Zero Trust Network Session Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
zero_trust_network_sessions.
Type:
string
Cloudflare account ID.
Type:
int
The number of bytes sent from the origin to the client during the network session.
Type:
int
The number of bytes sent from the client to the origin during the network session.
Type:
int
Duration of handshaking the TCP connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds.
Type:
string
TLS cipher suite used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare.
Type:
int
Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds.
Type:
string
TLS protocol version used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare.
Type:
string
The reason for closing the connection, only applicable for TCP.
Possible values are CLIENT_CLOSED | CLIENT_IDLE_TIMEOUT | CLIENT_TLS_ERROR | CLIENT_ERROR | ORIGIN_CLOSED | ORIGIN_TLS_ERROR | ORIGIN_ERROR | ORIGIN_UNREACHABLE | ORIGIN_UNROUTABLE | PROXY_CONN_REFUSED | UNKNOWN | MISMATCHED_IP_VERSIONS | TOO_MANY_ACTIVE_SESSIONS_FOR_ACCOUNT | TOO_MANY_ACTIVE_SESSIONS_FOR_USER | TOO_MANY_NEW_SESSIONS_FOR_ACCOUNT | TOO_MANY_NEW_SESSIONS_FOR_USER.
Type:
bool
Whether the TCP connection was reused for multiple HTTP requests.
Type:
string
Identifier of the Cloudflare One connector to which the network session was routed to, if any, such as Cloudflare Tunnel or WARP device.
Type:
string
Detected traffic protocol of the network session.
Type:
string
Identifier of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID).
Type:
string
Name of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID).
Type:
string
The name of the Cloudflare data center from which traffic egressed to the origin.
Type:
string
Source IP used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin.
Type:
int
Source port used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin.
Type:
string
Identifier of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any.
Type:
string
The name of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any.
Type:
string
Email address associated with the user identity which initiated the network session.
Type:
string
The name of the Cloudflare data center to which traffic ingressed.
Type:
string
The type of destination to which the network session was routed.
Possible values are INTERNET | MAGIC | CFD_TUNNEL | WARP.
Type:
string
The IP of the destination ("origin") for the network session.
Type:
int
The port of the destination origin for the network session.
Type:
string
The issuer of the origin TLS certificate.
Type:
string
The result of validating the TLS certificate of the origin.
Possible values are VALID | EXPIRED | REVOKED | HOSTNAME_MISMATCH | NONE | UNKNOWN.
Type:
string
TLS cipher suite used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin.
Type:
int
Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between Cloudflare and the origin in milliseconds.
Type:
string
TLS protocol version used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin.
Type:
string
Network protocol used for this network session.
Possible values are TCP | UDP | ICMP | ICMPV6.
Type:
string
Identifier of the client registration which initiated the network session, if applicable (for example, WARP Registration ID).
Type:
int
The duration taken by Secure Web Gateway applying applicable Network, HTTP, and Egress rules to the network session in milliseconds.
Type:
int or string
The network session end timestamp with nanosecond precision.
Type:
string
The identifier of this network session.
Type:
int or string
The network session start timestamp with nanosecond precision.
Type:
string
Source IP of the network session.
Type:
string
Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.
Type:
int
Source port of the network session.
Type:
string
User identity where the network session originated from. Only applicable for WARP device clients.
Type:
string
Identifier of the virtual network configured for the client.
