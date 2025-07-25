Magic IDS Detections
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
magic_ids_detections.
Type:
string
What action was taken on the packet. Possible values are pass | block.
Type:
string
The city where the detection occurred.
Type:
string
The IATA airport code corresponding to where the detection occurred.
Type:
string
The destination IP of the packet which triggered the detection.
Type:
int
The destination port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.
Type:
string
The layer 4 protocol of the packet which triggered the detection. Possible values are tcp | udp | any. Variant any means a detection occurred at a lower layer (such as IP).
Type:
int
The signature ID of the detection.
Type:
string
The signature message of the detection. Describes what the packet is attempting to do.
Type:
int
The signature revision of the detection.
Type:
string
The source IP of packet which triggered the detection.
Type:
int
The source port of the packet which triggered the detection. It is set to 0 if the protocol field is set to any.
Type:
int or string
A timestamp of when the detection occurred.
