Zero Trust Network Session Logs

The descriptions below detail the fields available for zero_trust_network_sessions .

AccountID

Type: string

Cloudflare account ID.

BytesReceived

Type: int

The number of bytes sent from the origin to the client during the network session.

BytesSent

Type: int

The number of bytes sent from the client to the origin during the network session.

ClientTCPHandshakeDurationMs

Type: int

Duration of handshaking the TCP connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds.

ClientTLSCipher

Type: string

TLS cipher suite used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare.

ClientTLSHandshakeDurationMs

Type: int

Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between the client and Cloudflare in milliseconds.

ClientTLSVersion

Type: string

TLS protocol version used in the connection between the client and Cloudflare.

ConnectionCloseReason

Type: string

The reason for closing the connection, only applicable for TCP.

Possible values are CLIENT_CLOSED | CLIENT_IDLE_TIMEOUT | CLIENT_TLS_ERROR | CLIENT_ERROR | ORIGIN_CLOSED | ORIGIN_TLS_ERROR | ORIGIN_ERROR | ORIGIN_UNREACHABLE | ORIGIN_UNROUTABLE | PROXY_CONN_REFUSED | UNKNOWN | MISMATCHED_IP_VERSIONS | TOO_MANY_ACTIVE_SESSIONS_FOR_ACCOUNT | TOO_MANY_ACTIVE_SESSIONS_FOR_USER | TOO_MANY_NEW_SESSIONS_FOR_ACCOUNT | TOO_MANY_NEW_SESSIONS_FOR_USER.

ConnectionReuse

Type: bool

Whether the TCP connection was reused for multiple HTTP requests.

DestinationTunnelID

Type: string

Identifier of the Cloudflare One connector to which the network session was routed to, if any, such as Cloudflare Tunnel or WARP device.

DetectedProtocol

Type: string

Detected traffic protocol of the network session.

DeviceID

Type: string

Identifier of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID).

DeviceName

Type: string

Name of the client device which initiated the network session, if applicable, (for example, WARP Device ID).

EgressColoName

Type: string

The name of the Cloudflare data center from which traffic egressed to the origin.

EgressIP

Type: string

Source IP used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin.

EgressPort

Type: int

Source port used when egressing traffic from Cloudflare to the origin.

EgressRuleID

Type: string

Identifier of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any.

EgressRuleName

Type: string

The name of the egress rule that was applied by the Secure Web Gateway, if any.

Email

Type: string

Email address associated with the user identity which initiated the network session.

IngressColoName

Type: string

The name of the Cloudflare data center to which traffic ingressed.

Offramp

Type: string

The type of destination to which the network session was routed.

Possible values are INTERNET | MAGIC | CFD_TUNNEL | WARP.

OriginIP

Type: string

The IP of the destination ("origin") for the network session.

OriginPort

Type: int

The port of the destination origin for the network session.

OriginTLSCertificateIssuer

Type: string

The issuer of the origin TLS certificate.

OriginTLSCertificateValidationResult

Type: string

The result of validating the TLS certificate of the origin.

Possible values are VALID | EXPIRED | REVOKED | HOSTNAME_MISMATCH | NONE | UNKNOWN.

OriginTLSCipher

Type: string

TLS cipher suite used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin.

OriginTLSHandshakeDurationMs

Type: int

Duration of handshaking the TLS connection between Cloudflare and the origin in milliseconds.

OriginTLSVersion

Type: string

TLS protocol version used in the connection between Cloudflare and the origin.

Protocol

Type: string

Network protocol used for this network session.

Possible values are TCP | UDP | ICMP | ICMPV6.

RegistrationID

Type: string

Identifier of the client registration which initiated the network session, if applicable (for example, WARP Registration ID).

RuleEvaluationDurationMs

Type: int

The duration taken by Secure Web Gateway applying applicable Network, HTTP, and Egress rules to the network session in milliseconds.

SessionEndTime

Type: int or string

The network session end timestamp with nanosecond precision.

SessionID

Type: string

The identifier of this network session.

SessionStartTime

Type: int or string

The network session start timestamp with nanosecond precision.

SourceIP

Type: string

Source IP of the network session.

SourceInternalIP

Type: string

Local LAN IP of the device. Only available when connected via a GRE/IPsec tunnel on-ramp.

SourcePort

Type: int

Source port of the network session.

UserID

Type: string

User identity where the network session originated from. Only applicable for WARP device clients.

VirtualNetworkID

Type: string

Identifier of the virtual network configured for the client.