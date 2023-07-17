Configuration file

If you are running quick tunnels , you do not need a configuration file.

Configuring tunnels through a YAML file (what we refer to as a configuration file) allows you to have fine-grained control over how an instance of cloudflared will operate. In your configuration file you can specify top-level properties for your cloudflared instance, as well as configure origin-specific properties by writing ingress rules and adding parameters to them.

In the absence of a configuration file, cloudflared will proxy outbound traffic through port 8080.

​​ File structure

The structure of a configuration file will be different depending on the type of resource you want to expose to the Internet.

When creating a configuration file, it is best practice to list tunnel and credentials-file as your first key/value pairs. Whether you are exposing an application or a network on the Internet, it is common to list these keys as the first ones in your configuration file:

tunnel: The tunnel UUID credentials-file: /path/your-tunnels-credentials-file.json

If you’re exposing a private network, you need to add the warp-routing key and set it to true :

tunnel: The tunnel UUID credentials-file: /path/your-tunnels-credentials-file.json warp-routing: enabled: true

​​ Ingress rules

Once your top-level configuration is complete, you can begin addressing origin-specific configurations. By writing ingress rules in the configuration file, you can specify which local services a request should be proxied to. Refer to the ingress rules page for more information on writing ingress rules and how they work.

​​ Creating a configuration file

You can create your configuration file using any text editor. For example, to create a configuration file in the default cloudflared directory with vim:

cd into your system’s default directory for cloudflared . Open vim and type in the necessary keys and values . Name and save your file by typing :wq config.yaml and exit vim.

Confirm that the configuration file has been successfully created by running:

$ cat config.yaml

​​ Naming and storing a configuration file

cloudflared will automatically look for a config.yaml or config.yml file in the default cloudflared directory.

You can give your configuration file a custom name and store it in any directory. However, when running tunnel, make sure to add the --config flag and specify the new path.

$ cloudflared tunnel --config /path/your-config-file.yaml run tunnel-name

​​ Editing a configuration file

When making changes to the configuration file for a given tunnel, we suggest relying on cloudflared replicas to propagate the new configuration with minimal downtime.

Have a cloudflared instance running with the original version of the configuration file. Start a cloudflared replica running with the updated version of the configuration file. Wait for the replica to be fully running and usable. Stop the first instance of cloudflared .