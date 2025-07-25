The descriptions below detail the fields available for magic_ids_detections .

Action

Type: string

What action was taken on the packet. Possible values are pass | block.

ColoCity

Type: string

The city where the detection occurred.

ColoCode

Type: string

The IATA airport code corresponding to where the detection occurred.

DestinationIP

Type: string

The destination IP of the packet which triggered the detection.

DestinationPort

Type: int

The destination port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.

Protocol

Type: string

The layer 4 protocol of the packet which triggered the detection. Possible values are tcp | udp | any. Variant any means a detection occurred at a lower layer (such as IP).

SignatureID

Type: int

The signature ID of the detection.

SignatureMessage

Type: string

The signature message of the detection. Describes what the packet is attempting to do.

SignatureRevision

Type: int

The signature revision of the detection.

SourceIP

Type: string

The source IP of packet which triggered the detection.

SourcePort

Type: int

The source port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.

Type: int or string

A timestamp of when the detection occurred.