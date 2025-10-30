Use Logpush with IDS

You can use Logpush with Magic Firewall IDS to log detected risks:

Follow the Manage Lopush with cURL tutorial to validate your Logpush destination and define a Logpush job.

Consult the Logpush Destination docs to learn about what destinations Logpush supports. The documentation will also instruct you on how to correctly format the destination URL for Logpush.

Magic IDS is an account-scoped dataset. This means the string /zone/<ZONE_ID> in the Cloudflare API URLs in the tutorial should be replaced with /account/<ACCOUNT_ID> .

Consult the Magic IDS Detection fields doc to know what fields you want configured for the job.

When creating the Logpush job, the dataset field should equal magic_ids_detections .