Connect Workers to Cloudflare Mesh

This example demonstrates how to use a VPC Network binding with Cloudflare Mesh to connect to any private service in your account from a Worker — without pre-registering individual hosts or specifying a tunnel UUID.

When you bind to Cloudflare Mesh using network_id: "cf1:network" , your Worker can reach any Mesh node, client device, or subnet route in your account.

Prerequisites

A Cloudflare Mesh node connected to your private network

Private services running behind your Mesh node (for example, an internal API, database, or web application)

1. Configure your Worker

Bind your Worker to Cloudflare Mesh using network_id: "cf1:network" in your Wrangler configuration:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml JSONC { " $schema " : "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" , " name " : "mesh-gateway" , " main " : "src/index.js" , // Set this to today's date " compatibility_date " : "2026-04-14" , " vpc_networks " : [ { " binding " : "MESH" , " network_id " : "cf1:network" , " remote " : true } ] } Explain Code TOML " $schema " = "./node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json" name = "mesh-gateway" main = "src/index.js" # Set this to today's date compatibility_date = "2026-04-14" [[ vpc_networks ]] binding = "MESH" network_id = "cf1:network" remote = true Explain Code

With this single binding, your Worker can reach any service across all tunnels and Mesh nodes in your account.

2. Implement the Worker

Use the VPC Network binding to access services by private IP address. Cloudflare Mesh currently supports IP-based routing only.

index.js // Replace with the Mesh IP and port of your private service const NODE_IP = "10.0.1.50" ; const NODE_PORT = 8080 ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { try { const response = await env . MESH . fetch ( `http:// ${ NODE_IP } : ${ NODE_PORT } /api/data` , ) ; return response ; } catch ( error ) { // fetch() throws if the VPC Network cannot connect to the target return new Response ( "Service unavailable" , { status : 503 } ) ; } }, }; Explain Code

Unlike VPC Services, the URL you pass to fetch() determines the actual destination. You can reach any IP and port accessible through your Mesh network without creating separate bindings for each service.

3. Deploy and test

Deploy your Worker and verify it can reach your private services:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

Terminal window # Test accessing the internal user API curl https://mesh-gateway.workers.dev/api/users # Test accessing metrics by private IP curl https://mesh-gateway.workers.dev/api/metrics