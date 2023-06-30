Investigate threats

Users can search based on the IP address, domain name, URL or AS number.

The search results will display the following information:

​​ Domain / URL search

Categorization: A domain can have multiple categories. Cloudflare displays both the parent category and the detailed child category. You can view and request categorization for a domain. Uncategorized domains can also request to have a category added. This request goes through an approval process through the Cloudflare team.

IP resolution (current)

API curl

Creation date of the domain

Most recent update

Registrant (if available)

Registrar

Nameservers (if available)

API curl

​​ Domain history

Category

Changed On

API curl

​​ IP Address search

Type (IPv4 / IPv6)

ASN Info

​​ Passive DNS Records

Hostname

First seen timestamp

Last seen timestamp

​​ AS Number search

Country, description and Type

Domain count and Top 10 domains (if count >10)

Subnets

API curls (for AS Number overview and for Subnets)

​​ Geographical distribution

Percent of traffic distribution

API curl

​​ Application Level Attacks

Distribution of Layer 7 attacks by mitigation techniques deployed to block them

Layer 7 attack volume since last scan

​​ Network Level Attacks

Distribution of Layer 3/4 attacks by protocol deployed to block them

Layer 3/4 attack volume since last scan

You can upload a JavaScript file to scan for malicious content using the Analyze feature.

The scanner provides a percentage of integrity, a general measurement of safety, for the file. You can decide what percentage of integrity is safe to use.

Contact your account team if you are interested in enabling this feature.