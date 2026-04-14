Connect Workers to Cloudflare Mesh
This example demonstrates how to use a VPC Network binding with Cloudflare Mesh to connect to any private service in your account from a Worker — without pre-registering individual hosts or specifying a tunnel UUID.
When you bind to Cloudflare Mesh using
network_id: "cf1:network", your Worker can reach any Mesh node, client device, or subnet route in your account.
- A Cloudflare Mesh node connected to your private network
- Private services running behind your Mesh node (for example, an internal API, database, or web application)
Bind your Worker to Cloudflare Mesh using
network_id: "cf1:network" in your Wrangler configuration:
With this single binding, your Worker can reach any service across all tunnels and Mesh nodes in your account.
Use the VPC Network binding to access services by private IP address. Cloudflare Mesh currently supports IP-based routing only.
Unlike VPC Services, the URL you pass to
fetch() determines the actual destination. You can reach any IP and port accessible through your Mesh network without creating separate bindings for each service.
Deploy your Worker and verify it can reach your private services:
- Learn more about VPC Networks configuration options
- Refer to the Workers Binding API reference
- Set up Cloudflare Mesh for your account
- Explore other examples