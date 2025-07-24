API configuration
The table below summarizes the job operations available for both Logpush and Edge Log Delivery jobs. Make sure that Account-scoped datasets use
/accounts/{account_id} and Zone-scoped datasets use
/zone/{zone_id}. For more information, refer to the Log fields page.
You can locate
{zone_id} and
{account_id} arguments based on the Find zone and account IDs page.
The
{job_id} argument is numeric, like 123456.
The
{dataset_id} argument indicates the log category (such as
http_requests or
audit_logs).
|Operation
|Description
|API
POST
|Create job
|Documentation
GET
|Retrieve job details
|Documentation
GET
|Retrieve all jobs for all datasets
|Documentation
GET
|Retrieve all jobs for a dataset
|Documentation
GET
|Retrieve all available fields for a dataset
|Documentation
PUT
|Update job
|Documentation
DELETE
|Delete job
|Documentation
POST
|Check whether destination exists
|Documentation
POST
|Get ownership challenge
|Documentation
POST
|Validate ownership challenge
|Documentation
POST
|Validate log options
|Documentation
For concrete examples, refer to the tutorials in Logpush examples.
The Logpush API requires credentials like any other Cloudflare API.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Logs Read
Before creating a new job, ownership of the destination must be proven.
To issue an ownership challenge token to your destination:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
A challenge file will be written to the destination, and the filename will be in the response (the filename may be expressed as a path, if appropriate for your destination):
You will need to provide the token contained in the file when creating a job.
You can specify your cloud service provider destination via the required destination_conf parameter.
The
destination_conf parameter must follow this format:
Supported schemes are listed below, each tailored to specific providers such as
R2, S3, etc. Additionally, generic use cases like
https are also covered:
r2,
gs,
s3,
sumo,
https,
azure,
splunk,
datadog.
The
destination-address should generally be provided by the destination
provider. However, for certain providers, we require the
destination-address
to follow a specific format:
- Cloudflare R2 (scheme
r2): bucket path + account ID + R2 access key ID + R2 secret access key; for example:
r2://<BUCKET_PATH>?account-id=<ACCOUNT_ID>&access-key-id=<R2_ACCESS_KEY_ID>&secret-access-key=<R2_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY>
- AWS S3 (scheme
s3): bucket + optional directory + region + optional encryption parameter (if required by your policy); for example:
s3://bucket/[dir]?region=<REGION>[&sse=AES256]
- Datadog (scheme
datadog): Datadog endpoint URL + Datadog API key + optional parameters; for example:
datadog://<DATADOG_ENDPOINT_URL>?header_DD-API-KEY=<DATADOG_API_KEY>&ddsource=cloudflare&service=<SERVICE>&host=<HOST>&ddtags=<TAGS>
- Google Cloud Storage (scheme
gs): bucket + optional directory; for example:
gs://bucket/[dir]
- Microsoft Azure (scheme
azure): service-level SAS URL with
httpsreplaced by
azure+ optional directory added before query string; for example:
azure://<BLOB_CONTAINER_PATH>/[dir]?<QUERY_STRING>
- New Relic (use scheme
https): New Relic endpoint URL which is
https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1for US or
https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1for EU + a license key + a format; for example: for US
"https://log-api.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare"and for EU
"https://log-api.eu.newrelic.com/log/v1?Api-Key=<NR_LICENSE_KEY>&format=cloudflare"
- Splunk (scheme
splunk): Splunk endpoint URL + Splunk channel ID + insecure-skip-verify flag + Splunk sourcetype + Splunk authorization token; for example:
splunk://<SPLUNK_ENDPOINT_URL>?channel=<SPLUNK_CHANNEL_ID>&insecure-skip-verify=<INSECURE_SKIP_VERIFY>&sourcetype=<SOURCE_TYPE>&header_Authorization=<SPLUNK_AUTH_TOKEN>
- Sumo Logic (scheme
sumo): HTTP source address URL with
httpsreplaced by
sumo; for example:
sumo://<SUMO_ENDPOINT_URL>/receiver/v1/http/<UNIQUE_HTTP_COLLECTOR_CODE>
For R2, S3, Google Cloud Storage, and Azure, you can organize logs into daily subdirectories by including the special placeholder
{DATE} in the URL path. This placeholder will automatically be replaced with the date in the
YYYYMMDD format (for example,
20180523).
For example:
s3://mybucket/logs/{DATE}?region=us-east-1&sse=AES256
azure://myblobcontainer/logs/{DATE}?[QueryString]
This approach is useful when you want your logs grouped by day.
For more information on the value for your cloud storage provider, consult the following conventions:
- AWS S3 CLI ↗ (S3Uri path argument type)
- Google Cloud Storage CLI ↗ (Syntax for accessing resources)
- Microsoft Azure Shared Access Signature ↗
- Sumo Logic HTTP Source ↗
To check if a destination is already in use:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Response
A human-readable, optional job name that does not need to be unique. We recommend choosing a meaningful name, such as the domain name, to help you easily identify and manage your job. You can update the name later if needed.
The kind parameter (optional) is used to differentiate between Logpush and Edge Log Delivery jobs. For Logpush jobs, this parameter can be left empty or omitted. For Edge Log Delivery jobs, set
"kind": "edge". Currently, Edge Log Delivery is only supported for the
http_requests dataset.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Logpull_options has been replaced with Custom Log Formatting output_options. Please refer to the Log Output Options documentation for instructions on configuring these options and updating your existing jobs to use these options.
If you are still using logpull_options, here are the options that you can customize:
- Fields (optional): Refer to Log fields for the currently available fields. The list of fields is also accessible directly from the API:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/logpush/datasets/{dataset_id}/fields. Default fields:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/logpush/datasets/{dataset_id}/fields/default.
- Timestamp format (optional): The format in which timestamp fields will be returned. Value options:
unixnano(default),
unix,
rfc3339.
- Redaction for CVE-2021-44228 (optional): This option will replace every occurrence of
${with
x{. To enable it, set
CVE-2021-44228=true.
To check if the selected logpull_options are valid:
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Logs Write
Response
Use filters to select the events to include and/or remove from your logs. For more information, refer to Filters.
Value can range from
0.0 (exclusive) to
1.0 (inclusive).
sample=0.1 means
return 10% (1 in 10) of all records. The default value is
1, meaning logs will be unsampled.
These parameters can be used to gain control of batch size in the case that a destination has specific requirements. Files will be sent based on whichever parameter is hit first. If these options are not set, the system uses our internal defaults of 30s, 100k records, or the destinations globally defined limits.
- max_upload_bytes (optional): The maximum uncompressed file size of a batch of logs. This setting value must be between 5 MB and 1 GB. Note that you cannot set a minimum file size; this means that log files may be much smaller than this batch size.
- max_upload_records (optional): The maximum number of log lines per batch. This setting must be between 1,000 and 1,000,000 lines. Note that you cannot specify a minimum number of log lines per batch; this means that log files may contain many fewer lines than this.
- max_upload_interval_seconds (optional): The maximum interval in seconds for log batches. This setting must be between 30 and 300 seconds. Note that you cannot specify a minimum interval for log batches; this means that log files may be sent in shorter intervals than this.
You can add custom fields to your HTTP request log entries in the form of HTTP request headers, HTTP response headers, and cookies. Custom fields configuration applies to all the Logpush jobs in a zone that use the HTTP requests dataset. To learn more, refer to Custom fields.
The following Logpush actions are recorded in Cloudflare Audit Logs: create, update, and delete job.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-