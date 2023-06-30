Investigate threats
Users can search based on the IP address, domain name, URL or AS number.
The search results will display the following information:
Domain / URL search
Overview
Categorization: A domain can have multiple categories. Cloudflare displays both the parent category and the detailed child category.
You can view and request categorization for a domain. Uncategorized domains can also request to have a category added. This request goes through an approval process through the Cloudflare team.
IP resolution (current)
API curl
WHOIS
- Creation date of the domain
- Most recent update
- Registrant (if available)
- Registrar
- Nameservers (if available)
- API curl
Domain history
- Category
- Changed On
- API curl
IP Address search
Overview
- Type (IPv4 / IPv6)
- ASN Info
Passive DNS Records
- Hostname
- First seen timestamp
- Last seen timestamp
AS Number search
Overview
- Country, description and Type
- Domain count and Top 10 domains (if count >10)
- Subnets
- API curls (for AS Number overview and for Subnets)
Geographical distribution
- Percent of traffic distribution
- API curl
Application Level Attacks
- Distribution of Layer 7 attacks by mitigation techniques deployed to block them
- Layer 7 attack volume since last scan
Network Level Attacks
- Distribution of Layer 3/4 attacks by protocol deployed to block them
- Layer 3/4 attack volume since last scan
Analyze
You can upload a JavaScript file to scan for malicious content using the Analyze feature.
The scanner provides a percentage of integrity, a general measurement of safety, for the file. You can decide what percentage of integrity is safe to use.
Contact your account team if you are interested in enabling this feature.