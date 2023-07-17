Cloudflared parameters
This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the
cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels. These flags can also be added to the configuration file for locally-managed tunnels.
Example: The following command runs the
mytunnel tunnel by proxying traffic to port
8000 and disabling chunked transfer encoding.
cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel
config
edge-ip-version
edge-bind-address
autoupdate-freq
no-autoupdate
origincert
metrics
tag
retries
pidfile
protocol
logfile
loglevel
token
config
|Syntax
|Default
config value
~/.cloudflared/config.yml
Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.
edge-ip-version
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
edge-ip-version value
auto
TUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION
Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are
auto,
4, and
6.
The value
auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups,
cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.
edge-bind-address
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
edge-bind-address value
TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS
Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.
By default,
cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.
The IP version of
edge-bind-address will override
edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address,
cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.
autoupdate-freq
|Syntax
|Default
autoupdate-freq
24h
Configures autoupdate frequency. See also:
no-autoupdate.
no-autoupdate
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
no-autoupdate
false
NO_AUTOUPDATE
Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also:
autoupdate-freq. Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare global network. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.
origincert
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
origincert value
~/.cloudflared/cert.pem
TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT
Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting
https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel.
grace-period
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
grace-period
30s
TUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD
When
cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.
metrics
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
metrics value
localhost:
TUNNEL_METRICS
Specifies address to query for usage metrics.
tag
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
tag: {KEY=VALUE,...}
TUNNEL_TAG
Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format
KEY=VALUE. Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g.
KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2.
retries
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
retries value
5
TUNNEL_RETRIES
Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.
pidfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
pidfile value
TUNNEL_PIDFILE
Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.
protocol
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
protocol
auto
TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL
Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between
cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are
auto,
http2,
h2mux, and
quic.
The
auto value will automatically configure the
quic protocol. If
cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the
http2 protocol.
region
Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set
--region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.
logfile
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
logfile value
TUNNEL_LOGFILE
Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.
loglevel
|Syntax
|Default
|Environment Variable
loglevel value
info
TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL
Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default
info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the
warn level in production. Available levels are:
debug,
info,
warn,
error,
fatal.
token
|Syntax
|Environment Variable
token value
TUNNEL_TOKEN
Associates the
cloudflared instance with a specific tunnel. The tunnel’s token is shown in the dashboard when you first create the tunnel. You can also retrieve the token using the API.