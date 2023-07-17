Cloudflared parameters

This page lists general-purpose configuration options for a Cloudflare Tunnel. You can add these flags to the cloudflared tunnel run command for remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels. These flags can also be added to the configuration file for locally-managed tunnels.

Example: The following command runs the mytunnel tunnel by proxying traffic to port 8000 and disabling chunked transfer encoding.

cloudflared tunnel --url localhost:8000 --no-chunked-encoding run mytunnel

Syntax Default config value ~/.cloudflared/config.yml

Specifies the path to a config file in YAML format.

Syntax Default Environment Variable edge-ip-version value auto TUNNEL_EDGE_IP_VERSION

Specifies the IP address version (IPv4 or IPv6) used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto , 4 , and 6 .

The value auto relies on the host operating system to determine which IP version to select. The first IP version returned from the DNS resolution of the region lookup will be used as the primary set. In dual IPv6 and IPv4 network setups, cloudflared will separate the IP versions into two address sets that will be used to fallback in connectivity failure scenarios.

Syntax Environment Variable edge-bind-address value TUNNEL_EDGE_BIND_ADDRESS

Specifies the outgoing IP address used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network.

By default, cloudflared lets the operating system decide which IP address to use. This option is useful if you have multiple network interfaces available and want to prefer a specific interface.

The IP version of edge-bind-address will override edge-ip-version (if provided). For example, if you enter an IPv6 source address, cloudflared will always connect to an IPv6 destination.

Syntax Default autoupdate-freq 24h

Configures autoupdate frequency. See also: no-autoupdate .

Syntax Default Environment Variable no-autoupdate false NO_AUTOUPDATE

Disables periodic check for updates, restarting the server with the new version. See also: autoupdate-freq . Restarts are performed by spawning a new process that connects to the Cloudflare global network. On successful connection, the old process will gracefully shut down after handling all outstanding requests.

Syntax Default Environment Variable origincert value ~/.cloudflared/cert.pem TUNNEL_ORIGIN_CERT

Specifies the Tunnel certificate for one of your zones, authorizing the client to serve as an origin for that zone. A certificate is required to use Cloudflare Tunnel. You can obtain a certificate by using the login command or by visiting https://dash.cloudflare.com/argotunnel .

Syntax Default Environment Variable grace-period 30s TUNNEL_GRACE_PERIOD

When cloudflared receives SIGINT/SIGTERM it will stop accepting new requests, wait for in-progress requests to terminate, then shut down. Waiting for in-progress requests will timeout after this grace period, or when a second SIGTERM/SIGINT is received.

Syntax Default Environment Variable metrics value localhost: TUNNEL_METRICS

Specifies address to query for usage metrics.

Syntax Environment Variable tag: {KEY=VALUE,...} TUNNEL_TAG

Specifies custom tags used to identify this tunnel, in format KEY=VALUE . Multiple tags may be specified by delimiting them with commas e.g. KEY1=VALUE1, KEY2=VALUE2 .

Syntax Default Environment Variable retries value 5 TUNNEL_RETRIES

Specifies the maximum number of retries for connection/protocol errors. Retries use exponential backoff (retrying at 1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default), so it is not recommended that you increase this value significantly.

Syntax Environment Variable pidfile value TUNNEL_PIDFILE

Writes the application’s process identifier (PID) to this file after the first successful connection. Mainly useful for scripting and service integration.

Syntax Default Environment Variable protocol auto TUNNEL_TRANSPORT_PROTOCOL

Specifies the protocol used to establish a connection between cloudflared and the Cloudflare global network. Available values are auto , http2 , h2mux , and quic .

The auto value will automatically configure the quic protocol. If cloudflared is unable to establish UDP connections, it will fallback to using the http2 protocol.

Allows you to choose the regions to which connections are established. Omit or leave empty to connect to the global region. Set --region=us to route all connections through us region 1 and us region 2.

Syntax Environment Variable logfile value TUNNEL_LOGFILE

Saves application log to this file. Mainly useful for reporting issues. For more details on what information you need when contacting Cloudflare support, refer to this guide.

Syntax Default Environment Variable loglevel value info TUNNEL_LOGLEVEL

Specifies the verbosity of logging. The default info level does not produce much output, but you may wish to use the warn level in production. Available levels are: debug , info , warn , error , fatal .

Syntax Environment Variable token value TUNNEL_TOKEN