Customer Metadata Boundary

As part of the Data Localization Suite, the Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB) ensures that any traffic metadata that identifies a customer’s end user (that is, contains that customer’s Account ID) stays in the EU or in the US, depending on the region the customer selects. That means, for example, that if a customer selects the EU Customer Metadata Boundary, metadata will only be sent to our core data center in the EU and not our core data center in the US.

For information about product specific-behavior with Metadata Boundary, refer to the Overview section.