If you are a Magic Transit or Cloudflare WAN user, you are automatically provided with a standard list of Cloudflare Network Firewall (formerly Magic Firewall) features. For additional features available for purchase, refer to the list of advanced features below.

Standard features

Filtering rules based on protocol, port, IP addresses, packet length, and bit field match .

length, and . Fast propagation of rule changes in less than a minute.

Single dashboard to manage firewall and network configuration.

and network configuration. Programmable API for automated deployment and management — compatible with infrastructure-as-code platforms like Terraform.

Traffic analytics per rule in the dashboard and using the GraphQL API.

Integration with Cloudflare WAN network-as-a-service.

Included DDoS protection with Magic Transit.

Advanced features

All standard features are included with the purchase of the advanced features below: