Cloudflare product compatibility
The table below provides a summary of the Data Localization Suite product’s behavior with Cloudflare products. Refer to the table legend for guidance on interpreting the table.
✅ Product works with no caveats
🚧 Product can be used with some caveats
✘ Product cannot be used
⚫️ Not applicable
|Product
|Geo Key Manager
|Regional Services
|Customer Metadata Boundary
|Caching/CDN
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Cache Reserve
|⚫️
|🚧29
|✅
|DNS
|⚫️
|⚫️
|🚧1
|HTTP/3 (with QUIC)
|⚫️
|✘
|⚫️
|Image Resizing
|✅
|✘
|🚧1
|Load Balancing
|✅
|✅
|🚧1
|Onion Routing
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Orange-to-Orange (O2O)
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Stream Delivery
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Tiered Caching
|✅
|🚧2
|🚧30
|Trace
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Waiting Room
|⚫️
|✅
|✅
|Zaraz
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Advanced Certificate Manager
|⚫️
|⚫️
|⚫️
|Advanced DDoS Protection
|✅
|✅
|🚧3
|API Shield
|✅
|✅
|✘4
|Bot Management
|✅
|✅
|🚧5
|DNS Firewall
|⚫️
|⚫️
|🚧1
|Page Shield
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Rate Limiting
|✅
|✅
|🚧1
|SSL
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Cloudflare for SaaS
|✘
|✅
|✅
|Turnstile
|⚫️
|✘
|✅
|WAF/L7 Firewall
|✅
|✅
|✅
|DMARC Management
|⚫️
|⚫️
|✅
|Cloudflare Images
|⚫️
|✘
|✘
|Cloudflare Pages
|✘
|✅11
|🚧1
|Durable Objects
|⚫️
|✅7
|🚧1
|Email Routing
|⚫️
|⚫️
|✅
|R2
|✅27
|✅8
|✅28
|Stream
|⚫️
|✘
|✘
|Workers (deployed on a Zone)
|✅
|✅
|🚧1
|Workers KV
|⚫️
|✘
|✘
|Workers.dev
|✘
|✘
|✘
|Argo Smart Routing
|✅
|✘9
|✘10
|BYOIP
|⚫️
|✅26
|⚫️
|Magic Firewall
|⚫️
|⚫️
|🚧1
|Magic Transit
|⚫️
|⚫️
|🚧1
|Magic WAN
|⚫️
|⚫️
|🚧1
|Spectrum
|✅
|✅
|🚧1
Logs / Analytics not available outside US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.
Regular and Custom Tiered Cache works; Smart Tiered Caching not available with Regional Services.
Network Analytics (including DoS analytics) will not be sent outside the region. However, these are only viewable today in US region.
API shield will not yet work with Customer Metadata Boundary enabled outside of US region.
Some advanced Enterprise features, including the Anomaly Detection engine, are not available.
Only when using a Custom Domain set to a region and using jurisdictions with the S3 API.
Argo cannot be used with Regional Services.
Argo cannot be used with Customer Metadata Boundary.
Only when using Custom Domain set to a region.
Logpull not available when using Customer Metadata Boundary outside US region. Logs may be stored and retrieved with Logs Engine which is adding region support in 2024.
Logpush available with Customer Metadata Boundary for HTTP requests and Firewall events. Please contact your Customer Success Manager if you need to push another dataset.
Access App SSL keys can use Geo Key Manager. Access JWT is not yet localized.
Can be localized to US FedRAMP region only. More regions coming in 2024.
Customer Metadata Boundary can be used to limit data transfer outside region, but Access User Logs will not be available outside US region.
Currently may only be used with US FedRAMP region.
Only US FedRAMP region.
Uses Gateway HTTP and CASB.
You can bring your own certificate to Gateway but these cannot yet be restricted to a specific region.
Gateway HTTP supports Regional Services. Gateway DNS does not yet support regionalization.
ICMP proxy and WARP-to-WARP proxy are not available to Regional Services users.
Gateway HTTP and Gateway Network can be used with Customer Metadata Boundary and logs are available via Logpush (logs are still not available in the dashboard when setting the region to the EU).
BYOIP can be used with the legacy Spectrum setup.
Only when using a Custom Domain and a Custom Certificate or Keyless SSL.
R2 Dashboard Metrics and Analytics are populated. Additionally, Jurisdictional Restrictions guarantee objects in a bucket are stored within a specific jurisdiction.
You cannot yet specify region location for object storage itself.
Regular/Generic and Custom Tiered Cache works; Smart Tiered Caching does not work with Customer Metadata Boundary (CMB).
With CMB set to EU, the Zone Dashboard Caching > Tiered Cache > Smart Tiered Caching option will not populate the Dashboard Analytics.
DLP is part of Gateway HTTP, however, DLP datasets are not available outside US region when using Customer Metadata Boundary.