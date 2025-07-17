 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Manage Logpush with cURL

You can manage your Cloudflare Logpush service from the command line using cURL.

Before getting started, review the following documentation:

Step 1 - Get ownership challenge

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Get ownership challenge
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/ownership" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2"
  }'

Parameters

Response

A challenge file will be written to the destination, and the filename will be in the response (the filename may be expressed as a path if appropriate for your destination). For example:

{
  "success": true,
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "filename": "burritobot/logs/ownership-challenge.txt",
    "valid": true,
    "message": ""
  }
}

You will need to provide the token contained in this file when creating a job in the next step.

Step 2 - Create a job

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Create Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs" \
  --request POST \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "output_options": {
        "field_names": [
            "ClientIP",
            "ClientRequestHost",
            "ClientRequestMethod",
            "ClientRequestURI",
            "EdgeEndTimestamp",
            "EdgeResponseBytes",
            "EdgeResponseStatus",
            "EdgeStartTimestamp",
            "RayID"
        ],
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "ownership_challenge": "<OWNERSHIP_CHALLENGE_TOKEN>"
  }'

Parameters

  • name (optional) - We suggest using your domain name as the job name; the name cannot be changed after the job is created.
  • destination_conf - Refer to Destination for details.
  • dataset - The category of logs you want to receive. Refer to Log fields for the full list of supported datasets; this parameter cannot be changed after the job is created.
  • output_options (optional) - Refer to Log Output Options.
    • Typically includes the desired fields and timestamp format.
    • Set the timestamp format to RFC 3339 (&timestamps=rfc3339) for:
  • ownership_challenge - Challenge token required to prove destination ownership.
  • kind (optional) - Used to differentiate between Logpush and Edge Log Delivery jobs. Refer to Kind for details.
  • filter (optional) - Refer to Filters for details.

Response

In the response, you get a newly-created job ID. For example:

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": false,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": null,
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Step 3 - Enable (update) a job

Start by retrieving information about a specific job, using a job ID:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
Get Logpush job details
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": false,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": null,
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Note that by default a job is not enabled ("enabled": false).

If you do not remember your job ID, you can retrieve it using your zone ID:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
List Logpush jobs
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Next, to enable the job, send an update request:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Update Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request PUT \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "enabled": true
  }'

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": true,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": null,
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Once the job is enabled, you will start receiving logs within a few minutes and then in batches as soon as possible until you disable the job. For zones with very high request volume, it may take several hours before you start receiving logs for the first time.

In addition to modifying enabled, you can also update the value for output_options. To modify destination_conf, you will need to request an ownership challenge and provide the associated token with your update request. You can also delete your current job and create a new one.

Once a job has been enabled and has started executing, the last_complete field will show the time when the last batch of logs was successfully sent to the destination:

Request to get job by ID and see last_complete info

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
Get Logpush job details
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "enabled": true,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": "2018-08-09T21:26:00Z",
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Optional - Delete a job

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Delete Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request DELETE \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Be careful when deleting a job because this action cannot be reversed.

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {},
  "success": true
}

Optional - Retrieve your job

Retrieve a specific job, using the job ID:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
Get Logpush job details
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": [
    {
      "id": <JOB_ID>,
      "dataset": "http_requests",
      "enabled": true,
      "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
      "output_options": {
        "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
      },
      "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
      "last_complete": null,
      "last_error": null,
      "error_message": null
    }
  ],
  "success": true
}

Retrieve all jobs for all datasets:

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
List Logpush jobs
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": [
    {
      "id": <JOB_ID>,
      "dataset": "spectrum_events",
      "enabled": true,
      "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
      "output_options": {
        "field_names": ["Application", "ClientAsn", "ClientIP", "ColoCode", "Event", "OriginIP", "Status"],
      },
      "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
      "last_complete": "2019-10-01T00:25:00Z",
      "last_error": null,
      "error_message": null
    },
    {
      "id": <JOB_ID>,
      "dataset": "http_requests",
      "enabled": false,
      "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
      "output_options": {
        "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
      },
      "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
      "last_complete": "2019-09-24T21:15:00Z",
      "last_error": null,
      "error_message": null
    }
  ]
}

Optional - Update output_options

If you want to add (or remove) fields, change the timestamp format, or enable protection against the Log4j - CVE-2021-44228 vulnerability, first retrieve the current output_options for your zone.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
  • Logs Read
Get Logpush job details
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request GET \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN"

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "kind": "",
    "enabled": true,
    "name": "<DOMAIN_NAME>",
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": "2021-12-14T19:56:49Z",
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}

Next, edit the output_options as desired and create a PUT request. The following example enables the CVE-2021-44228 redaction option.

Required API token permissions

 At least one of the following token permissions is required:
  • Logs Write
Update Logpush job
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/logpush/jobs/$JOB_ID" \
  --request PUT \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "output_options": {
        "field_names": [
            "ClientIP",
            "ClientRequestHost",
            "ClientRequestMethod",
            "ClientRequestURI",
            "EdgeEndTimestamp",
            "EdgeResponseBytes",
            "EdgeResponseStatus",
            "EdgeStartTimestamp",
            "RayID"
        ],
        "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    }
  }'

Note that at this time, the CVE-2021-44228 option is not available through the UI, and updating your Logpush job through the UI will remove this option.

Response

{
  "errors": [],
  "messages": [],
  "result": {
    "id": <JOB_ID>,
    "dataset": "http_requests",
    "kind": "",
    "enabled": true,
    "name": null,
    "output_options": {
      "field_names": ["ClientIP", "ClientRequestHost", "ClientRequestMethod", "ClientRequestURI", "EdgeEndTimestamp","EdgeResponseBytes", "EdgeResponseStatus", "EdgeStartTimestamp", "RayID"],
      "timestamp_format": "rfc3339"
    },
    "destination_conf": "s3://<BUCKET_PATH>?region=us-west-2",
    "last_complete": "2021-12-14T20:02:19Z",
    "last_error": null,
    "error_message": null
  },
  "success": true
}