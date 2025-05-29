Find account and zone IDs
Once you set up a new account and add your domain to Cloudflare, you may need access to your zone and account IDs for API operations.
-
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
-
From the Accounts page, locate your account.
-
Select the menu button at the end of the account row.
-
Select Copy account ID.
To copy the account ID when you only have one account:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- From Account Home page, select the menu button next to your account name.
- From the list that appears, select Copy account ID.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- From the Accounts page, locate and select your account.
- From the Overview page for your account, locate the API section towards the bottom of the page.
- Under Zone ID select Click to copy. You can also find your Account ID under the API section.
You can also find your account ID from the Workers & Pages section of your account.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account.
- Go to Workers & Pages. The Account details section contains your Account ID.
- To copy the Account ID, select Click to copy.
