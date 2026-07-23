Customer Metadata Boundary

Overview Customer traffic metadata flow Dashboard analytics visibility Log management Product specific-behavior

As part of the Data Localization Suite, the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) ensures that Customer Logs stay in the region you select.

Customer Logs are traffic metadata — information generated when visitors access your site, such as request URLs, timestamps, and firewall events — that could identify your end users. These logs are tagged with your Account ID and will be stored exclusively in the European Union ( eu ) or the United States ( us ), depending on the region you configure. Customer Metadata Boundary supports these two regions only; by default no boundary is applied and logs may be stored in Cloudflare's core data centers globally. CMB uses its own region setting, separate from Regional Services regions. For example, if you select the eu Customer Metadata Boundary, metadata will only be sent to Cloudflare's core data center (the centralized processing facility, as distinct from the globally distributed edge data centers) located in the European Union.

An exception is made if "Allow out-of-region access" is enabled. When enabled, Customer Logs will still be stored in the configured regions but will be accessible to authorized users on your account, regardless of physical location. Refer to Out of region access for more details.

Customer traffic metadata flow

The following diagram shows how metadata about your traffic is generated at a Cloudflare edge data center and forwarded exclusively to the core data center in the configured region (EU in this example). Authorized users access logs and analytics from that core data center.

sequenceDiagram participant UserEU as End user participant CloudflarePoP as Closest data center participant EUCoreDC as Core data center in EU participant CloudflareSuperAdmin as Admin UserEU->>CloudflarePoP: Connects Note right of CloudflarePoP: Customer Logs generated <br> (for example, HTTP requests and Firewall events) CloudflarePoP-->>EUCoreDC: Forwards encrypted Customer Logs Note right of EUCoreDC: Authorized users can view Logs & Analytics <br> on the UI or via API CloudflareSuperAdmin->>EUCoreDC: Authenticated access EUCoreDC->>CloudflareSuperAdmin: Logs & Analytics CloudflarePoP->>UserEU: Response

Dashboard analytics visibility

When Customer Metadata Boundary is configured, dashboard analytics and Logs views are only accessible to users whose sessions are routed to the configured region's core data center. This is determined by geo-steering, not by your physical location. If your session is routed to a data center outside the configured region, you may see "no data" for analytics and logs.

To allow authorized users to view logs and analytics regardless of where their session is routed, enable Allow out-of-region access.

Log management

Additionally, you can configure Logpush (Cloudflare's log export service) to push Customer Logs to your own storage services, SIEMs (Security Information and Event Management systems), and log management providers.

Product specific-behavior

For detailed information about product-specific behavior regarding Metadata Boundary, refer to the Cloudflare product compatibility page.