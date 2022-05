Cloudflare Network Analytics

Cloudflare Network Analytics v2 (beta) provides near real-time visibility into network and transport-layer traffic patterns and DDoS attacks. Network Analytics visualizes packet and bit-level data, the same data available via the Network Analytics v2 dataset of the GraphQL Analytics API. The Network Analytics v2 dashboard is available in beta. For guidance on the Network Analytics v1 dashboard, refer to Understanding Cloudflare Network Analytics v1 External link icon Open external link in the Support KB.