IP addresses and domains to allow the WARP client to connect.

Client orchestration API

The WARP client connects to Cloudflare via a standard HTTPS connection outside the tunnel for operations like registration or settings changes. To perform these operations, you must allow zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com which will lookup the following IP addresses:

IPv4 API Endpoints: 162.159.137.105 and 162.159.138.105

and IPv6 API Endpoints: 2606:4700:7::a29f:8969 and 2606:4700:7::a29f:8a69

If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com . Even though zero-trust-client.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.

DoH IP

Note Only required for Gateway with DoH mode.

In Gateway with DoH mode, the WARP client sends DNS requests to Gateway over an HTTPS connection. For DNS to work correctly, you must allow <ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com which will lookup the following IPs:

IPv4 DoH Addresses: 162.159.36.1 and 162.159.46.1

and IPv6 DoH Addresses: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001

If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow <ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com . Even though <ACCOUNT_ID>.cloudflare-gateway.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.

Android devices

If you are deploying the Cloudflare One Agent on Android/ChromeOS, you must also add cloudflare-dns.com to your firewall exception list. On Android/ChromeOS devices, WARP uses cloudflare-dns.com to resolve domains on your Split Tunnel list.

Client authentication endpoint

When you log in to your Zero Trust organization, you will have to complete the authentication steps required by your organization in the browser window that opens. To perform these operations, you must allow the following domains:

The IdP used to authenticate to Cloudflare Zero Trust

<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com

WARP ingress IP

WARP connects to the following IP addresses, depending on which tunnel protocol is configured for your device (WireGuard or MASQUE). All network traffic from your device to Cloudflare goes through these IPs and ports over UDP.

WireGuard

IPv4 address 162.159.193.0/24 IPv6 address 2606:4700:100::/48 Default port UDP 2408 Fallback ports UDP 500

UDP 1701

UDP 4500

MASQUE

IPv4 address 162.159.197.0/24 IPv6 address 2606:4700:102::/48 Default port UDP 443 Fallback ports UDP 500

UDP 1701

UDP 4500

UDP 4443

UDP 8443

UDP 8095

TCP 443 1

Note Before you log in to your Zero Trust organization, you may see the IPv4 range 162.159.192.0/24 . This IP is used for consumer WARP services (1.1.1.1 w/ WARP) and is not required for Zero Trust deployments.

Captive portal

The following domains are used as part of our captive portal check:

cloudflareportal.com

cloudflareok.com

cloudflarecp.com

www.msftconnecttest.com

captive.apple.com

connectivitycheck.gstatic.com

Connectivity checks

As part of establishing the WARP connection, the client runs connectivity checks inside and outside of the WARP tunnel.

Outside tunnel

The client connects to the following destinations to verify general Internet connectivity outside of the WARP tunnel. Make sure that these IPs and domains are on your firewall allowlist.

engage.cloudflareclient.com : The client will always send requests directly to an IP in the WARP ingress IPv4 or IPv6 range (or to your override_warp_endpoint if set). Requests will not use a proxy server, even if one is configured for the system.

: The client will always send requests directly to an IP in the WARP ingress IPv4 or IPv6 range (or to your if set). Requests will not use a proxy server, even if one is configured for the system. 162.159.197.3

2606:4700:102::3

If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow engage.cloudflareclient.com . Even though engage.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.

Inside tunnel

The WARP client connects to the following IPs to verify connectivity inside of the WARP tunnel:

162.159.197.4

2606:4700:102::4

Because this check happens inside of the tunnel, you do not need to add these IPs to your firewall allowlist. However, since the requests go through Gateway, ensure that they are not blocked by a Gateway HTTP or Network policy.

If your firewall allows traffic only by domain, you may need to explicitly allow connectivity.cloudflareclient.com . Even though connectivity.cloudflareclient.com may resolve to different IP addresses, WARP overrides the resolved IPs with the IPs listed above. To avoid connectivity issues, ensure that the above IPs are permitted through your firewall.

NEL reporting (optional)

The WARP client reports connectivity issues to our NEL endpoint via a.nel.cloudflare.com . This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.

Latency statistics (optional)

The WARP client generates ICMP traffic to the WARP ingress IPs when running tunnel latency tests. This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.

Time synchronization (optional)

The WARP client attempts to synchronize the exact time by NTP ( UDP 123 ) to Cloudflare's Time Service via time.cloudflare.com . This is not technically required to operate but will result in errors in our logs if not excluded properly.

Scope of firewall rules

Required scopes

If your organization does not currently allow inbound/outbound communication over the IP addresses, ports, and domains described above, you must manually add an exception. The rule at a minimum needs to be scoped to the following process based on your platform:

Windows: C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-svc.exe

macOS: You must explicitly allow both the core networking daemon and GUI component as shown in the following instructions. Core networking daemon: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/CloudflareWARP This binary does not have a Bundle ID and must be allowed via full path. GUI component, choose one of the following three identifiers depending on your MDM or firewall vendor's preferred format: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app (Path) /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/MacOS/Cloudflare WARP (Path) com.cloudflare.1dot1dot1dot1dot1.macos (Bundle ID) Warning Due to changes in macOS Sequoia version 15.0 and 15.0.1., you must update your macOS firewall settings to allow the WARP client to manage your device's firewall. To ensure proper functionality, disable the Block all incoming connections ↗ option in your macOS firewall settings.



Optional scopes

DEX tests

To run Digital Experience Monitoring tests, you will need to allow the warp-dex process to generate network traffic to your target destinations:

Windows: C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\warp-dex.exe

macOS: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app/Contents/Resources/warp-dex

WARP network statistics

To use the network connectivity tests built into the WARP GUI, you will need to allow the GUI application to generate network traffic:

Windows: C:\Program Files\Cloudflare\Cloudflare WARP\Cloudflare WARP.exe

macOS: /Applications/Cloudflare WARP.app

Related resources