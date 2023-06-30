Cloudflare Docs
Security Center
Security Center
Security Center
  4. Investigate threats

Investigate threats

Users can search based on the IP address, domain name, URL or AS number.

The search results will display the following information:

​​ Domain / URL search

​​ Overview

  • Categorization: A domain can have multiple categories. Cloudflare displays both the parent category and the detailed child category.

    You can view and request categorization for a domain. Uncategorized domains can also request to have a category added. This request goes through an approval process through the Cloudflare team.

  • IP resolution (current)

  • API curl

​​ WHOIS

  • Creation date of the domain
  • Most recent update
  • Registrant (if available)
  • Registrar
  • Nameservers (if available)
  • API curl

​​ Domain history

  • Category
  • Changed On
  • API curl

​​ Overview

  • Type (IPv4 / IPv6)
  • ASN Info

​​ Passive DNS Records

  • Hostname
  • First seen timestamp
  • Last seen timestamp

​​ Overview

  • Country, description and Type
  • Domain count and Top 10 domains (if count >10)
  • Subnets
  • API curls (for AS Number overview and for Subnets)

​​ Geographical distribution

  • Percent of traffic distribution
  • API curl

​​ Application Level Attacks

  • Distribution of Layer 7 attacks by mitigation techniques deployed to block them
  • Layer 7 attack volume since last scan

​​ Network Level Attacks

  • Distribution of Layer 3/4 attacks by protocol deployed to block them
  • Layer 3/4 attack volume since last scan

​​ Analyze

You can upload a JavaScript file to scan for malicious content using the Analyze feature.

The scanner provides a percentage of integrity, a general measurement of safety, for the file. You can decide what percentage of integrity is safe to use.

Contact your account team if you are interested in enabling this feature.