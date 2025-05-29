Find account and zone IDs

Once you set up a new account and add your domain to Cloudflare, you may need access to your zone and account IDs for API operations.

Copy your Account ID

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. From the Accounts page, locate your account. Select the menu button at the end of the account row. Select Copy account ID.

Users with a single account

To copy the account ID when you only have one account:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . From Account Home page, select the menu button next to your account name. From the list that appears, select Copy account ID.

Copy your Zone ID

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . From the Accounts page, locate and select your account. From the Overview page for your account, locate the API section towards the bottom of the page.

Under Zone ID select Click to copy. You can also find your Account ID under the API section.

Find account ID (Workers and Pages)

You can also find your account ID from the Workers & Pages section of your account.